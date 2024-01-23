If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The 23 Best Black Leggings for Women to Lounge, Squat and Run In
The best black leggings aren’t necessarily the same from person to person, but they should have a few similar features. For starters, the waistband shouldn’t roll down and the material should be soft and comfortable. The pants should also be squat proof, meaning you can’t see through them whether you’re standing or squatting. But how do you find a pair of pants that fulfills all these requirements without breaking the bank? To make things easier, we’ve created a comprehensive list of the best black leggings on the market for every activity.
Whether you’re searching for a compressive pair of leggings, thermal yoga pants or a size-inclusive brand, we’ve got you covered. We vetted each recommendation by assessing buyer reviews, customer service, size inclusivity, material, durability, comfort and compression. Not every product on our list ticks every box, but many get very close. Whether you’re dressing up, dressing down, running a 5k or taking hot yoga, we’ve got a pair of black leggings for every occasion.
The 23 Best Black Leggings for Women
Finding the Best Black Leggings
Since the 1970s, leggings have been a staple in the American wardrobe. They’ve gone through many changes since then, but the functionality of them remains the same. Indeed, a pair of yoga pants is perfect for a cozy movie marathon or a high-intensity workout, depending on the softness and compression level, of course. Black leggings in particular are useful in just about any scenario. So, finding a few versatile pairs can help you complete a wide variety of daytime, business and fitness looks — and we’ve got the recommendations you’re looking for.
An important note: While many of our legging recommendations come in colors other than black, we don’t necessarily recommend the same products in different colors. A pair of white leggings, for instance, could be slightly see-through when you squat, while the same pair in black could be squat-proof. Plus, pants in different colors may not fit the same way because of the color dyeing process.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Black Leggings
In order to make sure you’re purchasing the right pair of leggings, we recommend looking at these five qualities: pant length, rise, thickness, compression and material.
Length
There are four main legging lengths to consider: petal pusher, capri, midi and long. Petal pusher leggings fall just below the knee, and the inseam is between 14 and 17 inches. The capri style hits the mid calf with an inseam of 20 to 22 inches, and the midi falls between the calf and the ankle with an inseam of 24 to 25 inches. Long or full-length leggings reach the ankle or fall below it, and typically have an inseam between 26 and 29 inches.
Rise
The rise of a legging refers to how high it sits on the waist. There are three styles: low rise, which sits just below the waist, mid-rise, which falls just below the belly button or grazes it, and high rise, which covers the belly button. Mid and high rise are the most popular, and high rise has been a coveted style in recent years. Some brands even sell ultra-high-rise leggings, which come up an inch or two above the belly button.
Thickness
Different activities require leggings with different thickness levels. For instance, leggings designed for sweaty workouts tend to be made of thinner fabric, while leggings designed for winter activities are thicker and often have a thermal layer. If your leggings are on the thin side, it’s important to make sure they’re squat proof — meaning they aren’t see through when you perform a squat.
Compression
Having light, medium or heavy compression in your leggings may boost your confidence by creating a smoother, lifted look. They may also help stabilize your muscles as you workout and increase blood flow. Just remember that more compression can feel restrictive and lead to discomfort. Don’t know what level is right for you? Think about your priorities — comfort versus better workouts and greater confidence. You may be able to strike a balance with a pair of medium compression leggings.
Material
There are four main types of legging material: elastane, nylon, cotton and polyester. Nearly all leggings have at least some elastane (either spandex or lycra) because it creates stretch and compression. Nylon is also highly popular because it’s durable, soft and lightweight. Cotton leggings are great for lounging or wearing in cooler weather because they are better at retaining heat, and polyester leggings are usually the most affordable. Nearly all leggings are a blend of one or more materials.
What Are the Different Types of Black Leggings?
There are three main types of black leggings: activewear, lounge and everyday.
Activewear
Activewear leggings (also called workout leggings) have more structure, compression and support than lounge or everyday leggings. Leggings designed for running or cardio, for instance, will likely have a waistband with a thin loop of elastic sewn inside, or a waistband made entirely of elastic, because these designs don’t roll or fall down. They also tend to be thin and breathable to help your body eliminate heat, though there are thermal leggings designed for cold-weather workouts. A good pair of activewear leggings will be squat proof as well.
Lounge
Lounge leggings are designed for comfort. Generally, they are made with soft fabrics like cotton and stretchy fabrics like lycra. They also offer little to no compression, though some lounge leggings still provide tummy control in the waistband. Not all lounge leggings are squat proof, though we made sure to recommend only squat-proof leggings.
Everyday
Everyday leggings are the pants you can wear for just about any activity, from sitting on a plane to going out to dinner. They offer light to medium compression with tummy control in the waistband, and the material is usually a blend of elastane and nylon. In recent years, everyday leggings (and all leggings) have gotten thinner, so you may need to look specifically for a thermal or “warm” pair of yoga pants if you want leggings that can be worn in cold weather.
