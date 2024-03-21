If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Bathrobes for Women for a Cozy, Spa-Like Experience at Home
We’ll be the first to admit that discovering the ultimate cozy bathrobe isn’t a necessity for your nighttime routine. It is, however, a wonderful way to pamper yourself or your loved one and create a resort-like experience at home. What’s better than curling up on the couch with a cup of tea in a plush robe or slipping into a terry cloth wrap after a hot shower? Of course, achieving those luxurious experiences means doing a little bit of research into the best bathrobes for women.
As it turns out, online and in-person stores are saturated with mediocre bathrobes. Fuzzy bits of lint sticking to your skin, fabrics that fray after just a few washes and sweaty-feeling materials are big no-nos in our book. To help you avoid these less cozy options and find the right product, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of the best bathrobes for women. Our recommendations are based on material, care instructions, sustainability, durability, features, product reviews, shipping and return policies and price. The bottom line? You’re about to discover the robe of your dreams.
The 18 Best Bathrobes for Women
Finding the Best Bathrobes for Women
Whether you want to recreate a spa-like experience at home or simply stay cozy and warm as you walk around the house, finding a bathrobe with the right material and thickness is key. Fleece and flannel are great options for snuggling in front of the TV in cold weather, but they can cause you to quickly overheat in warm temperatures. Plus, they aren’t the best for stepping out of the shower. Terry cloth and waffle knit cotton absorb water quickly without irritating the skin, but they don’t feel as soft and comfortable for all-day lounging.
Sizing is also important. Robes typically come in knee, calf and ankle lengths depending on the buyer’s preference. Some brands also offer inclusive sizing up to 5X, while others only offer robes up to a size large. Learn more about the important factors to consider before selecting a bathrobe for women below.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Bathrobes for Women
Material
Bathrobes for women come in a wide variety of materials. Our favorites are cotton (which includes terry cloth and waffle knits), flannel, fleece, silk, satin, tencel and linen. Cotton robes are ideal for drying off after a shower, while flannel and fleece make better “snuggle” robes. Silk and satin offer a luxurious feel but can be difficult to take care of, while tencel and linen are long lasting and lightweight.
Care Instructions
Checking a bathrobe’s care instructions before buying is one of the most important things you can do. No one wants to hand wash a bathrobe, no matter how comfortable it may feel right out of the package! We made sure that all of our recommendations are machine washable, though some must be washed on a gentle cycle and air dried.
Durability
While many bathrobes are machine washable, not all are resistant to wear and tear. If you are looking for a robe that will stand up to the test of time, we recommend waffle knit cotton, flannel, tencel or linen. Certain types of fleece are also durable, though less expensive kinds tend to pill.
Sizing
Our recommendations include robes that have various lengths, from knee height to calf height to ankle height. You may prefer a knee-high or calf-high robe if you intend to use it right out of the shower, whereas ankle-high robes are perfect for lounging.
Price
The cost of bathrobes for women depends on the brand, material, style, construction and length. As a result, the price-range is wide: between $10 and $400. Our recommendations cost between $20 and $250, so all customers can find something within their budget.
What Are the Different Types of Bathrobes for Women?
Bathrobes come in a wide variety of materials and styles. The key fabrics you’ll find in our guide include cotton, cotton and polyester blends, synthetic, silk, synthetic silk and linen.
Cotton
Cotton bathrobes are so popular because they’re non-irritating, comfortable, and highly absorbent. Types of cotton robes include terry cloth, French terry and waffle knit. A terry cloth robe is characterized by large, uncut loops of cotton that create a thick, heavy and comfortable fabric. French terry is a smoother version of terry cloth. Lastly, a waffle knit robe is characterized by raised rectangles of cotton thread. These robes are lightweight, quick to dry and highly absorbent.
Blends
Many bathrobes for women are made with a blend of cotton and synthetic fibers. Some mimic terry cloth, French terry and waffle knit robes, while others are made of flannel. Flannel, a blend of cotton and polyester, is a soft, woven fabric that holds onto heat. It’s great for cuddling up on a couch but not the best for absorbing water.
