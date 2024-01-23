If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Eyeshadow Palettes
Everyone is in agreement that good eye makeup makes a world of difference to your overall appearance. Think about it like this: After applying a perfectly blended smokey eye, most people not only look, but feel, like a different person. That’s the transformative power makeup can have. Eyeshadow palettes are the ideal solution to keep all of your shadows together in one place and enable you to experiment with tones, textures and finishes.
Ultimately, no makeup collection is complete without at least one eyeshadow palette. But with an increasingly saturated market, how do you determine which is the right one for you?
By speaking with beauty insiders, testing out products and going through reviews, the following list will help you to narrow down your choice and give you the tools you need to achieve the eye makeup of your dreams.
Keep reading to discover our selection of the best eyeshadow palettes for every skin tone, occasion, finish and budget.
20 Best Eyeshadow Palettes
Finding the Best Eyeshadow Palette
Everyone needs at least one eyeshadow palette in their makeup collection. Whether you are a beginner or seasoned vet when it comes to creating multi-toned eye looks, palettes enable you to keep all your colors in one place and experiment with shades you might not have tried before.
If you like to embrace your inner artist and get creative when it comes to color, investing in a larger 24-color palette will give you the tools to change up your look when you feel like it. If you prefer to stick to the same shades and know what looks good on you, a smaller high-quality palette of six shadows will not only keep your makeup looking elevated, but also your makeup bag free from clutter and mess. Convenience is key!
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Eyeshadow Palette
Use
Deciding what you want to use your palette for will immediately narrow down your choices. For example, if you want eyeshadows for parties and night looks, a vibrant palette full of colors, shimmers and glitters will work best.
If you need something for your everyday makeup, a combination palette of shimmers and mattes in nudes, browns and warm tones is the best option to create a subtle and soft glam look suitable for work or school.
Size
Palettes come in all shapes and sizes. Larger palettes can be a great way to figure out what colors work best for your skin tone and personality. They also tend to have a mix of textures, mattes and shimmers, which will also mean you can add dimension to your eye looks.
Big palettes are great, but they are quite bulky. So for the girl on the go, a more compact eyeshadow selection of four-to-six shades is ideal to carry in your handbag, especially if you need to do your makeup while you travel.
Finish
Some palettes stick to one finish matte or shimmer, while others provide a mix and even throw in the occasional glitter shadow for the days you feel like adding a little bit of sparkle to your eyes.
Matte works well for day looks or teamed with a stronger lip at night. While shimmers tend to glide on easier but are notorious for fall out, if you have more mature skin, they may tend to settle into fine lines and wrinkles. If you are not sure which you prefer, pick up a palette with both options.
Technique
Eyeshadow palettes truly took off with the rise of social media and beauty influencers. The immediate availability of makeup tutorials has given regular customers access to makeup education and encouraged everyone to get a little bit more experimental with their application.
Texture
The main types of texture in eyeshadow palettes are powder or cream. They can be combined to add dimension to the eye. If you have oily skin, powder shadows will have more staying power, whereas those with dry skin may find that cream shadows give them a more dewy looking finish.
What are the Different Types of Eyeshadow Palettes?
Day
Nude, brown, neutral and earthy toned palettes are more suited to daywear, with rosy hues also trending at the moment for a light feminine look. These tones work with every complexion and can be built up to a smokey eye for evening by simply adding in a tiny bit of black eyeshadow into the crease and blending it in.
Night
Night palettes are for those who love to have fun with their makeup. There is no fear of looking overdone, the lighting is more flattering and you can be as daring as you like. Glitter shadows are essential for any party look, even if you don’t like shimmer shadows, a touch of glitter on the upper cheekbone and brow bone can work as a great highlighter.
Shimmer and Matte
Have the best of both worlds by investing in a palette which offers both textures. Shimmers can work for the day if you go in light-handed. A hint of gold eyeshadow on the inner corners of the eye, teamed with mascara and a tinted lip balm, is a simple and fresh day makeup vibe any shopper can achieve.
Best Overall: Natasha Denona Glam Eyeshadow Palette
Pros
- Also available in mini
- Rave reviews
- Suitable for all skin tones
Cons
- Some people may like black shadow to be included
- Slightly more expensive
- Quite a lot of shimmer shades
Natasha Denona might not be the biggest makeup brand in the world, but if there is one thing she is famous for, it’s her palettes. Her eyeshadows quickly gained traction when they were released, and you will now find them in every makeup artist’s and beauty influencer’s collection.
