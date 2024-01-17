15 Best Translucent Powders

A light dusting of a finishing powder does wonders for the appearance of the skin. Every skin tone and type can benefit from this extra step, and to ensure you find your perfect match, we put together everything you need to know about translucent powders.

Translucent powder is vital in order to seal your foundation and smooth out your skin for a more polished beauty look overall. While the word “powder” may invoke visions of cakey makeup, the options available today are anything but. In fact they give your skin a soft finish and are often infused with hydrating ingredients to keep your skin supple.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Translucent Powders

Skin Type

There are translucent powders available for every skin type. To find one that works for you, choose a product that has been created for your type of complexion. If you have dry skin, go for an option with hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, while those with oily skin should opt for a powder that reduces shine.

Brand

At the drugstore, brands like NYX, e.l.f, maybelline and Milani have all released high quality options with innovative ingredients and a variety of finishes. If you are looking to invest in luxury options, both Charlotte Tilbury and Fenty Beauty’s powder come in gorgeous compacts complete with a mirror and puff.

Application

Translucent powder is the last step in your makeup routine. You can apply it using a large powder brush or puff. If you do your makeup on your commute, a pressed compact will be less messy.

Other Uses

Translucent powder can also be used to prevent lipstick bleeding. If you are a fan of strong lip colors, placing powder along the edges of the mouth will keep your color in place.

Foundation

Try and match the finish of your foundation with the finish of your setting powder. For example, if you prefer a dewy base, go for a velvet or even natural translucent powder. On the other hand, if you use a matte foundation, stay with a matte powder. This will pull your makeup look together and give it a seamless finish.