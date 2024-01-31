If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Places to Buy Maternity Clothes, According to Moms
Expectant moms face many monumental tasks as they prepare for a newborn, one of which is finding the best places to buy maternity clothes. Finding new clothes for a growing belly might seem like a simple chore, but it can actually become tedious quickly. Stores don’t always have the right items, clothes don’t fit right, the quality isn’t great, or everything is too pricey. Suddenly, a straightforward task becomes a big headache — the last thing a new mom needs!
Hoping to avoid the stress of finding the right online or in-person store for maternity clothes? If so, we’ve got you (and your bump!) covered. Whether you’re on the hunt for timeless, casual essentials, business attire, athletic outfits or formal wear, you’ll be able to explore a range of styles based on our recommendations. If you’re ready to feel confident and comfortable on your pregnancy journey, check out the top places to buy maternity clothes below.
18 Best Places to Buy Maternity Clothes
Finding the Best Places To Buy Maternity Clothes
Before buying maternity clothes, here’s the first thing to know: There’s no right or wrong time to start wearing them. You might notice changes in your body early on in your pregnancy, such as bloating and breast tenderness. And the truth is this: You don’t need to wait until you’re at least 12 weeks along to find and buy more comfortable clothes!
Being comfortable is a top priority when you’re pregnant, as is feeling confident and happy in the clothes you’re wearing. Whether you prefer to opt for stretchy waistbands, flowy dresses or skirts that hug every curve, there’s no wrong decision. However, there are certain aspects that can determine whether you’re buying clothing from the right place.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Places To Buy Maternity Clothes
Before selecting a store for maternity clothes, it’s important to consider fit, functionality, style preferences, a store’s return policy and the price.
Fit
Finding items that fit you correctly is arguably the most important aspect of shopping for maternity clothes. (Let’s face it: If it’s not comfortable, you won’t wear it!) So, it’s important that the store you choose offers thoughtful sizing that takes natural body shapes into account. In addition, it’s helpful to find items that can accommodate growth and change so you won’t have to come back in a month for a different size.
Functionality
By opting for function in addition to style, you can save a lot of hassle and stress with your pregnancy clothing. For instance, stretchy fabrics and adjustable features can make certain items last your whole pregnancy.
Functional tops are also helpful — if you can find a stretchy top that has breastfeeding panels, for instance, you won’t have to buy postpartum clothes as well. We made sure to recommend stores that offer a variety of functional clothing, from adjustable skirts to adjustable tops.
Style
Pregnancy doesn’t mean you have to give up your personal style! If you want to feel confident and comfortable during pregnancy, there are several online and in-person stores that offer chic, trendy maternity pieces to suit your preferences. The best part of shopping with a growing baby bump? You can experiment with different silhouttes and designs that you wouldn’t normally wear to find what flatters your body shape and boosts your self-confidence.
Return Policy
If you suspect that you’ll need to try on and return items before committing to a few pieces, it’s important to shop at a store with a good return policy. The ideal policy would include free returns within 30 days (or more!), though many stores have stricter policies. We checked out and reported on the return policy of every store we recommended.
Price
The cost of maternity clothes varies greatly depending on brand, style and fabric. Generally, you can expect to spend between $10 and $200 on individual items, and between $100 and $1000 on multiple pieces. Our recommendation? Buy a few essential, high-quality and comfortable pieces that will last throughout your pregnancy.
What Are the Different Types of Places To Buy Maternity Clothes?
Online
Online maternity clothing stores are great for discovering high-quality investment pieces. You can generally find niche items online that often aren’t available in stores (or if they are available you can’t find them in your size). There’s also a convenience in having items shipped directly to your door. However, many online stores that sell maternity clothes don’t have flexible return policies or free shipping.
In Person and Online
A lot of in-person stores have websites to help them compete with online sellers. As a result, these stores offer the best of both worlds; you can try on clothing in person, shop for items online, and return items via mail or in person. The downsides: Many of these stores are big retailers that don’t sell specialty maternity items. In addition, it’s sometimes more difficult to get a hold of their customer service departments, which deal with a large influx of calls and messages.
In Person
Though most modern-day stores have an online website, a few in-person retailers still exist that don’t sell maternity clothing online. These include small-business boutiques and consignment shops. While it’s not easy to find specialty items at these outlets, you may be able to find a few gems for a great price. (Note that this guide does not cover boutiques and consignment shops.)