Synthetic
The most common types of synthetic bathrobes include tencel and fleece. Tencel is a plant-derived, semi-synthetic fabric that has a soft, lightweight feel. Fleece is a plush polyester fabric that does a great job of insulating heat. Generally, tencel robes work well for warmer weather while fleece is ideal for the cold.
Silk and Synthetic Silk
Silk, a natural fiber produced by silkworms, has a soft, slippery and fine feel that works well in luxury robes. Synthetic or artificial silk is a close second, and it’s usually made out of rayon. Silk and artificial silk robes are incredibly soft on skin, but they don’t absorb water well or hold onto heat.
Linen
Linen, a tough fiber made from flax, makes for an incredibly durable bathrobe thanks to its strength, absorbance and light weight. Linen robes make excellent multi-purpose robes. However, they can be a little rough on the skin at first; a few good washes help soften the fabric.
Best Overall: Avocado Organic French Terry Robe
Pros
- GOTS-certified organic cotton
- Ethically sourced, fair trade
- Multipurpose (post-shower or staying cozy)
Cons
- Expensive
- Sizing only up to XL
- $10 return fee
Comfort meets quality in the Avocado Organic French Terry Robe. We love that this luxurious fabric is made of certified organic cotton that was ethically and sustainably sourced. Plus, the robe is machine washable on a cold cycle. All in all, this is the perfect multipurpose robe — wear it right out of the shower or snuggle into it while reading a good book.
However, this robe is one of our more expensive recommendations. Sizing could also be better; it goes up to XL and only mid-calf lengths are available. Avocado charges a $10 return fee (returns must be made within 30 days).
Best Runner-Up: Brooklinen Super Plush Robe
Pros
- Durable
- Highly absorbent
- 100% Turkish cotton
Cons
- Sizing only up to XL
- Only mid-calf lengths
- $9.95 return fee
What we like about the Brooklinen Super Plush Robe: This 100% Turkish cotton robe is durable, highly absorbent, and incredibly comfortable. We also like that multiple styles are available (not just solid colors), and that the robe can be machine washed cold.
What could be improved: Sizing only goes up to XL, and the only length available is mid-calf. While customers have 365 days to submit a return, they must pay a $9.95 return fee.
Best Splurge: Pottery Barn Waffle Weave Resort Robe
Pros
- Cushioned, plush feel
- Highly absorbent interior layer
- Machine washable
Cons
- Expensive
- No sizing beyond XL
- Difficult return process
Hoping to achieve a resort-like feel at home? If so, we recommend the Pottery Barn Waffle Weave Resort Robe. This multi-layer, cushioned, plush robe is a 50/50 blend of polyester and cotton, and the interior is lined with super-absorbent Hydrocotton Turkish terry. In addition, the material is machine washable, and monogramming is available at an extra charge.
The downsides: This robe is expensive considering the 50/50 polyester and cotton blend. Sizing doesn’t go beyond an XL, and the return process is a bit cumbersome. (There is no online form — you must reach out to Pottery Barn via email.)
Best Size Inclusive: Oddbird Limited Edition Keten Kisa Cut Robe
Pros
- Sizing up to 5X
- Handcrafted linen and cotton
- Sustainable and ethically made
Cons
- Expensive
- Return fee
- Only one length available
If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind, ethically and sustainably made bathrobe, look no further than the Oddbird Keten Kisa Cut Robe. This handcrafted linen and cotton robe is designed to improve with age and wear, as the fabric softens over time. It also comes in sizing up to 5X. We like that you can machine wash this robe, though you must use a delicate cycle and place the robe inside a mesh laundry bag.
What could be improved: This is one of our more expensive recommendations, and Oddbird charges a return fee for shipping. The robe comes in only one length.
Best Budget: Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Waffle Mid-Length Robe
Pros
- Plus sizing available
- Machine washable
- Lightweight
Cons
- Not very warm
- Some customers received the wrong color
- Inside tie strings tend to fall off
While you might be wary of budget-friendly robes, the Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Waffle Robe gives you a lot of bang for your buck. The cotton and polyester blend is soft, lightweight and comfortable, so it’s great for warmer months. Machine washing and drying (no special instructions!) makes the fabric even softer over time.
However, the lightweight fabric might not be warm enough for cold weather. A few customers also received the wrong color, and the inside strings that tie the robe together tend to fall off quickly.