The best thing about this palette is that every shade is named after where to apply it. You can’t go wrong when the shadows have names such as “Outer Eye,” “Inner Corner,” and “Brow Bone.” Containing a balanced mix of shimmer, metallic and matte finishes, all of the warm brown, gray and golden tones blend easily together to create soft day looks or glamorous night eyes. It even comes in a mini five-shadow version if you need a travel option or just want to test it out before investing in the larger size.
Best Drugstore: Makeup Revolution Reloaded Shadow Palette – Seduction
Pros
- Affordable
- Contains 15 shadows
- Mix of matte and shimmer finishes
Cons
- Packaging isn’t so durable
- Fewer reviews
- Would love if it included a light matte shadow
Nothing beats a quality find at the drugstore, and this 15 shade eyeshadow palette from Makeup Revolution — with its high impact pigments for just under $8 — makes it one of the best beauty discoveries of this past year.
Keeping up with trends can be expensive, but this textured collection of beige, brown and rosy shades will enable you to create all the latest eye makeup looks without breaking the bank. The shadows are rich and smooth with undertones to suit every skin type.
Best Splurge: PAT McGRATH LABS Mothership V Eyeshadow Palette – Bronze Seduction
Pros
- Unparalleled quality
- Luxury packaging
- Long lasting
Cons
- Expensive
- Palette is quite heavy
- Might not be so easy to use for beginners
Let's discuss: This eyeshadow palette from legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath is most definitely an indulgence, but is it worth it? Absolutely. If you are a makeup lover and want to take your eye looks to the next level, investing in this multi-dimensional collection of shades will have you looking runway-ready on a daily basis. Goals!
It feels more like opening up a jewelry box full of diamonds, rubies and emeralds than a palette, and using it truly is a luxury experience. Even the matte shadows have a mesmerizing quality to them. Unlike most glitters, Pat McGrath has managed to create a formula that enables these shades to glide on like butter.
Best for Day Looks: Urban Decay Naked Your Way Mini Palette in Half Baked
Pros
- Travel-friendly
- Cruelty-free
- Easy to blend
Cons
- Some people may prefer a larger palette
- No glitter shadow options
- Not everyone may like the soft tones
No one does eyeshadows quite like Urban Decay, and while their traditional palettes normally have 12 or more colors, their mini collections are what you need for everyday makeup. These smaller versions only contain the most popular shades, so there is no fear of only using a couple of colors in the palette.
Compact and slim enough to carry with you, the buttery shadows melt into skin and last for hours. If you are looking to add some depth, the rich chocolate brown shade “Edible” can be blended into the eye crease to add definition without looking too heavy.
Best Budget: Maybelline Eyeshadow Palette, The Nudes, 12 Shade Palette
Pros
- Affordable
- Contains 12 shadows
- Suitable for all skin tones
Cons
- Heavy palette
- Smaller size shadows
- No glitter option
12 gorgeous highly pigmented shadows which blend easily together... all for $8? Sounds too good to be true, but that’s what you get with this palette of essentials from Maybelline. The bold beiges, sultry sands, brazen bronzes and over-the-top taupes all complement each other perfectly.
Every woman should have a collection of staple eyeshadow colors in her makeup bag, and this palette is the perfect place to start. It has almost all the bases covered to enable you to create everything from a no-makeup makeup, soft dewy glam to a heavy smokey eye.
Best for Fair Skin: Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette in Queen of Glow
Pros
- Luxurious texture
- Flattering shades
- Compact packaging
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Sells out quickly
- Only one matte shadow
Before launching her makeup brand, acclaimed makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury brought smokey eyes back into prominence through her work on numerous magazine covers. It is no surprise then, that after so many years of blending, she was able to narrow down the four perfect shades you need to create a dreamy-looking eye makeup with a professional finish.
No matter how amateur you are at makeup, the high-end formula of these shadows makes them incredibly easy to work with, as they glide onto skin and melt in the process. The warm undertones also prevent the shades from ever looking too harsh.
Best for Medium Skin Tones: Anastasia Beverly Hills Nouveau Eyeshadow Palette
Pros
- Vibrant colors
- Mix of textures
- Comes with a mirror
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Fewer reviews
- Packaging isn’t so durable
Those lucky enough to be blessed with medium/olive skin tones are spoiled for choice when it comes to what colors to wear as most shades look great on them. This all-in-one palette from Anastasia has everything you need to create a classic warm soft eye, along with the options to add pops of color with the lavender and blue/green chrome shades.
Her shadows also work well on those with sensitive eyes, as they are free of parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, and sulfates and have a buttery consistency that won’t irritate or drag on the eyelid.
