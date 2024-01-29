If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The 15 Best Matte Eyeshadow Palettes to Sculpt and Slay
After rising in popularity over the last few years, matte eyeshadows have proven they are here to stay. Unlike shadows in the past, the matte options available now are creamy, velvety and easy to blend. Forget chalky formulas, modern mattes have been created to add definition and sculpt your eye shape perfectly.
There is no better time than now to add some of these shades to your makeup collection. With that in mind, we have combed through the offerings to put together a list of the top picks in this category to ensure you find the best matte eyeshadow palette for your skin tone and budget.
Keep reading to check out our tried-and-tested favorites from Victoria Beckham, NYX, Makeup by Mario and more.
15 Best Eyeshadow Palettes
Finding the Best Matte Eyeshadow Palette
A matte eyeshadow palette is an essential edition to any makeup collection. Whether you like to maintain a full matte eye look or mix in up with some shimmer tones, matte colors are the perfect choice to add dimension and shading to your eye area.
Nothing will make your eyes stand out more than a light matte smokey eye, and to ensure you make the right choice for your skin type and complexion, we’ve compiled a compact guide with everything you need to know before buying.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Matte Eyeshadow Palettes
Size
Matte eyeshadows palettes come in anything from three shades up to 24 and beyond. If you tend to wear the same colors over and over again, opt for a quartet palette to save on space. On the other hand, if you like to experiment with your eye looks, investing in a larger palette will give you limitless shade combination options.
Eye Color
Make sure to choose a palette that includes shades to suit your eye color. Earthy tones work amazingly well with blue eyes, violets and teals really make brown eyes pop while rosy tones and rusts enhance green eyes.
Skin Type
If you have dry or mature skin, creamy mattes will work best, as they don’t settle in dry patches or fine lines. Those with oily lids should opt for shadows that contain oil-absorbing ingredients to prevent creasing and extend the wear of your look.
Brand
There are palettes available at every price point. NYX, e.l.f and Milani were our favorites from the drugstore, while Victoria Beckham and Patrick Ta’s luxurious formulas are definitely worth the investment.
Application
Whether you are going for a minimalist makeup look or a dramatic smokey eye, the key to using matte eyeshadow is to ensure it is blended properly. Once you have placed the shade on your lid, use a blending brush in small circular motions to blur the color and fade any harsh lines.
What are the Different Types of Matte Eyeshadow Palettes?
Nudes
Nudes are the most popular matte shadows available. They work for both day and night and accentuate your natural features without looking overdone. If you were to invest in any matte eyeshadow palette, a nude collection is one you are guaranteed to use daily.
Browns
The next step after nudes is a brown palette. Available in both cool and warm tones, browns will help you add more definition and really enhance your eye area.
Color
For those who favor a more vibrant eye look, rainbow colored mattes offer more intensity than their shimmer counterparts and look great either worn on their own or combined with other shades.
Best Overall: Victoria Beckham Smokey Eye Brick
Pros
- Dermatologist-tested
- Suitable for sensitive skin
- Easy to blend
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Not as widely available
Victoria Beckham’s beauty line makes achieving effortlessly elegant makeup easy, as her products glide on like a dream and blend together seamlessly. Her Smokey Eye Brick takes the hard work out of applying eyeshadow and deserves a spot in everyone’s makeup bag.
Whether matte is your preferred finish or you favor a shimmer but are tempted to crossover, there is no better option available than these silky-smooth shadows. The colors coordinate perfectly and the high-grade luxurious ingredients mean your look stays put all day or night with zero fallout.
Best Drugstore: Milani Gilded Mini Eyeshadow Palette Whiskey Business
Pros
- Cruelty-free
- Warm shades
- Buttery feel
Cons
- Doesn’t include brush
- Some may prefer more vibrant shades
Milani is every beauty insider’s favorite drugstore brand, with many makeup artists rating its quality above the more expensive offerings. Their six shade palette is perfect for travel or on the go, as its colors provide limitless options to create a variety of eye looks.
