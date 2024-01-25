To help you find your ideal fit when it comes to a powder foundation, we have put together a compact guide to help you on your way to achieving a flawless base.

They offer superior shine-controlling abilities and are quick and hassle-free to apply. If you are tight on time in the morning, opting for a powder foundation is a great way to elevate the appearance of your skin in seconds.

There is a powder foundation out there for every skin type, and while liquid color is certainly more popular, compact options have numerous benefits that make them more convenient than other types of bases.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Powder Foundations

Skin Type

Powder foundation is the perfect choice for those with oily skin, as its mattifying effects will keep you shine-free all day. Those with sensitive skin may also find using a mineral powder won’t irritate their delicate complexions as much as a traditional foundation. Those with dry skin should opt for a powder with a natural finish that has been infused with hydrating ingredients such as vitamin C or tea extracts.

Finish

Powder foundation now comes in a multitude of finishes including matte, natural and dewy. Depending on your preference, each works equally well for different makeup looks. For example, matte is perfect for a timeless classic vibe, whereas natural and dewy work for a more contemporary no-makeup makeup look.

Brand

Whether you are looking to invest in a luxury compact or in the market for a budget-friendly drugstore option, each powder foundation on our list was chosen for its high quality and lasting abilities. Lancome, Make Up For Ever and Fenty along with e.l.f, Physicians Formula and NYX are some of our standout favorites.

Application

If you are looking for a full coverage base, use a puff or sponge to gently press the color into the skin. For a lighter, more natural look, use a large powder brush to dust the powder over the face. Both techniques can be built up to your desired level of coverage, and remember — multiple light layers of foundation is better than one heavy layer.

Skin Prep

As with all foundations, prepping the skin properly will give you a better final result. On a clean face, apply your SPF and chosen moisturizer. Once they have absorbed, apply your powder foundation.