Best for Dark Skin Tones: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette in Type: 1 True Neutrals
Pros
- Travel-friendly
- Cruelty-free
- Can be combined with other Fenty palettes
Cons
- No black eyeshadow
- Sometimes sells out
- Only 6 shadows
Rihanna never gets it wrong when it comes to her own makeup looks and has started more trends in the last decade than any other mega-star around. Her unique personal style is translated effortlessly into these compact palettes, perfect for carrying with you to any destination.
The rainbow combination of mattes, shimmers and glitters mean you can wear them during the day, then elevate your look in an instant by adding in some of the aptly named “Tequila Nite” for a party-worthy feel.
Best on Amazon: e.l.f. Perfect 10 Eyeshadow Palette
Pros
- Under $10
- Cruelty-free
- High ratings
Cons
- No mirror with the packaging
- Not everyone likes rectangle shaped shadows
- No beige matte shade
Shoppers can’t stop raving about how good e.l.f’s beauty products really are. While their packaging might not be total luxury, the quality of their eyeshadows is up there with the higher-end brands. Proving that you don’t need to spend a fortune to be able to have gorgeous makeup, this $10 palette gives you all you will ever need to create a wide variety of eye looks.
Highly pigmented and suitable for all skin types, the range of multidimensional matte and shimmer shadows make this a palette that deserves a place in every woman’s makeup bag.
Best Pigment: MAC Cosmetics Connect in Color 6-Pan Eyeshadow Palette
Pros
- 5-star reviews
- Professional finish
- Travel-friendly
Cons
- Smaller palette
- No vibrant colors
- No glitter shadow
MAC eyeshadows are seen as the gold standard in pigment and finish by beauty professionals. The ultimate hero product, having one of their palettes in your collection will only improve the overall look of your makeup.
Formulated for long-lasting wear that doesn’t result in fallout or creasing on the eyelid after a few hours, these shadows are the secret weapon used by makeup artists working on shoots, TV, film and runways.
Best Larger Palette: NYX Eyeshadow Palette – Ultimate Queen
Pros
- 40 shadows
- Value for money
- Highly pigmented
Cons
- No mirror in the palette
- Too big to carry with you
- Fewer reviews
Warm brown and nude soft smokey eyes will always have a place in our hearts, but for the days when you want to get more experimental or feel like teaming your makeup with your outfit, this massive selection of 40 shades from NYX is the palette to reach for.
Coming in at just under $20, you will have never-ending fun creating different shadow combinations and mixing up the colors. This palette truly does have everything — warm hues, cool tones, vibrant colors, mattes, shimmers and satin finishes.
Best Clean Beauty: Tarte Tartelette in Bloom Clay Palette
Pros
- Non-smudge formula
- Sensitive skin-friendly
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Fewer reviews
- No vibrant colors
- No glitter shadows
Just because you have sensitive eyes doesn’t mean you need to miss out on creating multi-toned eyeshadow looks. You perhaps just need to be more selective about which brand you use. Tarte Cosmetics uses Amazonian clay-infused pigments and avoids parabens, sulfates and mineral oil.
These rich shadows are dermatologist and ophthalmologist-tested and allow you to create the smokey eye of your dreams without causing irritation. The palette is also easily organized to show you what colors go together and are specially designed to make eyes appear bigger and more illuminated.
Best Nude Eyeshadow Palette: Huda Beauty Nude Obsessions
Pros
- Suitable for all skin types
- Flattering tones
- 3 different finishes
Cons
- Only one darker shade
- Smaller palette
This palette contains the most universally flattering shades around. No matter what your eye color or skin tone, Huda Beauty has managed to design this buttery collection of matte and metallic shadows to blend seamlessly into every skin type and accentuate every eye shape.
The combination of champagne shimmers with spicy chestnuts and creamy pralines results in soft glam eyes like you have never seen them before. The milk and dark chocolate browns also add depth for those longer for something stronger.
Best Glitter: Too Faced Pinker Times Ahead Eyeshadow Palette
Pros
- Rainbow colors
- Strong glitters
- Works on all skin types
Cons
- May be too bright for some people
- Fewer reviews
- Not everyone may like the scent
It’s good vibes only with this technicolor, shimmery, glittery, rainbow-inspired eyeshadow palette from Too Faced. A magic box of joyful and playful textures and tones, no look created using this palette will ever be accused of being boring.
The 14 multi-dimensional shadows even smell like a cotton-candy sunset. The mattes are so pigmented that only one swipe is necessary, while the glitters add a light reflective quality to your makeup to ensure your eyes shine bright when wearing them.
