The Best Sleep Masks for Side, Back and Stomach Sleepers
Can the best sleep masks really replace blackout curtains? It might seem far-fetched, but there are several products that can do the job, in our opinion. Sleep masks have come a long way; gone are the days of stringy straps and thin, flimsy eye coverings. Instead, you’ll find your browser window chock-full of cushioned masks made with contoured eye cups and soft, dreamy materials. In fact, there are actually too many products from which to choose. So, how can you weed through the options and find the right mask?
From slippery silk to plush memory foam, there is a sleep mask out there that will work for just about any light sleeper or insomniac. To help you discover the best mask, we’ve scoured the internet and compiled a list of the best products on the market. Our recommendations are based on product reviews, testing, materials, construction and design, care requirements, shipping and return policies and price point. Learn more about our process or jump right to our guide on the best sleep masks below.
The 17 Best Sleep Masks for Side, Back and Stomach Sleepers
Finding the Best Sleep Masks
Finding the perfect sleep mask can be a game changer for your sleep hygiene (ie. the sleep habits that can help improve your rest). Light exposure might not seem like a big deal, but it can make it difficult for your body to transition between sleep cycles. The result is a night full of repeated awakenings and less time spent in deep sleep. A lack of deep sleep can cause all sorts of health issues, including lower immunity, brain fog, learning and memory difficulties and long-term health conditions such as depression, anxiety and heart disease.
Long story short? A sleep mask that effectively blocks out light is an excellent investment if you can’t reduce the amount of light in your bedroom. Even the most expensive masks are more cost effective than purchasing blackout curtains (though you don’t have to buy a pricey mask to achieve results).
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Sleep Masks
Material
The best sleep masks are made of soft, smooth materials that won’t irritate your skin or your hair. According to Us, the best materials for a sleep mask include silk, satin, 100% pima cotton and silk-like, budget-friendly fabrics. The interior of the mask may contain memory foam or another soft foam to provide cushion, and the strap may contain elastic or another stretchy material to increase comfort.
Adjustability
It’s important for a sleep mask to have some sort of adjustability in order to increase comfort and help the mask stay on as you sleep. This might be as simple as an elastic band that stretches around your head and scrunches to stay in place, or a velcro strap for a custom fit. Both options can work well depending on your preference.
Light Blocking
Arguably the most important sleep mask feature, light blocking refers to a mask’s ability to shield your eyes from light. The closer a sleep mask is to blocking out all light, the better for your eyes. However, you may prefer to have a little light shine through if you find complete darkness unsettling.
Eye Contouring
These days, many sleep masks have contoured eye cups and padding around the eye. This prevents pressure on your eyes as you sleep and allows you to blink comfortably even with the mask on. If you have eyelash extensions, contoured eye cups are essential.
Cleaning
As many sleep masks are made with delicate materials, a lot of them must be hand washed. Hand washing your mask frequently is important if you want to avoid skin irritation and breakouts, but it’s also inconvenient and time consuming. Plus, many masks must be laid out flat to dry, and your mask may take a long time (eight or more hours) to dry.
Ultimately, you have to decide if handwashing your mask is something you’re willing to take on. The trade off is that your mask will be extremely soft and comfortable, and won’t scratch your skin or create frizzy hair. If you do purchase a hand-wash only mask, consider buying two so that you can wear one while the other is drying.
What Are the Different Types of Sleep Masks?
Scrunchy
Many sleep masks have a “scrunchy” strap, which is a stretchy, expandable strap that goes around the head. A majority of silk sleep masks have a scrunchy strap encased in silk, because it’s comfortable around the head and soft on hair. Generally, these masks stay on relatively well at night but may slip off because they aren’t a perfect fit, and the material is slippery.
Velcro Strap
Sleep masks with velcro straps are a popular option for restless sleepers because they tend to stay on during the night. They also allow you to create a custom fit, though the velcro may stick to your hair and cause discomfort. Note that velcro straps work best if the straps are thick.