Best Budget: Old Navy
Pros
- Affordable
- Great for a variety of occasions
- Plus sizing
Cons
- Not many unique dress styles
- Website is slow
- Some styles are ill-fitting
What makes Old Navy our top pick for maternity clothes? First and foremost: It’s affordable. We love that you can find a variety of comfortable styles for every stage of your pregnancy, from pajamas to formal dresses. We also like that the brand has plus-size sizing, and that items are easy to find online or in stores.
However, some moms have noticed that certain styles are ill-fitting depending on where they carry their weight. We also wish that the dress styles were more unique and that the website functioned better — it can get quite sluggish.
Best Moderate Pricing: Motherhood
Pros
- Thoughtful pieces that fit well
- Wide variety of items
- Plus sizing
Cons
- Free shipping only on $100+ orders
- Return shipping not covered
- Quality may vary
If you’re looking for thoughtful maternity clothes that fit well and stretch in all the right places, look no further than Motherhood. The online store sells all kinds of clothing to meet your needs, including tops, bottoms, leggings, dresses and jumpsuits, bras, shapewear and more. Plus sizing is available and easy to find, and pieces have a classic feel.
On the other hand, Motherhood only offers free shipping on orders over $100. The company also doesn’t cover return shipping, and some buyers feel that the quality on certain items could be improved.
Best Splurge: Hatch
Pros
- Comfortable
- Versatile
- Pants are designed to stretch for later trimesters
Cons
- Free shipping only on $200+ orders
- Flat charge for returns
- Quality may vary
Looking for stylish maternity clothing that will make you feel confident? Try Hatch. We love that their pieces are comfortable, classy and versatile — so you can buy a few essential pieces instead of an entire wardrobe. Plus, the jeans have built in stretch panels that can expand as your belly grows.
However, orders under $200 don’t come with free shipping. Returns also cost either $10 or $15 depending on whether you choose normal or express speed. Also, some customers felt that certain items were not as high in quality or fit as they had hoped.
Best for Essentials: Ingrid + Isabel
Pros
- High quality
- Functional items
- For all pregnancy stages
Cons
- Pricey
- No free shipping
- No free returns
If you’re hoping to find a few timeless pieces that you can wear at anytime, be it pregnancy, postpartum or nursing, Ingrid + Isabel has you covered. The brand specializes in high-quality and functional items that can multitask, like a pair of leggings that can take you from the gym to an upscale dinner. Our favorite piece? The Bellaband — a stretchy band you can wear around your pants that covers an open zipper and blends with your t-shirts.
The downsides: Ingred + Isabel can get pricey, so you may not be able to buy as many items as you would like. In addition, the brand doesn’t offer free shipping (there is a $10 minimum), and return shipping costs $10.
Best for Leggings: Belly Bandit
Pros
- For all pregnancy stages
- Ultra high waisted styles
- Free shipping over $50
Cons
- Pricey
- No plus sizing
- No free returns
Why we love Belly Bandit: This brand offers maternity leggings for every stage of the pregnancy journey, from stretchy, bump-friendly styles to supportive postpartum pants. (The brand is also approved by Kylie Jenner!) We also like that Belly Bandit offers free shipping over $50.
Note that this brand is better for finding one or two essential items as opposed to many new wardrobe pieces, since the products are pricey. In addition, we wish that Belly Bandit offered plus sizing on their leggings. As for returns, there is a $6.95 charge for shipping.
Best for Plus Sizing: Motherhood
Pros
- Dedicated plus-size category
- Versatile staples
- Affordable
Cons
- Limited plus-sized options
- Free shipping only on $100+ orders
- No free returns
Looking for an affordable online store that offers plus-sized pregnancy clothing? If so, we recommend Motherhood. The brand has a plus size category for all maternity clothes, which include panties, bras and jeans. We like that its plus-sized items are all versatile staples, and that they are affordable.
However, Motherhood’s plus-sized options are limited. We also wish free shipping started at a lower minimum (it currently starts at $100), and that returns were free.
Best for Unique Pieces: ASOS
Pros
- Fun, unique pieces
- Free returns within 14 days
- Wide variety of occasions
Cons
- Not easy to find products in your size
- Shipping can be slow
Ready to spice up your maternity wardrobe? ASOS is the place to shop. This online retailer has a variety of fun, bump-friendly pieces, including flowy dresses, business-casual attire, beachwear, jeans, staple tops and leggings. Items are on the affordable side (though they can get pricey) and you can sort items by price, product type and more to narrow down your search.
