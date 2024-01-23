An important note: While many of our legging recommendations come in colors other than black, we don’t necessarily recommend the same products in different colors. A pair of white leggings, for instance, could be slightly see-through when you squat, while the same pair in black could be squat-proof. Plus, pants in different colors may not fit the same way because of the color dyeing process.

Since the 1970s, leggings have been a staple in the American wardrobe. They’ve gone through many changes since then, but the functionality of them remains the same. Indeed, a pair of yoga pants is perfect for a cozy movie marathon or a high-intensity workout, depending on the softness and compression level, of course. Black leggings in particular are useful in just about any scenario. So, finding a few versatile pairs can help you complete a wide variety of daytime, business and fitness looks — and we’ve got the recommendations you’re looking for.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Black Leggings

In order to make sure you’re purchasing the right pair of leggings, we recommend looking at these five qualities: pant length, rise, thickness, compression and material.

Length

There are four main legging lengths to consider: petal pusher, capri, midi and long. Petal pusher leggings fall just below the knee, and the inseam is between 14 and 17 inches. The capri style hits the mid calf with an inseam of 20 to 22 inches, and the midi falls between the calf and the ankle with an inseam of 24 to 25 inches. Long or full-length leggings reach the ankle or fall below it, and typically have an inseam between 26 and 29 inches.

Rise

The rise of a legging refers to how high it sits on the waist. There are three styles: low rise, which sits just below the waist, mid-rise, which falls just below the belly button or grazes it, and high rise, which covers the belly button. Mid and high rise are the most popular, and high rise has been a coveted style in recent years. Some brands even sell ultra-high-rise leggings, which come up an inch or two above the belly button.

Thickness

Different activities require leggings with different thickness levels. For instance, leggings designed for sweaty workouts tend to be made of thinner fabric, while leggings designed for winter activities are thicker and often have a thermal layer. If your leggings are on the thin side, it’s important to make sure they’re squat proof — meaning they aren’t see through when you perform a squat.

Compression

Having light, medium or heavy compression in your leggings may boost your confidence by creating a smoother, lifted look. They may also help stabilize your muscles as you workout and increase blood flow. Just remember that more compression can feel restrictive and lead to discomfort. Don’t know what level is right for you? Think about your priorities — comfort versus better workouts and greater confidence. You may be able to strike a balance with a pair of medium compression leggings.

Material

There are four main types of legging material: elastane, nylon, cotton and polyester. Nearly all leggings have at least some elastane (either spandex or lycra) because it creates stretch and compression. Nylon is also highly popular because it’s durable, soft and lightweight. Cotton leggings are great for lounging or wearing in cooler weather because they are better at retaining heat, and polyester leggings are usually the most affordable. Nearly all leggings are a blend of one or more materials.