Best for Minimal Makeup: Bobbi Brown Smokey Nudes Eyeshadow Palette
Pros
- Suitable for all skin types
- Adds definition
- Natural appearance
Cons
- Not for those looking for bright colors
- Simple packaging
- Few reviews
Mastering the art of no-makeup makeup is a lot more difficult than it looks. Bobbi Brown was one of the first champions of a more pared back idea of beauty, designed to flatter and enhance your natural features rather than hide and change them. If you love minimal makeup, then this slim five-shadow palette is exactly what you need to add just the right amount of shading to the eye area without ever looking too heavily made up.
The colors were curated especially by makeup artists to ensure you achieve a professional finish. The shimmers also have more of a pearl tone which combines perfectly with mattes to avoid an overly sparkly finish.
Best Cream Palette: Revlon Crème Eyeshadow Palette
Pros
- Easy to use
- Doesn’t crease
- High ratings
Cons
- Only 4 colors
- Not for those looking for powder shadows
- Simple packaging
If you like to keep your makeup routine simple and hassle-free, cream eyeshadows are exactly what you need. Achieve instant color using just your fingers tips to glide your chosen shade over the eyelid for a luminous and elevated finish.
Easy to blend, cream eyeshadows work well with both young and mature skin due to the fact that they don’t settle in fine lines and wrinkles. They are also a great option for those with dryer skin who find matte powders tend to look cakey. This four shadow palette fits neatly in your bag to have on hand whenever your eyes need a makeup pick-me-up.
Best for Soft Glam: Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Discovery Eyeshadow Palette – Give Yourself Grace
Pros
- Suitable for all skin tones
- Range of finishes
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Fewer reviews
- Not for those looking for bright colors
- Shadows might not be strong enough for some users
Selena Gomez’s makeup brand Rare Beauty continues to go from strength to strength, and it’s easy to see why when she has products as dreamy as this palette in the collection. These eyeshadows give you all the shades you need and more to create the eye trend of the moment — Soft Glam.
It even includes a pressed glitter for whenever you feel like adding some sparkle to your eyes. The seven rich and rosy colors all blend seamlessly together to create a feminine and delicate beauty look that works for every season.
Best for Night Looks: Juvia’s Place Bright and Bold Reds Eyeshadow Palette
Pros
- Affordable
- Contains 16 vibrant shades
- Strong pigments
Cons
- Maybe be too bright for some users
- Palette doesn’t have a mirror
- Sometimes sells out
Once the sun goes down, it is time to experiment with your makeup and go for looks that are a little bit more daring. This 16 shade palette from Juvia’s Place is packed full of bright colors to give you all the resources you need to create strong smokey eyes that will last all night long.
The glistening emerald green shadow "Buzo" is the standout shade of the collection and is unlike anything else available on the market. Considering how strong the pigments are and the fact it is priced at just over $16, this is a must-have for anyone looking to take their makeup to the next level.
Best Matte: Makeup by Mario Master Mattes Palette
Pros
- Suitable for all skin types
- Cruelty-free
- No fall out
Cons
- Not for those looking for shimmer tones
- Some people may prefer brighter colors
- Fewer reviews
Makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic has worked with Kim Kardashian for over a decade and is responsible for some of her most iconic looks, including moving her away from gloss and shimmer to a more clean, sleek beauty look. His Master Mattes palette is the only one you will ever need if mattes are your favorite finish.
The combination of the featherweight formula means the shadows feel like you don’t even have makeup on, and the natural skin tone-inspired shades make this palette an all-time classic that you will use over and over again.
Best for Beginners: Wet n Wild Color Icon 5-Pan Palette Brown Walking On Eggshells
Pros
- Great value
- Flattening shades
- Easy to use
Cons
- Basic packaging
- No mirror with the palette
- Only 5 shades
Don’t worry if you are a makeup novice and feel overwhelmed with all of the different types of eyeshadow finishes and application techniques. If you love the idea of eyeshadow but don’t know where to begin, pick up this five pan palette from Wet n Wild that costs less than $4 to get your makeup collection started.
The five neutral-toned shades are suitable for every skin type, and as the shadows are ultra-soft and super smooth, it makes them extremely easy to work with.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Application
A:A good workman never blames his tools, and while some cream shadows can be applied using just your fingers, investing in a good brush set will help you get the most out of your palette.
-
Q: Colors
A:Most palettes tend to go with a theme so that the shades have similar undertones and blend well together. While nudes and browns are by far the most popular, if you want to try something with a little bit more color, pastel shade palettes offer vibrancy without going overboard.
-
Q: Cost
A:Any eyeshadow palette you buy will last a long time. It isn’t the type of product that you go through monthly, so keep that in mind while shopping. Drugstore options have skyrocketed in popularity in the last few years, so if you are not ready to make a big investment, pick up a more affordable option from the list above.
