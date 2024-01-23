20 Best Eyeshadow Palettes

If you like to embrace your inner artist and get creative when it comes to color, investing in a larger 24-color palette will give you the tools to change up your look when you feel like it. If you prefer to stick to the same shades and know what looks good on you, a smaller high-quality palette of six shadows will not only keep your makeup looking elevated, but also your makeup bag free from clutter and mess. Convenience is key!

Everyone needs at least one eyeshadow palette in their makeup collection. Whether you are a beginner or seasoned vet when it comes to creating multi-toned eye looks, palettes enable you to keep all your colors in one place and experiment with shades you might not have tried before.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Eyeshadow Palette

Use

Deciding what you want to use your palette for will immediately narrow down your choices. For example, if you want eyeshadows for parties and night looks, a vibrant palette full of colors, shimmers and glitters will work best.

If you need something for your everyday makeup, a combination palette of shimmers and mattes in nudes, browns and warm tones is the best option to create a subtle and soft glam look suitable for work or school.

Size

Palettes come in all shapes and sizes. Larger palettes can be a great way to figure out what colors work best for your skin tone and personality. They also tend to have a mix of textures, mattes and shimmers, which will also mean you can add dimension to your eye looks.

Big palettes are great, but they are quite bulky. So for the girl on the go, a more compact eyeshadow selection of four-to-six shades is ideal to carry in your handbag, especially if you need to do your makeup while you travel.

Finish

Some palettes stick to one finish matte or shimmer, while others provide a mix and even throw in the occasional glitter shadow for the days you feel like adding a little bit of sparkle to your eyes.

Matte works well for day looks or teamed with a stronger lip at night. While shimmers tend to glide on easier but are notorious for fall out, if you have more mature skin, they may tend to settle into fine lines and wrinkles. If you are not sure which you prefer, pick up a palette with both options.

Technique

Eyeshadow palettes truly took off with the rise of social media and beauty influencers. The immediate availability of makeup tutorials has given regular customers access to makeup education and encouraged everyone to get a little bit more experimental with their application.

Texture

The main types of texture in eyeshadow palettes are powder or cream. They can be combined to add dimension to the eye. If you have oily skin, powder shadows will have more staying power, whereas those with dry skin may find that cream shadows give them a more dewy looking finish.