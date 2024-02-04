If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The 20 Best Nude Lipsticks in 2024
Fact: Nude lipstick is an absolute must-have in any makeup collection. The most flattering of all makeup trends, it never goes out of fashion due to how universally good it looks on every shopper. This is why when you find your perfect shade and finish, you will most likely stick to it for life.
Taking the time to find the best nude lipstick for your skin tone and complexion will enable you to secure a makeup bag staple that you will constantly reach for, whether you are creating a minimalist look or need something neutral to go with a stronger eye aesthetic.
With so many choices on the market, it can be difficult to know where to even begin your search, but after speaking with beauty insiders, testing out products and trawling through reviews, the below list has edited down the best nude lipstick for fair, medium and dark skin tones, as well as budgets and different lip shapes. Keep reading to discover the perfect partner for your pout!
Finding the Best Nude Lipstick
You have decided to invest in a good nude lipstick and the fact that there are so many options is amazing but can also leave you feeling slightly lost as to what exactly you want from your lipstick.
First you want to decide on a finish and then the shade. Depending on your skin tone this will vary. This guide breaks down everything from price, finish, ingredients to application to help you make an informed decision and make sure you get the perfect lipstick.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Nude Lipstick
Ingredients
Lipstick has come a long way since it was first invented centuries ago. Wearing lipstick everyday can sometimes be quite drying for lips, leading to that cracked look. When shopping for a new lip color keep an eye out for one that includes skin enriching ingredients such as vitamin E, shea or mango butter and any type of antioxidant.
Squalane and hyaluronic acid can also help to plump so any lipstick containing these two will help with the overall appearance of lips
Brand
Every makeup brand has a lipstick collection, so you are definitely spoiled for choice when making a selection. This can also be slightly overwhelming, which is why we curated this list carefully to include an option for every skin tone and finish.
Revlon, Rimmel and Maybelline provide great drugstore options, while Charlotte Tilbury and La Bouge Rouge have luxury offerings if you want to treat yourself or looking to gift someone something special.
Finish
Lipstick and lip color finish can generally be put into five categories. Matte, Satin, Gloss, Shimmer and Sheer. Which you go for is completely up to you. Matte is great for a clean classic makeup look while gloss works well if you're wearing a heavier eye look.
Satin lipstick always looks elegant and can be slightly less drying than matte. Shimmer and sheer finishes always work for a more dewy makeup vibe.
Price
Investing in a good lipstick is something you will never regret and when you find your perfect shade you will most likely go on to re-purchase it again and again throughout your lifetime. If you do wear lipstick everyday it can be worth having one for special occasions and then using a more affordable drugstore option for daily use.
Read over our Budget and Drugstore picks as they provide high quality color for great prices and then our Splurge choice for when you want to invest in a little more luxury.
Application
Nude lipstick can be worn with or without lip liner. If you have the time, powder the outside of the lips to avoid lipstick bleeding throughout the day, then outline your lips and fill them in with your chosen lipstick. You can do this directly with the product or by using a lip brush for more precision.
Glosses and shimmer are super handy when you are in a rush or short on time as they can be applied using their wand for instant color.
What are the Different Types of Nude Lipstick?
Matte
The original and for most people the most flattening finish, a matte lipstick provides solid color that enhances the lip shade and suits almost everybody. Best teamed with a lip liner to create a cupid's bow, once you find your perfect nude matte shade you will stay with it for life.
Satin
Satin finish lipsticks provide the same impact of color as matte but with a slightly softer look. This is a great alternative for those who want to create a classic day makeup with a more natural feel. Satin lipsticks also feel extremely comfortable on the lips as they are more lightweight and glide on easily.
Glossy
Glossy finish nude lipsticks are for the girl on the go who wants a quick and easy makeup application that can be applied anywhere. Glossy finish lip colors also complement heavy eye makeup extremely well and prevent the look from being too overdone.
Best Overall: MAC Viva Glam Lipstick II
Pros
- Free from parabens
- Proceeds go to charity
- Long lasting wear
Cons
- Some people may prefer a matte finish
- Might not work for every undertone
- Not for those who love gloss
Viva Glam II was first released by MAC in 1997 and over 25 years later it continues to be a favorite with seasoned shoppers, makeup artists and beauty newcomers alike. While it first gathered traction after being used on the runways during fashion week, it gained a whole new legion of fans after appearing in tiktok videos as the go to nude lipstick for every skin tone.
Although it has a matte finish it never feels drying or starts to crack as the formula is so creamy, even after hours of wear. It glides on to lips easily to give instant elevation to any makeup look. It works incredibly well on its own for a light day makeup or can be teamed with a sultry smokey eye and still not look too heavy due to its nude tones.