Best Overall: Lorna Jane New Booty Support Full Length Leggings
Pros
- Tapered waistband
- Simple, versatile design
- Booty lifting compression
Cons
- Expensive
- Sizing only up to XXL
- Free shipping only on $180+ orders
If you want a pair of leggings that does it all, we recommend the Lorna Jane New Booty Support Full Length Leggings. The design is simple enough that they can be worn at the gym and going out to dinner, and the tapered waistband, medium compression have a flattering effect. We love that the fabric is 100% squat proof.
However, we wish that Lorna Jane offered these leggings in plus and petite (under 5’3”) sizing — sizing currently ranges from XXS to XXL. The front seam can also lead to a camel toe — if that’s something that concerns you!
Best Budget: Ewedoos Women’s Yoga Pants, Leggings with Pockets
Pros
- Light to medium compression
- Squat proof
- Sizing up to 3X
Cons
- Run large
- May create camel toe
- Interior elastic in waistband can get uncomfortable
Not ready to spend more than $50 on a pair of black leggings? We don’t blame you. You can reach all your yoga-pant goals with the Ewedoos Leggings from Amazon. Features we like include a true high-waisted rise, light to medium compression, tummy control, squat-proof material and side pockets. The sizing also goes up to 3X.
The downsides? You may need to buy these leggings in a few sizes to get the right fit — buyers report that they run large. The front seam can also create a camel toe, and the interior elastic loop in the waistband may cut into your stomach when you sit down.
Best Everyday: LoveHer Everyday Black Leggings 7/8 Length
Pros
- Medium to high compression
- Buttery soft
- Simple, versatile design
Cons
- Free shipping only on $175+
- Not available at other retailers
- Require special care when washing
For a pair of comfortable, durable and versatile yoga pants, look no further than the LoveHer 7/8 Everyday Black Leggings. They provide medium to high compression to help flatter your figure and take you from a lunch date to the gym. We love that the fabric is soft, buttery, sweat-wicking and squat proof.
While these leggings are reasonably priced, you’ll have to pay $175 or more on the LoveHer website if you want free shipping. These leggings also aren’t available on other sites and require special care when washing.
Best Splurge: Athleta Ultra High Rise Elation Tight
Pros
- No elastic loop in waistband, and doesn’t fall down
- Petite, tall and plus sizing
- Medium, comfortable compression
Cons
- Expensive
- Too thin for cold weather
- May create camel toe
For Us, the Athleta Ultra High Rise Elation Tight is a near-perfect legging. The fitted waistband provides gentle compression and the ultra high rise means it doesn’t roll or slide down, even though the waistband doesn’t have an elastic loop inside. The rest of the legging offers medium compression to create a flattering appearance. Though the material isn’t the softest of everything we’ve tried, it’s very comfortable.
Note that the material is a little too thin to wear in cold weather, and while there’s no inseam, the front seam may create a camel toe depending on how these pants fit you. This product is also expensive, though it goes on sale a few times each year. It isn’t sold at other retailers, so you’ll have to pay shipping unless you spend $100 or more.
Best on Amazon: 90 Degree By Reflex Power Flex High Waist Legging
Pros
- Waistband doesn’t roll
- Non-chafing
- Sizing up to 3X
Cons
- Could use more tummy control
- May need to wash on delicate cycle
- Sizing only up to XL on 90 Degree website
If you’re looking for an Amazon legging brand you can trust, try 90 Degree by Reflex. The High Waist Ankle-Length Leggings made it to our top recommendations because they have a thick, high waistband that doesn’t roll down and decent tummy control and compression (which gets lighter if you size up). The material is soft and doesn’t chafe, and sizing up to 3X is available.
However, some buyers wish this product had more tummy control and others note that the front seam can create camel toe. A few customers found that the leggings ripped in the washing machine, so consider washing these on a delicate cycle.
Best for Work: American Giant No-BS High-Rise Pant
Pros
- Matte finish
- Soft and smooth material
- Different waist heights and lengths available
Cons
- Expensive
- Sizing only goes up to 16 (XL)
- Free shipping only over $100
If you want the comfort of leggings but the look of a professional pant, try American Giant’s No-BS High-Rise Pant. They have the appearance of fitted dress pants thanks to a matte finish and simple front pockets, and the material is soft and smooth. We love that you can buy them in high or medium rise and in petite, tall or regular height.
However, these pants only go up to a size 16, which is the equivalent of an extra large. They also need a little extra TLC when washing (machine wash cold, and don’t toss them in the dryer). These pants are not sold at other retailers, and shipping isn’t free unless you pay $100 or more.
