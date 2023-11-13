If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Nude Eyeshadow Palettes
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
A nude eyeshadow palette is a must-have in any makeup collection. While years ago, lipstick was the go-to product for many women, modern-day makeup is all about the eyes. Whether you like to add some light definition with matte shades for daytime, or favor a multi layered shimmering smokey eye for nights out, a nude eyeshadow palette will most likely become your most-used product.
Finding the right palette for your skin tone, eye color and lifestyle will elevate your makeup and allow you to experiment with different colors and textures. Having all your shadows in one place enables you to come up with new looks and establish an easy everyday makeup routine.
Don’t worry if you feel overwhelmed trying to decide which palette is right for you — the list below breaks down all of the ins and outs of the best nude eyeshadow palettes on the market for every budget to help you find your perfect match.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Best Nude Eyeshadow Palettes for Light Skin Tones: Anastasia Beverly HillsSoft Glam II Mini Eyeshadow Palette
-
Best Nude Eyeshadow Palette for Brown Eyes: Too Faced Born This Way The Natural Nudes Eyeshadow Palette
-
-
Best Nude Eyeshadow Palette for Dark Skin Tones: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Snap Shadows True Neutrals Eyeshadow Palette
-
-
-
-
-
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Nude Eyeshadow Palettes
Skin Tone
Nude eyeshadows work incredibly well with every skin tone, so you really can’t go wrong when choosing a palette. Unlike more vibrant colors which tend to flatter different complexions, nude shades are there to emphasize your features and accentuate your eye shape.
Eye Color
Contrast is key when it comes to creating a makeup look for your eye color. If you have light eyes, go for darker shades in the crease — and if you have dark eyes, golds and metallics look amazing across the lid and even underneath.
Price
Deciding what you want to use the palette for will help you establish how much you want to invest. There are great options at every price point, so you can definitely find something to suit your budget and makeup requirements.
Size
You may wear the same look daily or like to mix it up depending on your mood. If you generally stay within the same shades, a high quality four shadow palette could be the best option as it will be compact and you are guaranteed to use every color. If you love to experiment, however, a larger palette with a wide variety of tones will give you endless options.
Reviews
If you're not sure whether you want shimmer, matte or velvet finishes, check out the product reviews to get an idea of how shoppers felt the product worked for them. There are sometimes user uploaded photos which can also help you find a look you like.
What are the Different Types of Nude Eyeshadow Palettes?
Shimmer
Shimmer palettes are made for those who love to add some sparkle to their complexion and glisten all day — no matter what the weather or occasion. Shimmers instantly elevate any makeup look and can also double up as highlighters for the cheekbones.
Matte
Matte shadows are extremely popular due to their ability to stay put and last longer. Unlike shimmers, you are less likely to have any product fallout and end up with particles smudged into fine lines and wrinkles. They are also more natural looking, so if "no-makeup makeup" is your vibe, then a matte palette is the best option.
Mixed
A palette that has both matte and shimmers will enable you to work with both textures. A matte base with a shimmer in the crease always makes the eyes stand out, and a shimmer tone across the lid with a matte shadow on the outer corners always adds a little more impact to any makeup look.
Best Overall: Charlotte Tilbury Supernudes Easy Eye Palette
Pros
- Suitable for all skin tones
- Buildable shades
- Long-lasting pigment
Cons
- Some people may prefer a shimmer finish
- Doesn’t come with a brush
- Slightly more expensive
The only eyeshadow palette you will ever need for day-in, day-out use. This is a makeup bag essential due to its ability to be worn for both a light minimal day look or for a more dramatic night eye. The six gorgeous shades work with every skin tone and can be blended to suit your eye color and complexion.
There is no risk of creasing with these shadows as the pigment is milled extra fine and combined with oils and waxes for a seamless and professional-looking finish. Create an endless variety of smokey eyes by blending the three cool, caramel brown shades with the three warm, bronze shades.
Best Drugstore: ColourPop Nude Mood Eyeshadow Palette
Pros
- Mix of shimmer and mattes shadows
- No fallout
- Highly pigmented
Cons
- Slightly less durable packaging
- Smaller shadows
- No light shimmer shade
If you are looking to create a soft glam look, this eyeshadow palette from Colourpop has all the shades you’ll need to elevate your makeup without ever looking over done. This dreamy collection of nine warm toned neutral eyeshadows has the perfect mix of matte and shimmer finishes to allow you to experiment with different textures.
You can even apply a delicate stroke of the light gold shade Wink Wink to the higher cheekbone as a highlighter to add a touch of sparkle to your everyday makeup. Whether you're a beginner or seasoned makeup user, this palette is a makeup bag staple.
Best Shimmers for Sensitive Skin: Physicians Formula Shimmer Strips Nude Naked Eyes
Pros
- Hypoallergenic
- Won’t cause irritation
- Affordable
Cons
- Some people may like a matte shade
- Smaller palette
- Not so creamy
If you have sensitive eyes and have always been afraid of trying out shimmer shadows for fear of causing irritation, then this palette with its hypoallergenic formulas will finally allow you to create the shimmering smokey eye of your dreams.