The shadows have a buttery texture which feels light on the eyelids and won’t drop or fall out into creases or fine lines. While the color option Whiskey Business is all matte, this palette also comes in four different versions that contain a mix of finishes if you still want at least one shimmer shade to blend with.
Best Splurge: Patrick Ta Major Dimension III Matte Eyeshadow Palette
Pros
- Contains both cool and warm shades
- Suitable for all skin tones
- Paraben-free
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Slightly more expensive
If you are looking for an extensive collection of matte shades with a high-color pay off, then investing in one of these 12 tone palettes from Patrick Ta will give you everything you need to create modern matte eye makeup.
The creamy formulas glide onto the skin to provide a velvety matte finish which works equally well for everyday makeup as it does for party looks. Suitable for every skin tone, these shades flatter the wearer and are the ideal pick to enhance and define the eye area.
Best for Smokey Eyes: Makeup by Mario Master Mattes™ Eyeshadow Palette
Pros
- Buildable shades
- Cruelty-free
- Works for all skin tones
Cons
- Sometimes sells out
- White compact gets dirty easily
As the Kardashian’s go-to makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic is almost single-handedly responsible for bringing back matte smokey eyes. The palette from his brand Makeup by Mario is the only one you need if your eyes are always the main focus of your look.
The shades are buildable, and can go from light to dramatic, while the tones offer an array of color combinations which work with every complexion. The shadows are also formulated to have an advanced grip technology — meaning they stay in place for hours.
Best for Fair Skin: tarte Tartelette™ Amazonian Clay Matte Eyeshadow Palette
Pros
- Contains vitamin E
- Suitable for sensitive eyes
- Luxury packaging
Cons
- Doesn’t include brush
- Could include some brighter shades
This dreamy 12 shade palette from tarte not only comes housed in a gorgeous gold compact with a full mirror, the shades are also arranged perfectly in order so you know how to match the tones easily. Each row offers a different look which gradually blends together.
The Amazonian clay-based shadows are also formulated with vitamin E and mineral pigments to leave your lids looking smooth and soft. This also makes them a great choice for those with sensitive eyes or who wear contact lenses.
Best for Dark Skin: Danessa Myricks Beauty Groundwork: Defining Neutrals – Palette For Eyes, Brows, Face & Lips
Pros
- Fragrance-free
- Oil-controlling
- Long-lasting
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Sometimes sells out
Makeup artist Danessa Myricks used her expert knowledge to create this extensive palette to be used not just on the eyes but also the lips, brows and face. With 16 different oil-absorbing shades to choose from, this palette ensures your entire makeup look is perfectly coordinated and pulled together.
Each shade is infused with the innovative ingredient upsalite, which keeps your oil under control and extends the wear of your makeup.
Best for Medium Skin: Huda Beauty Matte Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette
Pros
- Cruelty-free
- Gorgeous shade range
- Lightweight feel
Cons
- Not so many light shades
- Doesn’t include a brush
This palette from Huda Beauty contains some of the dreamiest matte shades we have ever seen. In addition to the essential nudes, it also contains warm mauves and dusty roses to elevate your overall makeup and give it a more contemporary feel.
These sumptuous shadows are easy to blend and their special cream-to-powder formula makes them the perfect choice for beginners to makeup, as they are particularly easy to use.
Best Budget: e.l.f. Mad for Matte Eyeshadow Palette – Nude Mood
Pros
- Cruelty-free
- Great price
- Blendable pigments
Cons
- Packaging could be more durable
- Doesn’t come with brush
This 10 shade palette from drugstore favorite e.l.f is great value for your money, coming in at just $10. Each tone delivers intense pigment which can be worn alone or blended together with the other shades to create the perfect matte smokey eye.
The carefully curated colors are made up of everyday essentials, making this palette a beauty staple. Despite being powders, these shadows have a creamy feel to make them extremely easy to work with.
