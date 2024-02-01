If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Brown Eyeliners for a Natural Makeup Look
Brown eyeliner is finally stepping out of the shadow of the more popular black pencils. This surge in recognition is due to beauty lovers everywhere discovering just how complementary brown eyeliners can be to your skin tone and how perfectly they work for a natural, healthy makeup look. The versatility is endless, and similar to how brown has found its way to the forefront of fashion, the neutral hue is key for a statement-making upgrade to your standard routine.
Less dramatic than black, brown eyeliner still provides enough depth to sufficiently define and enhance your eye shape without appearing too harsh or aging. Simply put, there’s a reason why it’s gaining recognition from shoppers across the globe. After combing through the offerings at the drugstore and picks from luxury brands, we tried and tested the options to find the best brown eyeliners for every budget, occasion and use.
Read on for the best brown eyeliners on the market!
15 Best Brown Eyeliners on the Market
Finding the Best Brown Eyeliners
Brown eyeliner is an excellent all-around beauty buy that works just as well for a natural makeup look as it does when teamed with a more dramatic night look. It has the depth of color to still define the eyes but isn’t as harsh as black. You may even find once you make the switch to brown, you’ll never go back to black. Seriously, it’s that flattering.
If you have been eager to try out brown eyeliner but not sure which type is best for you, we have put together everything you need to know to make sure you find the best shade and finish for your makeup style.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Brown Eyeliners
Use
First, decide how you want to use your brown eyeliner. If you want a clean line along the lashes, a liquid liner is best. If you are looking for a softer blended look, opt for a kohl — and if you favor color on the waterline, a classic pencil is the best option.
Finish
Brown eyeliners come in matte, satin, shimmer and glitter finishes. Each works for different occasions, with matte and satin being the most popular for everyday wear — while shimmer and glitter are ideal for night looks.
Application
Pencils are easier to apply, but if you love the look of a liquid liner but worry about having the skills to get a precise finish, opt for an extra-fine tip liner pen to give you more control when placing the product.
Brand
At the drugstore, you have incredible options from Physicians Formula, NYX and e.l.f. But if you are looking to splurge on a more luxury liner, Victoria’s Beckham's Kajal liners are well worth the investment.
Color
Unlike black, brown eyeliner comes in a multitude of different shades. When deciding whether you want a rich deep brown, a medium cinnamon tone or a lighter coffee brown, think about the color lipstick, blusher and eyeshadow you will be wearing and choose a brown that works best with them.
What are the Different Types of Brown Eyeliners?
Liquid
If you are looking for a liner that stays in place and won’t smudge throughout the day, then liquid is your best bet to keep your makeup looking clean and freshly applied. Liquid is also what you need if you like to add flicks to the sides of your eyes for a winged effect.
Pencil
A brown pencil is a beauty bag staple, and one you will use over and over again. They are the most versatile choice of liner, as they can be used over and under the eye — as well as being blending out.
Shimmer
A brown shimmer pencil, while not one you may wear on the daily, is a universally-flattering option that works to add either some subtle sparkle to a matte eye or in addition to shimmer eyeshadows.
Best Overall: Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner
Pros
- Dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested
- Infused with vitamins
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Slightly more expensive
One of the best beauty products to be released in the last few years are Victoria Beckham’s Kajal liners. They offer an unrivaled luxurious finish which gives your makeup a more elegant, streamlined finish.
There are three different brown colors to choose from — the shades Cinnamon, Cocoa and Fig all offer a rich pigment which goes smoothly onto the eyelid and blends out softly. These pencils also have the added bonus of being infused with skincare ingredients, including the antioxidant-rich vitamin E, pro-vitamin B5 for hydration, along with chamomile extract to calm and soothe.
Best Budget: Covergirl Perfect Point Plus Eyeliner Espresso
Pros
- Waterproof
- Cruelty-free
- Built-in sharpener
Cons
- Some may prefer a liquid liner
- Sometimes sells out
The warm brown shade of this eyeliner from CoverGirl is the perfect alternative to black. The color is rich enough to define and enhance your eye area without looking too harsh. The twist-up pencil is self-sharpening so it is always ready to use.
