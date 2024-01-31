Being comfortable is a top priority when you’re pregnant, as is feeling confident and happy in the clothes you’re wearing. Whether you prefer to opt for stretchy waistbands, flowy dresses or skirts that hug every curve, there’s no wrong decision. However, there are certain aspects that can determine whether you’re buying clothing from the right place.

Before buying maternity clothes, here’s the first thing to know: There’s no right or wrong time to start wearing them. You might notice changes in your body early on in your pregnancy, such as bloating and breast tenderness. And the truth is this: You don’t need to wait until you’re at least 12 weeks along to find and buy more comfortable clothes!

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Places To Buy Maternity Clothes

Before selecting a store for maternity clothes, it’s important to consider fit, functionality, style preferences, a store’s return policy and the price.

Fit

Finding items that fit you correctly is arguably the most important aspect of shopping for maternity clothes. (Let’s face it: If it’s not comfortable, you won’t wear it!) So, it’s important that the store you choose offers thoughtful sizing that takes natural body shapes into account. In addition, it’s helpful to find items that can accommodate growth and change so you won’t have to come back in a month for a different size.

Functionality

By opting for function in addition to style, you can save a lot of hassle and stress with your pregnancy clothing. For instance, stretchy fabrics and adjustable features can make certain items last your whole pregnancy.

Functional tops are also helpful — if you can find a stretchy top that has breastfeeding panels, for instance, you won’t have to buy postpartum clothes as well. We made sure to recommend stores that offer a variety of functional clothing, from adjustable skirts to adjustable tops.

Style

Pregnancy doesn’t mean you have to give up your personal style! If you want to feel confident and comfortable during pregnancy, there are several online and in-person stores that offer chic, trendy maternity pieces to suit your preferences. The best part of shopping with a growing baby bump? You can experiment with different silhouttes and designs that you wouldn’t normally wear to find what flatters your body shape and boosts your self-confidence.

Return Policy

If you suspect that you’ll need to try on and return items before committing to a few pieces, it’s important to shop at a store with a good return policy. The ideal policy would include free returns within 30 days (or more!), though many stores have stricter policies. We checked out and reported on the return policy of every store we recommended.

Price

The cost of maternity clothes varies greatly depending on brand, style and fabric. Generally, you can expect to spend between $10 and $200 on individual items, and between $100 and $1000 on multiple pieces. Our recommendation? Buy a few essential, high-quality and comfortable pieces that will last throughout your pregnancy.