On the other hand, it’s not always easy to find a product you like in your size, because ASOS doesn’t maintain a steady supply of products in every size. Shipping can also take some time, though returns are fortunately free within 14 days of receiving the item.
Best for Casual Dresses: Quince
Pros
- Curve hugging and flowy styles
- Generous return policy
- Free shipping
Cons
- No plus sizing beyond XL
- Not much nursing-style clothing
When it comes to maternity clothes, Quince is the store where comfort meets chic. The brand offers a variety of curve hugging and flowy maternity dresses, so you can show off your bump while staying comfortable. Dresses are also relatively affordable, the return policy is generous (return within 365 days) and shipping is always free — a big bonus, in our opinion.
However, Quince doesn’t offer plus sizing. Many items are also better suited to pregnancy and postpartum as opposed to nursing.
Best for Formal Dresses: Pink Blush
Pros
- Wide variety of dress styles
- Free return shipping
- Plus sizing available
Cons
- Can get pricey
- No free shipping
- Plus sizing is somewhat limited
Need the perfect cocktail or wedding-guest dress that flatters your baby bump without causing discomfort? Pink Blush is the first place you ought to check. In addition to selling casual pregnancy clothes, the brand offers a wide variety of formal dresses, from curve-hugging silhouettes to free-flowing maxi dresses. We love that plus sizing is available up to 3x and return shipping is free.
While Pink Blush is relatively affordable, certain styles can get pricey. The brand also doesn’t offer free shipping, and plus-sized items are somewhat limited compared to traditionally-sized items.
Best for Work Clothes: RW&CO
Pros
- Decent variety of business styles
- Run sales often
- Affordable
Cons
- No plus sizing beyond XXL
- No free shipping
- No free returns
If you need bump-friendly clothing for work, try shopping at RW&CO. The online retailer sells a variety of classy, timeless business-friendly clothing, including dresses, jumpsuits, blouses and pants. We like that the clothing is affordable and often on sale.
However, shipping is not free for US residents (the store is based in Canada). Returns are also not free unless you are a Canadian resident.
Best for Every Trimester: Seraphine
Pros
- Timeless pieces
- Clothing for all occasions
- Free returns
Cons
- Pricey
- No free shipping
- No exchanges (must return instead)
Looking for sophisticated clothing that can work in every trimester? If so, try Seraphine. The online retailer specializes in timeless, comfortable maternity wear for every occasion you can think of. (They even sell maternity coats and jackets!) We love that this store offers free returns within 30 days of delivery.
The downsides: Shipping is not free — the cost varies depending on your location. Seraphine also does not offer exchanges. Instead, you have to return an item and buy it again in a different size.
Best for Investment Pieces: Boob Design
Pros
- Sustainable clothing
- Comfortable pieces
- Cold weather essentials
Cons
- Expensive
- Free shipping only on $170+ orders
- No free return shipping
If you like finding articles of clothing that last for decades due to their high quality, we recommend shopping at Boob Design. The store sells sustainably made and comfortable maternity essentials, including underwear, bras, pajamas, casual dresses and cold weather items.
Of course, Boob Design is expensive. Shipping is only free if you spend more than $170, and return shipping is not free.
Best for Breastfeeding: Latched Mama
Pros
- Wide range of nursing clothing
- Comfortable and casual
- Sizing up to 4x
Cons
- Shipping not included
- Return shipping not included
- A few customers complained about quality
What we like about Latched Mama: It has a wide range of nursing tops, dresses, rompers, hoodies and even swimsuits. The styles are comfortable, casual and durable, and sizing goes up to 4x.
What could be improved: Shipping is not included and varies depending on your address. The cost of return shipping is also not included, though the return timeline is on par with other stores (send back within 30 days for a refund, or within 15 days for swimsuits). In addition, a few customers complained about quality and argued that some clothing felt thin.
Best for Maternity Jeans: A Pea in the Pod
Pros
- Stretch panels in all denim
- Cute maternity clothing overall
- Many items under $100
Cons
- No sizing above 32-inch waistband
- Free shipping only on $150+ orders
- No free return shipping
Maternity jeans are one of the most difficult items to shop for — it’s hard enough finding a good fit when you’re not pregnant! However, A Pea in the Pod has a decent selection of bump-friendly denim. Our favorites: The Ripe Straight Leg Maternity Overall and the Hudson High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans.