The nine rich shades gradually increase in intensity, running from off white, beige, nude, taupe, clay, deep brown and eventually arrive in a shimmering black. The earthy tones help you to create a glowing and warm look with your desired intensity. For under $14 this palette is the perfect investment to add to your makeup collection.
Best Nude Eyeshadow Palette With 12 Shades: Urban Decay Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette
Pros
- Cruelty-free
- Easy to blend
- Durable packaging
Cons
- Some people may prefer a matte finish
- May be slightly too be to carry with you
- You may use some shades more than others
Smooth mattes, pearly tones, glistening metallics — this palette has it all. For those looking to take the next step in their makeup application, this palette from Urban Decay provides all the pigments necessary to create a professional and flawless looking eye makeup.
Free from parabens and developed with rosy hue undertones, each shade works perfectly for a no make up makeup or can be built up and blended for a striking evening eye. Shades Burnout and Darkside work particularly well together with a tiny bit of Blackheart added into the crease to accentuate the eye shape.
Best Mini Nude Eyeshadow Palette: Natasha Denona Mini Glam Eyeshadow Palette
Pros
- Compact to fit in your bag
- Essential shades
- Luxury finish
Cons
- Only 5 shades as it’s a mini
- No black for a night look
- Doesn’t come with a brush
The queen of eyeshadow palettes, Natasha Denona, has created this mini collection of the 5 key shades you need to create the perfect nude smokey eye while on the go. Ideal for traveling or going from desk to disco, this palette takes up minimal space but gives you the tools for a maximum impact eye look.
The mattes have a velvet finish so never look chalky or drying and the shimmers have a subtle metallic effect so never appear too sparkly. The careful formulations mean you can’t go wrong when applying these shades as even a single sweep of color over the eyelid looks luxurious.
Best Nude Eyeshadow Palette for Medium Skin Tones: Huda Beauty Nude Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette
Pros
- Long lasting
- Mix of matte, shimmer and metallic shades
- Strong pigment
Cons
- Sells out quickly
- Some people may prefer a rectangle palette
- Doesn’t have a super light shade
This palette became an overnight sensation when it first launched, and it is easy to see why. Huda Kattan has developed the dreamiest mix of buttery mattes, super shimmers and jeweled metallics all together in the one palette. While most palettes have a couple of stand out tones, every one of these shades is a winner — you’ll want to wear them all.
The three different textures also mean you can add extra dimension to your look and really create a captivating smokey eye. Creamy pralines and spicy browns add depth, while the warm rose and terracotta shades give extra contrast.
Best Nude Eyeshadow Palettes for Light Skin Tones: Anastasia Beverly HillsSoft Glam II Mini Eyeshadow Palette
Pros
- Luxury tones
- Easy to blend
- Fragrance free
Cons
- Fewer reviews
- Different from the Soft Glam 1
- Smaller shadows
If you find you never have any time to do an elevated makeup look, this palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills was created for the girl on the go to enable anyone to put together a sleek eye makeup look in minutes.
These super blendable shadows make applying the shades simple, and the high quality pigments mean a little bit goes a long way. The warm chocolate brown shade Sultry with its satin metallic finish can be worn on its own or blended with the Incense tone for an easy smokey eye that anyone can do.
Best Nude Eyeshadow Palette for Brown Eyes: Too Faced Born This Way The Natural Nudes Eyeshadow Palette
Pros
- Contains skin nourishing ingredients
- Free of parabens
- Highly pigmented
Cons
- Possibly too big to carry around
- May be too many shades for a beginner
- Not so much sparkle
This is one of the only palettes which has a corresponding shimmer shade for each matte tone, meaning you can create a perfectly balanced smokey eye with the exact finish you prefer. The ingredients also include hyaluronic acid, alpine rose and coconut water to soothe your eyelids as you apply the shadows and help you avoid puffiness.
These modern nudes only need one swipe of color so you don’t have to worry about layering tons of product on your face and appearing cakey. The more popular mattes are also larger so you don’t run out of them sooner.
Best Nude Eyeshadow Palette for Blue Eyes: Maybelline The Blushed Nudes Eyeshadow Palette
Pros
- Affordable
- 12 shades
- Infused with rose gold pigment
Cons
- Some people may want a black for an evening look
- Fewer reviews
- Packaging not so durable
Whether you wear eye makeup daily or are new to shadow palettes, this collection from Maybelline is perfect for both regular users and those just starting out. It comes in at just over $8 and provides all the shades you will need to step up your makeup game. In terms of price to quality ratio, this is the best option available on the market as all the shades are highly pigmented with modern takes on nude hues.
You’ll want to take this palette with you everywhere once you begin to experiment with the color combinations. The soft finish also means that the shadows all blend seamlessly together for a long lasting look.