Best for Fair Skin Tones: Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Original
Pros
- Hydrating formula
- 3D glow pigments
- Cashmere finish
Cons
- Sells out quickly due to popularity
- Might not work on every skin tone
- Some people may prefer a gloss or shimmer finish
An instant hit with makeup lovers everywhere, one of these lipsticks is sold every two minutes across the globe. If you are looking to accentuate your natural lips, this innovative product uses specially developed properties to enhance and widen the appearance of your lips.
The matte finish is supported with nourishing orchid and lipstick tree extract to keep your lips soft and hydrated all day. The pigments are also light reflective to provide a softer and more sumptuous appearance.
Best for Medium Skin Tones: Huda Beauty Power Bullet Cream in Sweet Cheeks
Pros
- Hydrating formula
- Shine Finish
- Vegan
Cons
- May not work with every skin tone
- Some people may prefer a matte finish
- Simple packaging
This is a great everyday lipstick for those with medium skin tones. It adds a high end finish to even to most simple makeup looks with its strongly pigmented shine finish. Designed specifically to work with your natural skin tone, this product delivers maximum color in one clean sweep.
The active ingredient is Maxi-lip which supports the collagen in your lips enabling them to appear bigger and more pumped up. Hydraberry and sea fennel then add moisture and vitamins to deeply condition your lips while you wear it.
Best for Dark Skin Tones: Too Faced Cocoa Bold Cream Lipstick in Chocolate Chip Mocha Nude
Pros
- Full coverage
- Satin finish
- Cruelty free
Cons
- Not everyone may like the scent
- Might not work on fairer skin tones
- Not for those looking for a glossy finish
This is true decadence in lipstick form. The rich buttery texture of this product feels heavenly when applied and even has a slight chocolatey scent. The medium to full coverage color can be worn to give a veil of mocha over the lips or layered lightly for a total impact effect of luxurious satin pigment.
There is nothing boring about this nude shade and its demi-matte smooth finish. It spreads onto lips evenly and swiftly for a hydrating boost of color and won’t dry out lips throughout the day. A must have for any makeup collection.
Best Drugstore Lipstick: Wet n Wild MegaLast Lip Color – Bare It All
Pros
- Affordable
- Loaded with vitamins
- Hydrating
Cons
- Packaging could be better
- Not for those who want a total matte finish
- May be better applied with a lip brush
There is nothing better than finding a drugstore makeup gem and this lipstick from wet n wild has to go down as one of the all time essentials. Whether you are in the market for your first nude lipstick or wear it so often you are searching for an affordable option to keep your pout painted daily, at just under $8 this lipstick provides a rich nude tone flattering on all skin types.
The semi matte finish lasts up to four hours and is packed full of lip enriching ingredients. Hyaluronic Microspheres keep the lips cushioned and natural marine plant extracts coenzyme Q10 and vitamins A & E maintain moisturize and smooth the texture of your lips.
Best Splurge Worthy: La Bouche RougeThe Blushing Nude Lipstick
Pros
- Luxury ingredients
- Environmentally responsible
- French craftsmanship
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Quite exclusive so not so widely available
- Only available in matte finish
Embrace your inner Emily in Paris with this uber luxury lipstick from Parisian brand La Bouche Rouge. Their quest since launching in 2017 has always been to create lipstick in its most luxurious form, including a customizable leather case.
This lipstick is more maison atelier than factory made and the ingredients read more like a weekend retreat to a spa. Saint suliac seaweed acts as rejuvenation treatment to restore lips, while organic virgin jojoba oil protects and firms as a vegetable squalene from olives leaves your mouth feeling silky smooth.
Best Satin Finish: Nars Afterglow Sensual Shine Lipstick in Breathless
Pros
- 8 hour hydration
- Non sticky
- Nourishing ingredients
Cons
- Some people may prefer a more full coverage
- Sells out quickly
- Not for those looking for a matte finish
If you find matte lipsticks too drying and gloss too sticky, this satin finish lipstick from NARS hits the sweet spot between both, by providing dimensional color with a lightweight shine. Antioxidants blend with shea and mango butter to hydrate and plump lips while the pink nude tone adds volume making lips look fuller.
There is no need for lip liner with this product, the easy to apply thin lipstick bullet glides on seamlessly and never bleeds due to its smooth hydrating formula.
Best Matte Finish: NYX Lip Lingerie XXL Matte Liquid Lipstick in Undress’d
Pros
- Lightweight
- Non drying formula
- Easy to apply
Cons
- Some people may prefer lipstick bullet applicator
- May not suit all undertones
- Not for those wanting a gloss finish
Some people avoid matte lipstick due to its tendency to crack, bleed and dry out lips, it can also be notoriously difficult to apply well. NYX have developed an all in one solution to all of these problems, with their liquid matte lipstick.