It works equally well worn on its own or teamed with a smokey eye to add a softer frame to the lash and waterline.
Best Luxury: Chantecaille Luster Glide Silk Infused Eyeliner Earth
Pros
- Luxury formula
- Glides on
- Long-lasting
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Not as widely available
The ultimate brown pencil to elevate your eye look, the luxurious texture of this liner from Chantecaille glides on to your skin without dragging or pulling on the eyelid. The super-smooth formula has a silky matte finish, and the shade Earth is the ideal tone if you are looking for a natural brown hue.
Free from parabens, sulfates and fragrance, the pigment is so rich, only one swipe is required to completely transform your eyes.
Best Drugstore: e.l.f. No Budge Retractable Eyeliner, Creamy, Ultra-Pigmented, Brown
Pros
- Great price
- Smudge-proof
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Some may prefer a liquid liner
- Might not be the best for the waterline
One of our favorite drugstore brands, e.l.f can always be relied upon to create high-quality beauty staples at affordable prices. This eyeliner is the perfect brown pencil to have in your collection as it can be used in a multitude of ways.
Whether you are looking to create a winged top line, a blended out smokey eye or a simple tightline, this creamy liner will serve you well for each look and last for hours.
Best Smudge-Proof: Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid EyeLiner
Pros
- Waterproof
- Full-coverage color
- Doesn’t feather
Cons
- Sometimes may prefer a pencil
- Brown shade not available in mini size
If you don’t leave the house without your eyeliner on and need a product that will stay put during exercise, work and extreme weather conditions — this is the one for you. No matter how much you are sweating or how high the temperatures rise, this liner legitimately doesn’t move.
The liquid formula dries fast and won’t smudge throughout the day. The fact that it is a pen also makes it easier to keep a steadier hand and achieve a more precise finish.
Best for Waterline: Rimmel London Exaggerate Waterproof Eye Definer Eyeliner
Pros
- Great price
- Built-in smudger and sharpener
- Waterproof
Cons
- Not for those looking for a liquid liner
- Some may prefer a darker brown shade
Black eyeliner along the waterline can sometimes look quite harsh, so opting for a brown pencil instead can soften your makeup while still defining your eye shape. This pencil self-sharpens and has a smudger on the other end to blend out any lines.
The long-lasting waterproof formula and silky-smooth texture have made it a bestseller, and for just over $4, it is quite the beauty bargain.
Best Long-Lasting: Maybelline Hyper Easy Liquid Pen Waterproof Eyeliner Pitch Brown
Pros
- Ophthalmologist tested
- Suitable for sensitive eyes
- Extra-fine tip
Cons
- Some may prefer a pencil
- Might not be the best for blending
This liner will stay in place no matter what the day throws at you. If you don't have time for touch-ups, this liquid option from Maybelline remains looking freshly done, even hours after you applied it.
The fine tip also makes it the best choice for beginners to makeup, as it is easy to apply and doesn’t skip or drag on the eyelid.
Best for Winged Liner: wet n wild MegaLiner Liquid Eyeliner, Dark Brown
Pros
- Affordable
- Fast drying
- Flexible brush
Cons
- Some may prefer a lighter brown
- Not for those looking for a pencil
Winged liner has made a big comeback, and if you find black too dark for day looks, try this fluid option in brown from wet n wild. Applying flicks to the sides of the eyes adds a professional finish to your makeup, as well as accentuates your eye shape in the process.
The flexible brush curves into the eyelid for an easier and more precise finish, while the formula is free from formaldehyde, toluene and phthalate — making it less likely to irritate your skin.
Best for Sensitive Eyes: Physicians Formula Ultra-Fine Liquid Eyeliner Dark Brown
Pros
- Free from fragrances
- Dermatologist tested
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Some people may prefer a pencil
- Sometimes sells out
Those with delicate skin will love how gentle the formula of this liquid eyeliner from drugstore brand Physicians Formula is. Created specifically for those with sensitive eyes, not only does it deliver a rich brown shade, it has also been infused with a lash-boosting complex to keep your lashes nourished and conditioned.
This liner has been tested by dermatologists, and is also an ideal choice for those who wear contact lenses.
