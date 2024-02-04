20 Best Nude Lipsticks in 2024

First you want to decide on a finish and then the shade. Depending on your skin tone this will vary. This guide breaks down everything from price, finish, ingredients to application to help you make an informed decision and make sure you get the perfect lipstick.

You have decided to invest in a good nude lipstick and the fact that there are so many options is amazing but can also leave you feeling slightly lost as to what exactly you want from your lipstick.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Nude Lipstick

Ingredients

Lipstick has come a long way since it was first invented centuries ago. Wearing lipstick everyday can sometimes be quite drying for lips, leading to that cracked look. When shopping for a new lip color keep an eye out for one that includes skin enriching ingredients such as vitamin E, shea or mango butter and any type of antioxidant.

Squalane and hyaluronic acid can also help to plump so any lipstick containing these two will help with the overall appearance of lips

Brand

Every makeup brand has a lipstick collection, so you are definitely spoiled for choice when making a selection. This can also be slightly overwhelming, which is why we curated this list carefully to include an option for every skin tone and finish.

Revlon, Rimmel and Maybelline provide great drugstore options, while Charlotte Tilbury and La Bouge Rouge have luxury offerings if you want to treat yourself or looking to gift someone something special.

Finish

Lipstick and lip color finish can generally be put into five categories. Matte, Satin, Gloss, Shimmer and Sheer. Which you go for is completely up to you. Matte is great for a clean classic makeup look while gloss works well if you're wearing a heavier eye look.

Satin lipstick always looks elegant and can be slightly less drying than matte. Shimmer and sheer finishes always work for a more dewy makeup vibe.

Price

Investing in a good lipstick is something you will never regret and when you find your perfect shade you will most likely go on to re-purchase it again and again throughout your lifetime. If you do wear lipstick everyday it can be worth having one for special occasions and then using a more affordable drugstore option for daily use.

Read over our Budget and Drugstore picks as they provide high quality color for great prices and then our Splurge choice for when you want to invest in a little more luxury.

Application

Nude lipstick can be worn with or without lip liner. If you have the time, powder the outside of the lips to avoid lipstick bleeding throughout the day, then outline your lips and fill them in with your chosen lipstick. You can do this directly with the product or by using a lip brush for more precision.

Glosses and shimmer are super handy when you are in a rush or short on time as they can be applied using their wand for instant color.