Best Waffle Knit: Coyuchi Unisex Organic Waffle Robe
Pros
- Highly absorbent
- Machine washable
- Sustainably made
Cons
- Expensive
- Could be thicker
- No free shipping on Coyuchi website
If you’re looking for a well-crafted, spa-like waffle knit made of 100% GOTS-certified cotton, we recommend the Coyuchi Unisex Organic Waffle Robe. The cozy, airy waffle weave easily absorbs water, and the material is machine washable on a cold, gentle cycle. We love that this product is sustainably made, and that Coyuchi also sells renewed robes at a significant discount.
However, this bathrobe is expensive, and a few customers wish the material were thicker. Shipping is not free, though Coyuchi accepts returns within 30 days, even if the product has been washed or worn.
Best Budget Waffle Knit: Turkish Linen Waffle Knit Lightweight Spa and Bathrobe
Pros
- Lightweight, breathable
- Quick drying
- Machine washable
Cons
- Material could be thicker
- Sizing only up to XXL
- Edges can fray after multiple washes
What we like about the Turkish linen Waffle Knit Bathrobe: The cotton and polyester blend is lightweight, breathable, absorbent and quick drying. The fabric is also machine washable on a cold, gentle cycle, and the material gets softer with each wash.
What could be improved: Some customers wish the material were thicker. Sizing only goes up to an XXL, and the edges may fray after multiple washes.
Best Terry Cloth: The Company Store Women’s Long Robe
Pros
- 100% Turkish cotton
- Thick and plush
- Machine washable
Cons
- Sizing only up to XXL
- Expensive
There’s nothing quite as luxurious as a terry cloth robe made from 100% Turkish cotton, and the Women’s Long Robe from the Company Store ticks those boxes. Thick and plush, this robe easily absorbs water and keeps you warm. It’s also machine washable on a cold cycle.
The downsides? The Company Store’s robe only goes up to a size XXL. It’s also expensive, though it’s eligible for free shipping. The store accepts 30-day returns minus a small shipping fee.
Best Budget Terry Cloth: Alpine Swiss Blair Womens Cotton Terry Cloth Bathrobe
Pros
- 100% cotton
- Fast drying and absorbent
- Machine washable
Cons
- Very limited sizing
- No OEKO-TEX certification
- Could be softer
Hoping to achieve the luxurious terry cloth experience without breaking the bank? If so, try the Alpine Swiss Blair Women’s Cotton Terry Cloth Bathrobe. It’s made of 100% fast-drying and absorbent cotton, and it’s machine washable.
However, this product has very limited sizing options (small/medium and large/extra large). It also doesn’t have an OEKO-TEX certification to prove that it contains no toxic chemicals.
Best Silk: Quince 100% Washable Silk Robe
Pros
- Washable with all your other laundry
- Great for sensitive skin
- Sustainably made
Cons
- Pricey
- May feel too short
If the only reason you’re avoiding silk is because of the maintenance, take a look at Quince’s 100% Washable Silk Robe. The soft, slippery fabric is non-irritating on skin, and the mulberry silk is machine washable with all your other laundry. We love that the material is sustainably made and OEKO-TEX certified.
The downsides (which were hard to find): This product is pricey given the material, and some customers dislike the short, knee-high length.
Best Tencel: Natori Shangri-La Tencel Robe
Pros
- Comfortable, soft, lightweight feel
- Durable
- Machine washable
Cons
- Pricey
- No hanging loop
- Fee for returns
Made from plant-derived fibers, the Natori Shangri-La Tencel Robe has an incredibly comfortable, soft, lightweight feel. The jersey-like material is great for lounging or pulling on after a shower, and it can withstand a regular cycle in the washing machine.
However, we wish this robe had a simple hanging loop on the neck. While shipping is free for this order, Natori charges a flat fee of $5 for returns.
Best Linen: Rough Linen St. Barts Linen Robe
Pros
- OEKO-TEX certified
- Softens with every wash
- 8 classic color options
Cons
- Rough material at the beginning
- Sizing only up to XL
- Wrinkles easily
If you’re hoping to find an heirloom product you can pass on to your children and grandchildren, we recommend the Rough Linen St. Barts Linen Robe. The 100% linen fabric is OEKO-TEX certified, and it softens with every wash. We like that it’s available in eight classic colors.
