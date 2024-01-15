After exploring the world of perfumeries and department stores, we’ve compiled a list of the best places to buy perfume. We based our recommendations on testing, customer reviews, the number of fragrances available, return policies, shipping policies and the shop’s overall reputation.

At first, buying a perfume directly from a brand’s website seems like the smartest move; it’s safe and convenient, and shipping is often speedy. But the best deals are usually elsewhere. So, how do you find a retailer that has your signature scent at a great price?

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Places to Buy Perfume

Reliability

When buying perfume, it’s important to purchase from a reputable website so you don’t end up with a bottle of fake fragrance. For each of our recommendations, we examined product and online seller reviews and we made sure each online store had a secure checkout process. We also made note of shipping and return policies and highlighted better-than-normal policies.

Sensitivities

Have you ever gotten an itchy, red rash after or felt wheezy after spritzing perfume? If so, you may have a fragrance sensitivity or allergy. It’s difficult to pinpoint which ingredients cause your irritation, but the most common sources of reactions include citronella, oak moss, balsam of Peru and synthetic ingredients. And if you do react to a perfume you buy, don’t use it again. You may be able to receive a refund depending on the store’s refund policy.

Scent Preference

Are you hoping to try something new or purchase something you know? While some retailers can cater to every nose, certain shops specialize in new and unusual scents while others specialize in well-known fragrances. A subscription box service is a great choice if you want to try new brands while a large retailer is a safe bet for traditional scents in full-size bottles.

Shipping Policy

For online stores, the shipping policy is one of the most important factors to consider. An excellent policy includes free ground shipping within five business days, with a tracking number provided. However, many retailers don’t include free shipping unless you spend a certain amount (usually $50 or $65). Make sure you understand a store’s shipping policy before buying perfume to avoid future headaches.

Return Policy

Many retailers don’t have generous return policies for fragrance because it’s technically a consumable product, and the next buyer won’t want an open and used bottle of perfume. Still, some stores allow you to return products for a full refund within 30 days of purchase if it is gently used. Note that samples and small bottles are usually not returnable unless you didn’t open and use them.