Best Nude Eyeshadow Palette for Dark Skin Tones: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Snap Shadows True Neutrals Eyeshadow Palette
Pros
- Long wear finish
- Rich pigment
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Only 6 shades, as it’s a mini palette
- No light shimmer shade
- Fewer reviews
If there is anyone to trust when it comes to achieving a fresh makeup look, it’s Rihanna, and she personally selected each shade in this palette. Her careful curation combined with innovative formulas make this palette a must have.
With shade names like Tequila Nite and Simma Down, this palette is all about having fun and enjoying wearing makeup. Embrace your inner artist and get creative by putting together some music video worthy eye makeup looks.
Most Popular Nude Eyeshadow Palette: NYX Ultimate Shadow Palette Warm Neutrals
Pros
- Affordable
- 16 shades
- Zero fallout
Cons
- Smaller shadows
- Plastic packaging
- Slightly difficult to open
It’s hard to go wrong with NYX. They provide high-quality makeup products for affordable prices. Over 30,000 makeup fans have purchased this palette and rave about the smoothness of the eyeshadows and the deep pigments. The velvet finishes are suitable for all skin tones and make every eye color pop.
With 16 shades to choose from you will have endless possibilities for color and texture combinations. If you like to mix up your makeup looks and go for something different from time to time, investing in this palette will keep your makeup versatile.
Best Makeup Artist Approved: MAC Cosmetics Connect in Color 6-Pan Eyeshadow Palette
Pros
- Intense pigment
- Silky texture
- Suitable for all skin types
Cons
- Simple packaging
- Fewer reviews
- Some people may prefer square shadows
Have a peek in any makeup artist's kit, and you are bound to find one of these six shade palettes in there. It can be used to create everything from everyday makeup, bridal looks to photo-ready red carpet faces. Popular with professionals due to their unrivaled high pigments, these shadows are built to stand out and last all day.
The lightweight feel means they work exceptionally well on mature skin, as they won’t fall into fine lines or wrinkles and can even be applied using just your fingers for a quick makeup pick-me-up.
Best for Everyday Wear: Bobbi Brown Smokey Nudes Eyeshadow Palette
Pros
- Suitable for all skin tones
- Smooth texture
- Easy to apply
Cons
- Only 5 shades
- Not everyone may like circle shadows
- No black shadow
Famous for their less is more approach to beauty, this five shade palette from Bobbi Brown is the ultimate collection for creating a barely there soft smokey eye. The flattering colors were created to work with the skin tone as opposed to against it, so blend in seamlessly, meaning there is no risk of harsh contrast or heavy looking makeup.
Containing the perfect combination of bronzed nudes, warm mattes, metallic earth tones, glistening golds, dark chocolates, rose nudes and metallic neutrals. Using this palette couldn’t be easier. All you need to do is sweep a lighter shade across the lid and go in with a darker tone into the crease to achieve an effortlessly elegant look.
Best for Beginners : Tarte Tartelette In Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette
Pros
- Compact travel size
- Cruelty-free
- Mix of matte and shimmer shades
Cons
- Colors are quite close together
- Delicate packaging
- Doesn’t come with a brush
This palette uses Amazonian clay-infused shadows to prevent smudging, making it extra simple for beginners to use. The shades effortlessly blend together, last all day and the tones were especially created to make eyes look bigger and more open.
As with all Tarte products, these shadows are formulated without parabens, mineral oil, phthalates, triclosan and sulfate so work great if you wear contact lenses or have sensitive eyes as they won’t cause irritation.
Most Affordable: e.l.f. Cosmetics Rose Gold Eyeshadow Palette
Pros
- Great value
- Cruelty-free
- Silky finish
Cons
- Light packaging
- No dark matte shade
- Not everyone may like the slightly pink hue to the tones
E.L.F. Cosmetics was founded on the principle of creating professional-level makeup products with prices that are accessible to everybody. Whether you are a minimalist or a maximalist when it comes to makeup, this palette will enable you to create looks for school, work, events and parties.
These shadows can be applied wet or dry. For a softer look, apply like normal, and for a more impactful effect, add a spritz of water to make your eyes stand out. With 10 complementary shades to choose from, you will have endless fun getting experimental with color combinations.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Which eyeshadow palette is best and affordable?
A:We included a couple of great affordable options in our list above that provide high quality pigments for amazing prices. Check out our picks from Maybelline and e.l.f. for starters!
-
Q: How do you know if an eyeshadow is good quality?
A:Our list above is a great guide, as it only includes richly pigmented shadows and quality formulations with proven lasting wear. Go with trusted brands and read other customer reviews to be sure it's the right one for you.
-
Q: What color eyeshadow makes eyes look younger?
A:Matte shades work better on more mature skin. Keep the colors light, and instead of black which can be slightly harsh go with a chocolate brown or a deep taupe for definition. If you love shimmer, try a creamier texture shadow to avoid glitter particles settling into wrinkles.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.