However, A Pea in the Pod doesn’t offer sizing above a 32-inch waistband in jeans. Also, the store only offers free shipping on orders over $150, and they charge a $10 to $15 return shipping fee.
Best for Trying and Returning: Amazon
Pros
- Free returns with Prime membership
- Free shipping
- Wide variety of options
Cons
- Not great for plus-sized clothing
- Quality varies
- Most items are not sustainably made
Buying maternity clothes online can get expensive if you have to pay return shipping fees. To avoid them altogether, consider the Amazon Maternity shop. Shipping and returns are free for Prime members, so you can try on and return as many items as you would like. There are a wide variety of options available, including maternity leggings, breast pumping bras, belly bands, nursing tees, flowy dresses and more.
However, Amazon isn’t the best for plus-sized clothing, and the quality of items varies depending on the seller. A lot of clothing on Amazon also isn’t sustainably made.
Best Rentals: Stitch Fix
Pros
- $20 styling fee goes toward purchases
- Free returns on items you don’t keep
- Comfortable, cute items
Cons
- Can’t wear items you want to return (only try on)
- Must pay $20 styling fee even if you keep nothing
- Styling is limited
If you love subscription boxes, you’ll love Stitch Fix Maternity. To try it, take a style quiz and pay a $20 styling fee to receive your first box. If you keep and buy any of the items in your box, that $20 styling fee gets credited toward your purchase. Overall, the maternity styles in each box are comfortable and cute.
Still, your stylist is limited in the items they can choose for you because Stitch Fix pre-selects your clothing and accessories based on an algorithm. As a result, it’s likely that you won’t like everything in your box.
Best for Organic Maternity Clothing: Isabella Oliver
Pros
- Ethical and sustainable
- Sophisticated styles
- High quality
Cons
- Pricey
- Sizing could be more inclusive
- No free returns in U.S.
If you have sensitive skin and you’re worried about the quality of fabrics, you can rest easy with clothing from Isabella Oliver. The brand specializes in organic, environmentally and ethically-responsible textiles, so you know you’re buying good products. The styles are effortless, sophisticated and timeless — our favorite pieces are the Aisha Maternity Dress and Eda Maternity Pant.
However, we wish Isabella Oliver’s sizing were more inclusive. (Sizing for many dresses only goes up to a UK size 14.) Items can also get expensive, and shipping is only available on $149+ orders. Returns are not free for U.S. citizens.
Best for Bras and Undies: Kindred Bravely
Pros
- Smooth, soft fabrics
- Wide variety of styles
- Free returns and exchanges
Cons
- No free shipping
- Limited color options
- Lacy fabrics can cause discomfort
Hoping to find a few new pairs of comfortable, stretchy undies and bras for pregnancy and postpartum? Try Kindred Bravely. The brand sells a variety of smooth, soft nursing and pumping garments, from nightgowns to wire-free bras. They also sell regular clothing, including postpartum leggings, dresses, jumpsuits and swimwear. Bonus: Returns and exchanges are free within 60 days.
The downsides: Kindred Bravely does not offer free shipping. Some customers have also noted that the color options for each item are limited, and lacy fabrics can get uncomfortable.
Q: What week do you start wearing maternity clothes?
A:You can wear maternity clothes whenever your clothes start to feel tight or uncomfortable! This usually happes at around 12 to 16 weeks, but it’s completely normal to need maternity clothes earlier or later.
Q: What is the best store for maternity clothes?
A:We recommend Old Navy because it’s affordable and accessible, and it offers a good variety of outfits.
Q: Is 4 months too early for maternity clothes?
A:Not at all — you can buy and wear maternity clothes whenever you feel ready. Normally, this is between 12 and 18 weeks.
Q: Where do celebrities buy maternity clothes?
A:Celeb favorites for maternity clothes include Belly Bandit (worn by Kylie Jenner), Savage x Fenty (Rihanna’s lingerie and loungewear line) and Ingrid & Isabel (worn by Blake Lively).
Q: How much should I expect to spend at the best places to buy maternity clothes?
A:Most pieces of maternity clothing cost between $10 and $200.
