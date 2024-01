If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!

The 15 Best Matte Eyeshadow Palettes to Sculpt and Slay

Written by Clare Holden

After rising in popularity over the last few years, matte eyeshadows have proven they are here to stay. Unlike shadows in the past, the matte options available now are creamy, velvety and easy to blend. Forget chalky formulas, modern mattes have been created to add definition and sculpt your eye shape perfectly.

There is no better time than now to add some of these shades to your makeup collection. With that in mind, we have combed through the offerings to put together a list of the top picks in this category to ensure you find the best matte eyeshadow palette for your skin tone and budget.

Keep reading to check out our tried-and-tested favorites from Victoria Beckham, NYX, Makeup by Mario and more.

15 Best Eyeshadow Palettes