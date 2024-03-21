Finding the Best Bathrobes for Women Whether you want to recreate a spa-like experience at home or simply stay cozy and warm as you walk around the house, finding a bathrobe with the right material and thickness is key. Fleece and flannel are great options for snuggling in front of the TV in cold weather, but they can cause you to quickly overheat in warm temperatures. Plus, they aren’t the best for stepping out of the shower. Terry cloth and waffle knit cotton absorb water quickly without irritating the skin, but they don’t feel as soft and comfortable for all-day lounging. Sizing is also important. Robes typically come in knee, calf and ankle lengths depending on the buyer’s preference. Some brands also offer inclusive sizing up to 5X, while others only offer robes up to a size large. Learn more about the important factors to consider before selecting a bathrobe for women below.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Bathrobes for Women Material Bathrobes for women come in a wide variety of materials. Our favorites are cotton (which includes terry cloth and waffle knits), flannel, fleece, silk, satin, tencel and linen. Cotton robes are ideal for drying off after a shower, while flannel and fleece make better “snuggle” robes. Silk and satin offer a luxurious feel but can be difficult to take care of, while tencel and linen are long lasting and lightweight. Care Instructions Checking a bathrobe’s care instructions before buying is one of the most important things you can do. No one wants to hand wash a bathrobe, no matter how comfortable it may feel right out of the package! We made sure that all of our recommendations are machine washable, though some must be washed on a gentle cycle and air dried. Durability While many bathrobes are machine washable, not all are resistant to wear and tear. If you are looking for a robe that will stand up to the test of time, we recommend waffle knit cotton, flannel, tencel or linen. Certain types of fleece are also durable, though less expensive kinds tend to pill. Sizing Our recommendations include robes that have various lengths, from knee height to calf height to ankle height. You may prefer a knee-high or calf-high robe if you intend to use it right out of the shower, whereas ankle-high robes are perfect for lounging. Price The cost of bathrobes for women depends on the brand, material, style, construction and length. As a result, the price-range is wide: between $10 and $400. Our recommendations cost between $20 and $250, so all customers can find something within their budget.