Use the precise applicator brush to create a full bodied and smooth matte lip that lasts all day without smudge or transferring. Over 9000 shoppers rave about how it stays on forever and doesn’t budge. If you are looking to make your pout pop then this is the nude lipstick for you.
Best Hypoallergenic and Non Comedengenic: bareMinerals Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick in Focus
Pros
- Satin Finish
- Without silicones, parabens and sulfates
Cons
- Some people may prefer a matte finish
- Fewer reviews
- Simple packaging
Those with sensitive skin shouldn’t have to miss out on wearing one of the most flattering makeup trends. If your lips tend to react to most lipsticks, then this soothing option from bareMinerals is the one you have been searching for. Talc and fragrance free, this lipstick is safe to use on even the most delicate of skin.
76% of its ingredients are from naturally derived sources and the rich full coverage shades suit all skin tones as they are inspired by nature. The creamy satin finish has been dermatologically tested and can be applied in one clean swipe to achieve instantly rich colored lips.
Best Gloss Finish: Maybelline New York Lifter Gloss in Stone
Pros
- Gloss finish
- Contains Hyaluronic Acid
- Wand applicator
Cons
- Not everyone may like a gloss finish
- Some may prefer a lipstick bullet
- Some people may not like the scent
The neutral rosy tone of this nude gloss from Maybelline is made for those who like their lips to shine and be the main feature. Lips look instant fuller after the specially designed wand applicator glides this gloss over them.
The non sticky formula hydrates and enhances lip contour for a modern take on the traditional nude lipstick. Brighten up your makeup and avoid chalky looking lips by adding this pout plumper to your beauty collection.
Best Budget: Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Nude Attitude
Pros
- Affordable
- Universally flattering
- Vibrant color
Cons
- Not for those looking for a gloss
- Simple packaging
- Sells out quickie
This was the lipstick famous for being in every supermodels makeup bag back in the 90s. It has now been reformulated to include lip nourishing ingredients while still holding on to its high impact color. Microfine pigments keep the shade vibrant while maintaining a lightweight feel, perfect for wearing all day or night.
Avocado oil and vitamin E combine to create a buttery formula that keeps lips moisturized and hydrated. Along with red lipstick and black eyeliner, this is one of those classic beauty products everyone needs on the cosmetics shelf.
Best on Amazon: L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Lipcolour in Fairest Nude
Pros
- Thousands of rave reviews
- Affordable
- Doesn’t migrate
Cons
- Some people may prefer a pure matte finish
- While the fairest nude may not suit all skin tones, there are 51 other shades to choose from
- Isn’t a wand applicator
One coat is all you need with this lush lipstick from L’Oréal. Enriched with argan and sesame seed oil as well as vitamin E to keep your lips soft and hydrated, it also has one of the widest selections of opulent nude shades available enabling you to find one just right for your skin tone.
Best used with a lip liner, after outlining your lips glide the creamy formula across them to achieve a dreamy natural satin finish that will last for hours. While Fairest Nude is the hero shade, Carmel Latte and Golden Splendor are also great nude options for those looking for slightly deeper undertones.
Best at Sephora: Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte & Satin Velvet Lipstick
Pros
- Available in both matte and satin finish
- Highly rated
- Cruelty free
Cons
- Some people may prefer a wand applicator
- No gloss option
- Not everyone will like the gold packaging
With so many options available on the market, it is still surprisingly difficult to find the perfect shade in the finish you want. Anastasia offers all her shades in both matte and satin and shoppers love her for it. One of the best selling lipsticks at Sephora, it works for both natural and glam makeup looks.
Free from parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil and sulfates, it also comes in recyclable packaging. If you are looking to create an intensely rich nude lip this lipstick has all the elements to be your latest favorite beauty discovery.
Best Multi-Purpose: Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick in Nude Peach
Pros
- Can be worn on lips and cheeks
- Soothing ingredients
- Vegan
Cons
- Some people may prefer a traditional lipstick
- Slightly more expensive
- Fewer reviews
Jennifer Aniston’s favorite makeup artist Gucci Westman launched her namesake makeup atelier in order to create gentle but effective products that blend seamlessly into skin and enhance your natural beauty. This cream lip and blush stick is perfect for recreating Aniston's famous laidback glowing beauty look with just one product.
Matching your lips and cheek color is not only time efficient but also helps to tie your whole look together with minimal effort. The nutrient dense formula can simply be applied using your fingers as it blends so easily.
