Nothing will make your eyes stand out more than a light matte smokey eye, and to ensure you make the right choice for your skin type and complexion, we’ve compiled a compact guide with everything you need to know before buying.

A matte eyeshadow palette is an essential edition to any makeup collection. Whether you like to maintain a full matte eye look or mix in up with some shimmer tones, matte colors are the perfect choice to add dimension and shading to your eye area.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Matte Eyeshadow Palettes

Size

Matte eyeshadows palettes come in anything from three shades up to 24 and beyond. If you tend to wear the same colors over and over again, opt for a quartet palette to save on space. On the other hand, if you like to experiment with your eye looks, investing in a larger palette will give you limitless shade combination options.

Eye Color

Make sure to choose a palette that includes shades to suit your eye color. Earthy tones work amazingly well with blue eyes, violets and teals really make brown eyes pop while rosy tones and rusts enhance green eyes.

Skin Type

If you have dry or mature skin, creamy mattes will work best, as they don’t settle in dry patches or fine lines. Those with oily lids should opt for shadows that contain oil-absorbing ingredients to prevent creasing and extend the wear of your look.

Brand

There are palettes available at every price point. NYX, e.l.f and Milani were our favorites from the drugstore, while Victoria Beckham and Patrick Ta’s luxurious formulas are definitely worth the investment.

Application

Whether you are going for a minimalist makeup look or a dramatic smokey eye, the key to using matte eyeshadow is to ensure it is blended properly. Once you have placed the shade on your lid, use a blending brush in small circular motions to blur the color and fade any harsh lines.