However, you may find the material too rough at the beginning, and sizing only goes up to XL. Maintenance may also feel a little tedious — the robe is machine washable but can wrinkle easily. (Taking it out of the dryer and hanging it while still damp can alleviate wrinkles.)
Best Fleece: L.L. Bean Women’s Winter Fleece Robe
Pros
- Durable, machine washable
- Thick and warm
- Regular, petite and plus sizing
Cons
- Pricey
- Shipping fee for returns
- Pockets could be bigger
Looking for a cozy bathrobe that’s even more comfortable than a blanket? Try the L.L. Bean Women’s Winter Fleece Robe. The durable, machine washable fabric is made of plush polyester. We also like that the robe comes in regular, petite and plus sizing.
On the other hand, this product is pricey for the material, and some buyers think the pockets could be bigger. While you can make returns within one year of your purchase, L.L. Bean charges a shipping fee (though you can get around this by returning merchandise in-store).
Best Budget Fleece: PAVILIA Premium Womens Plush Soft Robe
Pros
- Machine washable
- Lightweight and warm
- 14 color options
Cons
- Sizing only up to XL
- Not very absorbent
- Texture may change in washing machine
For cozy comfort on a budget, we like the PAVILIA Premium Women’s Plush Soft Robe. This Amazon find has a shaggy sherpa feel, and the fabric manages to feel both lightweight and warm. There are 14 color options available, and returns and exchanges through Amazon are straightforward.
The downsides: Sizing only goes up to XL, and there is only one length available. It also isn’t the best at absorbing water, and washing machines can alter the texture.
Best Flannel: L.L. Bean Women’s Scotch Plaid Flannel Robe
Pros
- Regular, petite, and plus sizing available
- Soft and warm
- 100% Portuguese cotton
Cons
- Pricey
- Not available at other retailers
- Return shipping fee
What we love about the L.L. Bean Scotch plaid Flannel Robe: The material is 100% Portuguese cotton flannel, and it’s incredibly soft and warm. It’s also machine washable with your other clothes, and regular, petite and plus sizing is available.
What could be improved: This product is expensive, and the women’s sizing isn’t available at other retailers. L.L. Bean also charges a return shipping fee if you choose to return by mail.
Best Budget Flannel: PajamaGram Long Women’s Flannel Bathrobe
Pros
- 100% cotton
- Machine washable
- Warm but not overheating
Cons
- No petite lengths
- Sleeves are difficult to roll up
- Not durable on normal machine wash cycle
If you love flannel but need to stick to a budget, consider the PajamaGram Long Women’s Flannel Bathrobe. The fabric is 100% cotton and machine washable, and the slightly thin material means you’ll stay warm without overheating. We also like that sizing goes up to 3X.
However, petite lengths are not available, and it’s not easy to roll up the sleeves. A few customers have found that the robe isn’t very durable when machine washed on a normal cycle.
Best Satin: Ekouaer Long Satin Silk Robe for Women
Pros
- Soft and lightweight
- Machine washable
- 20 color options
Cons
- Creases easily
- Feels thin
- Runs small
Need an affordable set of satin robes for your bridesmaids? If so, the Ekouaer Long Satin Silk Robes are a good pick. The polyester and spandex material is soft, lightweight, silky and machine washable. In addition, there are 20 color options.
On the other hand, the robe creases easily and the material feels thin. Sizing also runs small and tops out at an XXL.
Best Unisex: Luxury Spa Robes Deluxe Plush Spa Robe
Pros
- Buttery soft
- Machine washable
- Sizing up to 5X
Cons
- Not available at most retailers
- Expensive
- Not very absorbent
For a high-quality robe that can fit any guest, we recommend the Deluxe Plush Spa Robe from Luxury Spa Robes. The buttery soft, microplush fabric on the interior is made of 100% polyester, while the exterior is a matte satin. We love that the robe is machine washable on cold, and that sizing goes up to a 5X. Shipping in the US is free, and you can make returns within 30 days of purchase.
The downsides: This product is expensive and not available at most retailers. It also isn’t as absorbent as traditional cotton.