Best for Everyday: Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Powder Palette
Pros
- Talc-free
- Mix of tones
- Long-lasting
Cons
- White palette is more difficult to keep clean
- Some may prefer more vibrant shades
If you’re anything like Kylie Jenner, your go-to everyday beauty look includes matte shadow, and this is the palette you need to keep your eyes perfectly defined with natural shades. The ten colors work in harmony together to ensure your eye makeup always looks seamless and the strong pigments means one swipe is all you need to elevate your lids.
The long-lasting colors are also crease-free, so your makeup look remains freshly applied all day.
Best for Beginners: Urban Decay Naked2 Basics Eyeshadow Palette
Pros
- Easy to use
- Cruelty-free
- Compact size
Cons
- Some may prefer a larger palette
- Doesn’t contain a brown shade
No makeup bag is complete without at least one Urban Decay eyeshadow palette, and if you are just starting to experiment with beauty, then this mini-palette is a great place to begin. Containing six essential shades, the formulas glide on effortlessly and work with every complexion.
Famed for their blendability, even newbies to makeup will be able to achieve an expert-looking finish when using these shadows.
Best for Sensitive Eyes: Physicians Formula Matte Monoi Butter Eyeshadow
Pros
- Cruelty-free
- Non-irritating formula
- Contains skin-nourishing ingredients
Cons
- Slightly smaller palette
- Doesn’t include mirror
This mini palette from Physicians Formula makes it possible for those with even the most sensitive eyes to embrace the matte eyeshadow trend. Infused with a combo of essential fatty acids, pro-vitamins and Amazonian butters, these shadows keep your lids nourished while also adding dimension.
The smooth pigments don’t drag on the skin, while the moisturizing ingredients keep your eye makeup from drying out or looking cakey.
Best for Natural: IT Cosmetics Naturally Pretty Essentials Matte Luxe Transforming Eyeshadow Palette
Pros
- Includes mirror
- Anti-aging
- Can also be used a eyeliner
Cons
- Not for those looking for vibrant colors
- Smaller shade range
No-makeup makeup fans will adore how the shades in this palette add dimension while still maintaining a natural look — never appearing heavy or overdone.
They can also be used as eyeliners to define the lash line by simply using a wet angled brush. And if you do want a more dramatic look, there is a black shade included in the palette which looks amazing when blended into the crease.
Best Nudes: SKKN by Kim Classic Mattes Eyeshadow Palette
Pros
- Easy to work with
- Crease-free
- Superior grip
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Doesn’t include brush
The latest release from Kim Kardashian’s beauty line SKKN might just be the best collection of nudes mattes we have ever seen. It has exactly what you need to create everything from a minimalist nude day look to a dramatic smokey night eye.
The velvet feel makes these shadows a dream to blend, while the combination of both warm and cool tones means there is a shade for every skin tone.
Best Value: Milani UnGilded Eyeshadow Palette, Most Loved Mattes
Pros
- Mix of nudes and vibrant shades
- Great value
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Doesn’t contain a black shade
- Some may prefer more cool tones
This “best of” collection from Milani is the perfect hybrid of both neutral and colorful shades. In addition to containing staple nudes and creams, it also has more intense dusty roses and reds for the days when you want to add a bit more intensity to your look.
The rich pigment of these shadows also means one swipe across the lid is all you need for a full color pay-off.
Best Pigments: Juvia’s Place The Warrior 2 Eyeshadow Palette
Pros
- Intense shades
- Luxury packaging
- Velvety feel
Cons
- Some may prefer more nude shades
- Sometimes sells out
If color intensity is what you are after, then this is the palette to go for. Juvia’s Place are renowned for their superior pigments and this matte palette is no different. Consisting of 12 luscious shades, these shadows are deep and rich — perfect for making your eyes the center of attention.
They are also formulated without parabens and sulfates and can be applied both wet and dry.
