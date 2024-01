If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!

The Best Translucent Powders to Elevate Your Makeup Bag

Written by Clare Holden

If you have tried every foundation and still can’t seem to achieve that smooth, almost filter-like effect on your skin, you probably need to find a translucent powder to finish off your base to give you a dreamy soft focus glow.

Here’s the thing: powders do far more heavy lifting than they used to when it comes to your overall makeup. Much more than just a talc-based coverage, setting powders do everything nowadays — from blurring imperfections, to reducing the appearance of pores, to hiding fine lines and evening out skin texture. Some even have SPF and special cooling properties to boot!

With that in mind, we have rounded up the best translucent powders on the market. After testing out the offerings, we made sure to include options for every budget and skin type to ensure everyone can get in on this complexion enhancing magic.

15 Best Translucent Powders