Straps With Slide Adjusters
Many sleep masks have a strap with a slide adjuster, which can help you achieve a custom fit. Slide adjuster masks tend to stay on throughout the night as long as they’re pulled snug. If the straps are encased in a soft material, they can also be quite comfortable. However, the slide mechanism can be very uncomfortable if it rests on the side of the head and you’re a side sleeper.
Best Overall: MZOO Sleep Contoured Cup Eye Mask for Men and Women
Pros
- No eye pressure
- Effectively blocks light
- Adjustable strap
Cons
- Foam on the sides may put too much pressure on face for side sleepers
- Hand wash only
- Takes a while to dry
What makes the MZOO Eye Mask our top pick? It has soft, foam-filled contoured eye cups that don’t put pressure on the eyes. We love that this mask also effectively blocks all light and has a strap with a slide adjuster to help you get the right fit.
While we didn’t experience this, a few customers noted that the foam created pressure if they slept on their side. The mask is also hand wash only and takes a long time to dry.
Best Budget: LKY Digital Blackout 3D Eye Mask for Sleeping, 3 Pack
Pros
- Adjustable strap
- No eye pressure
- Good for side sleepers
Cons
- Slightly bulky feel
- Hand wash only
- Breaks down quickly if you machine wash/machine dry
For the most budget-friendly option that still helps you achieve a great night’s sleep, opt for the LKY Digital Blackout 3D eye mask. This mask comes in a pack of three, and each one has a strap with a slide adjuster. We like that the foam contouring around the eyes prevents eye pressure and blocks out all light.
While the slide adjuster is small, it may cause discomfort on the side of the head for side sleepers. This mask also has a slightly bulky feel and it’s hand wash only. On the plus side, having three masks in a pack means you can change between them and wear a different mask while one of yours is drying.
Best Splurge: Greenleaf Elysium Silk Sleep Mask
Pros
- Blocks out light around nose
- Wrap around straps reduce noise
- Padding reduces eye pressure
Cons
- Expensive
- Hand wash only
If you want the experience of blackout curtains without having to pay for them, try the Greenleaf Elysium Silk Sleep Mask. This plush, soft mask has gentle, thick wrap-around straps that stay in place and dampen sound. We also like that it has padding around the eyes to prevent eye pressure and a deep V cut around the nose, which keeps the mask flush to the face to block out light.
Note that this product is hand-wash only and expensive — though if you think of it as a replacement for blackout curtains, it’s a win!
Most Comfortable: Fishers Finery New 100% Organic Mulberry Silk Contoured Sleep Mask
Pros
- Soft on skin and hair
- Can machine wash in mesh bag, on delicate cycle
- Contoured foam eye cups
Cons
- Strap is not adjustable
- Foam may put too much pressure on eye for side sleepers
What the Fishers Finery mask does well: This 100% silk mask can help reduce skin irritation and frizz, and the scrunchy strap makes it easy to put on and remove. We love that the soft, contoured foam eye cups alleviate eye pressure. A bonus: While hand washing is preferred for silk, you can machine wash this mask in a mesh bag on a delicate cycle and dry it on low heat.
On the other hand, the foam eye cups may add pressure on the side of the face for side sleepers. In addition, the strap is not adjustable, though Fishers Finery also sells a silk mask with an adjustable strap.
Best Light Blocking: Manta 100% Light Blocking Sleep Mask
Pros
- Adjustable eye cups and strap
- Effectively blocks all light
- Soft, comfortable material
Cons
- Bulky, especially for side sleepers
- Adjusting process can be tedious
- Not for stomach sleepers
Contoured eye cups aren’t always a guarantee that an eye mask will block out all light, because the fit might be wrong. Fortunately, the Manta 100% Light Blocking Sleep Mask has an adjustable strap and adjustable eye cups, so you can create the perfect fit.
However, the adjusting process can get tedious and the heavily contoured cups may feel bulky, especially for side sleepers. This mask isn’t ideal for stomach sleepers, either.
Best Non-Slip: Mavogel Cotton Light-Blocking Sleep Eye Mask
Pros
- Affordable
- Blocks light around nose
- Contouring reduces eye pressure
Cons
- Hand wash only
- Clasp for adjusting can be uncomfortable for side sleepers
- Elastic band can wear down quickly
If you struggle with sleep masks because they always slide off during the night, consider the Mavogel Cotton Light-Blocking Mask. It has a long elastic strap with slide adjusters to help you keep the mask snug, and the black sponge inside the soft cotton blocks all light, including light that comes in around the nose.
