“If your skin is acting up and you don’t know why — you think it may be a new product you’re coming into contact with or you’re not entirely sure — I recommend that you take a break from all their cosmetics and skincare products and minimize as much as possible what you’re putting on your face,” Suarez says . She also recommends finding one or two tried-and-true cleansers you can rely on whenever your skin starts to act up. To help you find the best face wash for these instances, consider following important factors before making a purchase.

Whether you’re just getting started on your skincare journey or you’re a seasoned pro, finding the right products for sensitive skin is a tricky business. You might be suffering from irritation, flaking or breakouts and don’t know what’s causing your problems or where to begin. In this case, starting with a gentle cleanser is the right move, according to Andrea Suarez , MD, FAAD.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Face Washes for Sensitive Skin

Before buying a face wash marketed toward people with sensitive skin, make sure you think about the product type, your skin type, the product’s ingredients, your overall skincare routine and the price.

Formula Type

There are three main types of facial cleansers: gels, foams and creams. Gel cleansers are typically a great pick for people with oily skin because they absorb excess oil and extract dirt from pores. However, people with dry skin usually fare better with a cream-based cleanser. Foam cleansers are generally good for combination skin or those who need a deeper clean than what a cream-based cleanser provides. Foams can also be drying though, so a hybrid cream-foam may be the right solution.

Skin Type

Do you have dry, normal or oily skin? It’s important to know, because most cleansers for sensitive skin cater to a specific skin type. Cream-based cleansers, for instance, are ideal for dry skin while foam and gel-based ones are good for normal and oily skin. Our list of products includes cleansers for every skin type so you can find one that suits you best.

Ingredients

It’s important to check out a product’s ingredients before buying, and it’s also important to know that synthetic ingredients aren’t necessarily bad. In fact, some may make your skin far less reactive than natural ingredients. For example: Essential oils, while soothing and aromatic, often irritate sensitive skin.

It’s also important to know that fragrance is a known aggravator. Nearly all of our recommendations are fragrance free, except for a few that have very mild fragrance.

Routine

Your skincare routine and daily activities will help you determine what type of sensitive-skin cleanser works best for you. For instance: If you wear sunscreen or makeup, you’ll need a face wash with a little “oomph” — one that has gentle cleansing ingredients like sodium methyl cocoyl taurate or coco-betaine. These will help remove makeup and dirt without causing irritation. If you wash your face more than twice per day (because you exercise, for example), you may need a non-foaming, hydrating cleanser that will sweep away sweat and debris while keeping your skin supple.

Price

What’s the maximum amount you want to spend on your cleanser? If the top of your budget is $20, you’re in luck — you can easily find a high-quality face wash for under $20. Fair warning: The most expensive cleansers in our list are a little under $40, but the majority cost between $8 and $30.