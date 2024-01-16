There are options out there for every skin type and budget, and we have created this comprehensive list to ensure that you make the best choice for your skin type and complexion. Check out all the things you need to know to set you on your way to creating a timeless matte base.

We all need a matte foundation in our makeup collection. Unlike dewy or shimmer finishes, matte is the only one that never goes out of fashion. Whether you like to team it with a classic red lip or give it a contemporary twist by rocking it with a gloss or metallic eye, finding a matte base which works for you is essential, as it’s something you will use over and over again.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Matte Foundations

Skin Type

Matte foundation can work for any skin type if you choose the right product. Those with oily skin should look for an oil-free option, while those with dry skin will find a matte foundation that contains glycerin or other hydrating ingredients will prevent their skin from drying out.

Brand

Matte foundations are a timeless classic, which have evolved over the years to now also contain skincare ingredients and have an improved more lightweight feel. Drugstore brands such as NYX, e.l.f, L’Oreal and Maybelline all have amazing affordable options. If you are looking to make an investment NARS, Armani Beauty and Dior all have gorgeous matte bases.

Complexion

No matter what your complexion, there is a matte foundation out there for you. Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r and L’Oreal’s Infallible both have huge shade ranges. If you are looking to get even more specific, Estee Lauder’s Double Wear has 3 different undertones to choose from.

Coverage

Matte foundation is available in sheer, medium and full-coverage finishes. If you alternate between both light and heavier coverage, then go for a buildable base which will allow you to create a variety of finishes depending on your mood.

Use

Before you make a purchase, think about whether this is a foundation you want to wear daily or just one you will use on special occasions. Drugstore brands are a great option for daily wear. If you apply makeup during your commute, compacts are a handy and mess-free way to create a base in a hurry.