The downsides? This mask is hand wash only, and the adjusting clasp can feel uncomfortable for side sleepers. A few buyers also noticed that the elastic band wore down quickly.
Best Budget Silk Mask: Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask
Pros
- Soft on skin and hair
- Contoured foam eye cups
- Soft nose wire helps keep mask in place
Cons
- Some light may get in at bottom of eyes, around nose
- Tension at back of strap can feel uncomfortable
- Hand wash only
Looking for a luxurious experience on a budget? Try the Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask. It has a silk exterior and foam contouring around the eyes to alleviate pressure. We also like that the soft nose wire keeps the mask in place, and that the silk isn’t too slippery.
What could be improved: We noticed that some light can seep in at the bottom of the eyes around the nose area. Plus, the tension at the back of the strap can get uncomfortable. Note that this mask is hand wash only.
Best Silk Alternative: Simply Organic Bamboo Sleep Mask
Pros
- Can machine wash on cold gentle cycle, no dryer
- Soft on skin and hair
- 30-night trial
Cons
- Not adjustable
- $5 shipping on orders under $100
- Must pay return shipping
One of the best reasons not to buy a silk mask is that you may be able to machine wash it. Indeed, the Simply Organic Bamboo Sleep Mask is incredibly soft but can still be washed on a cold, gentle cycle and laid flat to dry. Simply Organic also offers a 30-night trial, so you can return the mask if it doesn’t work for you.
The downsides? If you return the mask, you must pay return shipping. The scrunchy strap is also not adjustable, though you may prefer this style if you want to protect your hair.
Best for Side Sleepers: Ostrichpillow Blackout Sleep Eye Mask
Pros
- Can be machine washed on gentle cycle
- 6 layers block all light
- Contoured eye cups
Cons
- Expensive
- Less durable if machine washed
- Can’t wear with headphones, which let light in
What we love about the Ostrichpillow Blackout Sleep Eye Mask: Though contoured eye cups can get uncomfortable for side sleepers, the foam cups in the Ostrichpillow mask are flexible and gentle enough so you can sleep on your side without issue. We love that the six layers of fabric block all light, and that the mask can be machine washed on a gentle cycle.
However, this product is expensive and won’t hold up as long if you machine wash it. The mask is also uncomfortable to wear with headphones.
Best Noise Muffling: Drowsy Silk Sleep Eye Mask
Pros
- Dampens sound
- Blocks all light
- Padding and thickness prevents it from slipping
Cons
- Our most expensive recommendation
- Bulky
Of all the masks we tried, the Drowsy Silk Sleep Eye Mask creates the most luxurious sleep experience. It has an adjustable, thick wraparound head strap that keeps the mask in place without feeling uncomfortable. The straps also dampen sound significantly, and the padded eye area blocks out all light.
Bear in mind that this is our most expensive recommendation. The design may also feel bulky, especially if you sleep on your side, though we didn’t find it uncomfortable.
Best Hypoallergenic: Lunya Organic Pima Sleep Mask
Pros
- Can machine wash cold (or hand wash)
- Big enough to block out light around nose and lower eyes
- Environmentally friendly, sustainably sourced fabrics
Cons
- Bulky
- Expensive
- May shift during sleep
Pima cotton, an extremely soft, silky and high-quality cotton, is an excellent alternative to silk if you prioritize comfort and organic materials. The Lunya Organic Pima Sleep Mask utilizes pima cotton well — this mask is incredibly soft and comfortable, and the thick padding blocks out all light while alleviating eye pressure. We also like that the thick straps muffle sound.
On the other hand, this mask can feel bulky. It’s also one of our more expensive recommendations.