Best for Dry Lips: Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick 90 Classic Nude
Pros
- Won’t dry out lips
- Natural finish
- Affordable
Cons
- Not as strongly pigmented as matte lipsticks
- Not everyone may like the pencil style applicator
- Fewer reviews
Those with dry lips know only too well how quickly lipstick can turn chalky and cakey looking on them. Dermatology experts Neutrogena have created this skincare first lipstick that not only provides a dreamy nude color but also nourishes and protects your lips while you wear it.
The dream combo of vibrant color and hydrating ingredients means you will never have to worry about damaging your pout in the name of beauty again. Fruit extracts and shea butter keep the lips pumped with hydration and the creamy balm texture is extra comfortable to wear.
Best for Olive Skin: Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Glossy Longwear Liquid Lipstick in Pleased
Pros
- Cruelty Free
- Long Wearing
- Easy to use
Cons
- Some may prefer a traditional lipstick bullet
- Not for those looking for a matte finish
- May not work for those with pink undertones
The apricot nude shade Pleased is the one you need to go for if you have olive skin. The warm color will complement your skin tone and add a vibrant burst of gloss across the lips. Although it is a gloss it has a lightweight formula that doesn't budge and stays put for hours.
Due to the extremely high level of pigment, it needs to be shaken before applied. But once that’s done a clean swipe across the lips provides intense color that can be worn alone for a statement lip or teamed with a black liquid liner for a more elevated look.
Best Clean Beauty: Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Vanilla Beige
Pros
- Suitable for all skin types
- Vegan
- Cruelty Free
Cons
- Not a traditional lipstick
- Some may prefer a matte finish
- Fewer reviews
Keep it clean and simple with this delicious buttery tinted lip balm from Summer Fridays. Shea and murumuru seed butters combine with vegan waxes to deliver parched lips with a full dose of hydration and a sheer natural hint of color.
Perfect minimalist beauty fans, this lip balm adds just the right amount of color and shine to accentuate your natural features without looking too made up. It even has a natural vanilla scent and can be worn under or over lipstick if you want to add some stronger color.
Best for Thin Lips: Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump in Peachy Beige
Pros
- Suitable for all skin tones
- Vegan and cruelty free
- Skin nourishing ingredients
Cons
- Not for those looking for a matte finish
- Not everyone may like the pump dispenser
- Fewer reviews
This triple action gloss from Tarte plumps, hydrates and colors lips using only skin nourishing ingredients. For those who are looking for a little extra volume but want to avoid needles at all costs this peachy beige shade looks great on all skin tones and adds dimension to your pout.
Dermatologist tested, this lip color has a stained glass finish and unlike other glosses on the market never feels sticky or heavy. Hyaluronic acid and 10 superfruit moisturizing extracts combine to ensure your lips stay soft and smooth even after you remove it.
Best Frosted Finish: Rimmel Lasting Finish Lipstick – Candy
Pros
- On trend
- Affordable
- Statement look
Cons
- Not everyone may like a frosted finish
- Might not work for everyday wear
- Sometimes sells out
Momentum for frosted lips has been growing ever since the series Pam and Tommy was released last year. Pamela Anderson’s vintage beauty looks began trending on social media and Megan Fox was an earlier adopter of the iced out pout. The release of Barbie this summer has all but confirmed frosted lips are back.
Make like Margot Robbie and achieve a contemporary take on the 80’s classic by keeping the eyes simple with only a hint of matte shadow in the crease and use a nude shade with pink undertones to avoid looking washed out.
Best for Everyday Wear: Rose Inc Satin Lip Color in Besotted
Pros
- Skin enriching ingredients
- Hydrating
- Long lasting
Cons
- Fewer reviews
- Not for those looking for a gloss finish
- Not as widely available
Rose Inc fuses skincare and makeup to ensure your complexion is being cared for as you go about your daily routine. Their satin color lipstick drenches lips in squalane and hyaluronic acid to improve texture and plumpness, while the creamy formula provides lightweight natural looking definition to lips.
It is also available in refillable packaging reducing the environmental impact of the product. This is a classic lipstick but modernized to include innovative skin nourishing ingredients making it perfect for daily wear.
People Also Ask
-
Q: How to wear nude lipstick?
A:Nude lipstick can be used to create a no makeup makeup for the day or teamed with stronger contour and eye makeup for night time. You can wear it on its own or with foundation and a little blush especially warm pink or golden shades for a glowy finish.
-
Q: When to apply nude lipstick?
A:Lipstick is best left as the last step in your makeup routine. Once you have your base, blush and eyes completed - lipstick should be the finishing touch.
-
Q: How much should I spend on nude lipstick?
A:Once you know what shade and finish you want, have a look at the various options on the market. The right nude lipstick will elevate any makeup look so it can be worth investing to get your perfect shade.
