The Best Sleep Masks for Side, Back and Stomach Sleepers

Long story short? A sleep mask that effectively blocks out light is an excellent investment if you can’t reduce the amount of light in your bedroom. Even the most expensive masks are more cost effective than purchasing blackout curtains (though you don’t have to buy a pricey mask to achieve results).

Finding the perfect sleep mask can be a game changer for your sleep hygiene (ie. the sleep habits that can help improve your rest). Light exposure might not seem like a big deal, but it can make it difficult for your body to transition between sleep cycles . The result is a night full of repeated awakenings and less time spent in deep sleep. A lack of deep sleep can cause all sorts of health issues , including lower immunity, brain fog, learning and memory difficulties and long-term health conditions such as depression, anxiety and heart disease.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Sleep Masks

Material

The best sleep masks are made of soft, smooth materials that won’t irritate your skin or your hair. According to Us, the best materials for a sleep mask include silk, satin, 100% pima cotton and silk-like, budget-friendly fabrics. The interior of the mask may contain memory foam or another soft foam to provide cushion, and the strap may contain elastic or another stretchy material to increase comfort.

Adjustability

It’s important for a sleep mask to have some sort of adjustability in order to increase comfort and help the mask stay on as you sleep. This might be as simple as an elastic band that stretches around your head and scrunches to stay in place, or a velcro strap for a custom fit. Both options can work well depending on your preference.

Light Blocking

Arguably the most important sleep mask feature, light blocking refers to a mask’s ability to shield your eyes from light. The closer a sleep mask is to blocking out all light, the better for your eyes. However, you may prefer to have a little light shine through if you find complete darkness unsettling.

Eye Contouring

These days, many sleep masks have contoured eye cups and padding around the eye. This prevents pressure on your eyes as you sleep and allows you to blink comfortably even with the mask on. If you have eyelash extensions, contoured eye cups are essential.

Cleaning

As many sleep masks are made with delicate materials, a lot of them must be hand washed. Hand washing your mask frequently is important if you want to avoid skin irritation and breakouts, but it’s also inconvenient and time consuming. Plus, many masks must be laid out flat to dry, and your mask may take a long time (eight or more hours) to dry.

Ultimately, you have to decide if handwashing your mask is something you’re willing to take on. The trade off is that your mask will be extremely soft and comfortable, and won’t scratch your skin or create frizzy hair. If you do purchase a hand-wash only mask, consider buying two so that you can wear one while the other is drying.