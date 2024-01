If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!

The Best Matte Foundations

Written by Clare Holden

It may seem as though matte foundations have taken a backseat to dewy bases in recent years, but when it comes to an everyday look that you can depend on not to transfer or turn greasy, matte is the way to go.

Unlike shimmer or dewy options, matte foundations don’t settle into fine lines or wrinkles or start to appear shiny within hours of applying. This universally-flattering finish works with all skin types and complexions, and with many options now infused with skin-enriching ingredients, adding one of these bases to your makeup collection will provide the tools you need to keep your skin looking fresh on a consistent basis.

After combing through the wide variety of options on the market, getting expert recommendations and testing out the offerings on various skin types, we made this list of the best matte foundations currently available. Read on for how to upgrade your makeup bag below!

15 Best Matte Foundations to Shop Now