Best Budget Hypoallergenic: Cottonique Hypoallergenic Sleep Eye Mask
Pros
- Adjustable, thick velcro strap doesn’t cause head pain
- 100% organic cotton
- Can machine wash on gentle cycle or hand wash
Cons
- Straps can be uncomfortable for back sleepers
- Loop on left side can cause discomfort
- Can lose its shape over time
Looking for a budget-friendly, hypoallergenic sleep mask that still blocks out light? If so, try the Cottonique Hypoallergenic Eye Mask. It has an adjustable, thick velcro strap that alleviates pressure around the head, and you can machine wash it on a gentle cycle. We also like that the material is 100% organic cotton.
However, the straps may be uncomfortable if you sleep on your back because the extra material rests at the back of the head. The loop on the side can also cause discomfort, and the mask may lose its shape over time, especially if you machine wash it.
Best Sleep Mask and Headphones Set: LC-dolida Sleep Headphones and 3D Sleep Mask
Pros
- Wireless bluetooth music
- Control panel on front (more comfortable for side and back sleepers)
- Contoured eye cups stay cool
Cons
- Hand wash only, hard to wash
- A little discomfort around ears, takes some adjusting
- A few customers have received faulty masks
Hoping to wear your headphones and your sleep mask at the same time? If so, consider an all-in-one product like the LC-dolida Sleep Headphones and 3D Sleep Mask. This futuristic mask contains wireless bluetooth headphones and connects to your phone. We love that the control panel is on the front of the mask — a smart placement for side and back sleepers.
Of course, this mask can’t be tossed in the washing machine and it may be difficult to clean. It can also cause some discomfort around the ears at first.
Best for Protecting Eyelashes: Slip Silk Contoured Sleep Mask
Pros
- Not likely to cause bed head or skin creases
- Contoured eye cups for comfort and lash extensions
- Stretchy band is soft on hair
Cons
- Expensive
- Hand wash only (never in washing machine)
- Not adjustable
If you have lash extensions, we recommend the Slip Silk Contoured Sleep Mask. It has large, contoured eye cups that shouldn’t push into your lashes and a scrunchy band that is soft on hair. The silk material also reduces the chances of bed head or skin creases.
However, this mask is expensive and requires hand washing. The scrunchy strap is also not adjustable.
Pros
- Copper infused anti-microbial
- Thick, adjustable velcro strap
- Can machine wash mask cover on cold, gentle, tumble dry on low
Cons
- Expensive
- May be a little uncomfortable for side sleepers
You might not know you needed it, but a naturally scented, weighted sleep mask may be a game changer for your nighttime routine. The Yana Aromatherapy Weighted Mask has a soft exterior layer that you can machine wash and an interior, 100% cotton pouch filled with lavender and flaxseed. Place the inner pouch in the microwave for 30 seconds if you want heat therapy, or chill it in the freezer for at least half an hour if you prefer cooling therapy. Overall, this mask is excellent for headaches and eye pain.
The downsides: This mask is expensive, and you may find it tedious to take the inner pouch out every time you want to heat or cool it. The product may also be uncomfortable for side sleepers.
Best Pain Relieving Eye Mask: IMAK Compression Pain Relieving Mask and Eye Pillow
Pros
- Can place in freezer for cooling effect
- Contoured eye shape
- Nice weight for sinuses and eye pain
Cons
- Not for stomach or side sleeping
- Strap is not adjustable
- Hand wash only (cold water)
Struggling with eye pain? Consider a compressive sleep mask like the IMAK Compression Pain Relieving Mask. It has a contoured eye shape to alleviate eye pressure, and the weight can help open the sinuses and soothe sore eyes. We like that you can place this mask in the freezer for a cooling effect.
While this mask does a great job of blocking out light, it isn’t 100% effective. The strap is also not adjustable and the mask requires hand washing.
Best Machine Washable: Loftie Silky Sleep Mask
Pros
- Soft on skin and hair
- Hidden eye cups
- Material stays cool
Cons
- Some light comes through nose area
- Not adjustable
What we like about the Loftie Silky Sleep Mask: The non-silk material is slippery, soft and great on skin and hair. The material also stays cool throughout the night, and the hidden eye cups relieve eye pressure.
On the other hand, we noticed that a little light came through around the nose area. The scrunchy strap is also not adjustable, though it is comfortable and easy to put on or remove.
