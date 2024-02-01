15 Best Brown Eyeliners on the Market

Finding the Best Brown Eyeliners Brown eyeliner is an excellent all-around beauty buy that works just as well for a natural makeup look as it does when teamed with a more dramatic night look. It has the depth of color to still define the eyes but isn’t as harsh as black. You may even find once you make the switch to brown, you’ll never go back to black. Seriously, it’s that flattering. If you have been eager to try out brown eyeliner but not sure which type is best for you, we have put together everything you need to know to make sure you find the best shade and finish for your makeup style.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Brown Eyeliners Use First, decide how you want to use your brown eyeliner. If you want a clean line along the lashes, a liquid liner is best. If you are looking for a softer blended look, opt for a kohl — and if you favor color on the waterline, a classic pencil is the best option. Finish Brown eyeliners come in matte, satin, shimmer and glitter finishes. Each works for different occasions, with matte and satin being the most popular for everyday wear — while shimmer and glitter are ideal for night looks. Application Pencils are easier to apply, but if you love the look of a liquid liner but worry about having the skills to get a precise finish, opt for an extra-fine tip liner pen to give you more control when placing the product. Brand At the drugstore, you have incredible options from Physicians Formula, NYX and e.l.f. But if you are looking to splurge on a more luxury liner, Victoria’s Beckham's Kajal liners are well worth the investment. Color Unlike black, brown eyeliner comes in a multitude of different shades. When deciding whether you want a rich deep brown, a medium cinnamon tone or a lighter coffee brown, think about the color lipstick, blusher and eyeshadow you will be wearing and choose a brown that works best with them.