Best Shimmer: Charlotte Tilbury Matte & Metallic Double Ended Eyeliner
Pros
- Dual-ended
- Infused with oils
- Metallic finish
Cons
- Some may prefer a matte finish
- Not for those looking for a liquid liner
Take your liner to the next level with this matte and metallic duo from Charlotte Tilbury. You get two pencils in one with this pick, and we love how the shimmer finish makes your eye color pop.
Use them blended together or on their own to elevate any makeup look and add some subtle shimmer to your eye area.
Best Kohl: Huda Beauty Creamy Kohl Longwear Eye Pencil
Pros
- Waterproof
- Creamy formula
- Long-lasting
Cons
- Some may prefer a liquid
- Slightly smaller size
A brown kohl pencil is an amazing product to have in your makeup bag, as it gives you the tools to create a quick soft glam look in seconds. This creamy, super blendable pencil from Huda Beauty can be used on both the lash and water line, while the gel-like feel makes it a dream to apply.
We love how it glides onto the skin to define your eye shape, and stays in place for hours without ever transferring.
Best Liquid: L’Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Super Slim Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeliner
Pros
- Felt tip
- Smudge-proof
- Last for up to 12 hours
Cons
- Not for those looking for a pencil
- Might not be the best for blending
Brown liquid liner gives the eyes a clean and sleek appearance while also softly enhancing your eye shape for natural definition. If you love no-makeup makeup, a brown liquid eyeliner is a beauty must-have.
This pick from L’Oreal has a super fine felt tip which allows you to create an extra thin line that can be built-up easily to your desired thickness. It goes on smoothly without dragging and stays put for hours.
Best for Smokey Eyes: Iconic London Smokey Eye Duo Kajal Eyeliner + Eyeshadow
Pros
- Dual-ended
- Waterproof
- Creamy formula
Cons
- Not for those looking for a liquid liner
- Some shades sell out
Streamline your makeup routine without sacrificing on impact with this cleverly designed warm brown and nude liner shadow that gives you everything you need to create a simple smokey eye with just one pen.
Formulated with an innovative high crystalline wax, the intense pigments blend beautifully together then set in place to last all day.
Best for Everyday: Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil Demolition
Pros
- Wide range of finishes
- Waterproof
- Bestseller
Cons
- Some may prefer a liquid
- Metallic finish sometimes sells out
This bestselling eye pencil from Urban Decay is available in five different finishes and a variety of brown shades. Whether you like to stick to a classic matte or satin liner or add some sparkle with a shimmer, glitter or metallic finish, this pencil has every option covered — and then some!
The creamy formula goes on seamlessly and melts into the skin, resulting in a radiant finish that lifts the eyes to elevate your everyday makeup.
Best for Blending: NYX Professional Jumbo Eye Pencil, Blendable Eyeshadow Stick & Eyeliner Pencil – Frappe
Pros
- Great price
- Cruelty-free
- Doesn’t crease
Cons
- Not for those look for a fine tip pencil
- Some may prefer a liquid liner
The chocolate brown frappe shade of this jumbo eye pencil from NYX is the perfect option for when you are short on time and need to create a sultry eye look in minutes. It can be worn all over the lid for a mono-color effect, blended into the crease to add definition or along the lash line to achieve a more smokey style.
Its creamy formula is easy to work with and won’t crease throughout the day. If you prefer a lighter brown tone, we also love the subtle shimmer of the shades Iced Latte and Iced Mocha.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Who should wear brown eyeliner?
A:Brown eyeliner is suitable for every skin tone and age. Whether you want to wear it alone or with eyeshadow, it is unquestionably ideal for enhancing your eye shape.
-
Q: Is black or brown eyeliner better for mature eyes?
A:Brown eyeliner works amazingly well for those with mature skin. Choose an option infused with vitamin E to help keep the skin around the eye area soft and supple.
-
Q: How much should I spend on brown eyeliner?
A:Brown eyeliner can be worth spending more on, as it is a product you will get a great deal of use out of, but if you are looking for a wallet-friendly option, our budget and drugstore picks have been tried and tested and provide excellent results.