Best Black Leggings With Pockets: Better Bodies High Waist Leggings
Pros
- Squat proof
- Reinforced waistband
- Stretchy and soft
Cons
- Expensive
- Not good for cold weather
- Sizing only up to XL
Storing your phone in a legging pocket often causes the pants to fall down — unless you’re wearing Better Bodies’ High Waist Leggings. These pants have a reinforced, high-rise waistband with an elastic loop that keeps them from rolling or slipping. They also provide light compression and the material is stretchy and soft, so you’ll want to wear these at the gym and at home.
The downsides? Better Bodies leggings are pricey and the material on these pants is thin, so they won’t be good for cold weather. Sizing only goes up to an extra large and there are no petite or tall lengths available. These leggings are not available at other retailers and shipping is only free if you spend $100 or more.
Best for Travel: THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
Pros
- Deep side pockets
- Waistband does not roll down or fall
- Sizing up to 3X
Cons
- Not sold at other retailers
- Hand wash only
- May hold in too much heat for exercise
A good travel pair of leggings doesn’t have to empty your wallet! If you want a comfortable pair of yoga pants for the airport, the train or a long car drive, try THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants. The high-rise waistband is thick and has a decent amount of tummy control. It doesn’t roll down thanks to an interior elastic loop. The leggings themselves offer medium compression while still being stretchy and comfortable.
However, these leggings may not be the best for exercise because they hold heat (on the flipside, they’re good for cold weather). They are also hand-wash only and delicate.
Best Plus Size: Eddie Bauer Women’s Trail Tight Leggings, High Rise
Pros
- Sizing up to 3X
- Moisture wicking
- UPF 50+ protection
Cons
- Confusing sizing on Amazon
- Some sizes are missing on Eddie Bauer site
- Compression may be too snug
Tired of plus sizing being an afterthought? Eddie Bauer offers Trail Tight Leggings in true-to-size plus sizes that come in different lengths. (Usually, plus sizing doesn’t include tall or petite lengths.) The compression is medium to high but doesn’t restrict mobility, and the fabric is moisture wicking and has UPF 50+ protection.
However, the compression may be too high for those who don’t want their workout leggings to feel like shapewear. The sizing is also confusing on Amazon, and not every size and length combination is available on the Eddie Bauer website.
Best Plus Size Leggings for Casual Wear: Terra & Sky Women’s Plus Size Leggings
Pros
- Affordable
- Comfortable and stretchy
- Sizing up to 4X
Cons
- Attract pet hair
- Sizing is not consistent in other colors
- Waistband could be thicker
While many casual leggings don’t last very long, the Walmart Terra & Sky hold up well. They can withstand normal machine wash cycles and regular wear and tear without pilling or ripping. Plus, the fabric is comfortable and stretchy, and sizing goes up to 4X. We love the affordable price as well.
Since these leggings are primarily cotton, they tend to attract pet hair and lint — so make sure you have a good lint roller. Buyers have also reported that the sizing is not consistent in other colors and that the waistband could use a little extra thickness.
Best Squat Proof: Better Bodies Camo High Tights, Black Camo
Pros
- High compression
- Comfortable waistband
- Soft material
Cons
- Expensive
- May create camel toe
- Free shipping only if you spend $100+
There’s nothing more embarrassing than squatting at the gym and realizing your leggings are see-through! Fortunately, the Better Bodies Camo High Tights eliminate this issue, thanks to material that stretches and moves with the body without becoming sheer. The soft, high waist doesn’t dig in and the high compression isn’t overly suffocating.
The downsides: These leggings are pricey, though they often go on sale. The front seam may also create a camel toe (though most buyers don’t complain about this problem). This product is not sold at other retailers, so shipping is only free if you spend $100 or more.
Best for Winter: Lorna Jane All Day Lotus Thermal No Chafe Full Length Leggings
Pros
- Stretchy material
- Medium compression
- No inside seam
Cons
- Expensive
- May create camel toe
- Sizing only up to XXL
Most leggings are not great for cold weather because of the thin material. Fortunately, the Lorna Jane All Day Lotus Thermal Leggings are perfect for all kinds of winter activities. The nylon and elastane material gives these pants stretch and structure, while the thermal interior holds in heat. We like that the medium compression offers tummy control, and no inside seam increases the comfort.
However, there’s no getting around the Lorna Jane price tag — even on sale, these leggings cost more than $50. The front seam may also create a camel toe, and the sizing on these pants in particular runs large.
Best Budget for Winter: 90 Degree by Reflex Cold Gear High-Waist Fleece-Lined Legging with Side Pockets
Pros
- Deep pockets
- Sizing up to 2X
- Not too thick
Cons
- No petite or long sizing
- May create camel toe
- Sizing only up to XXL on 90 Degree by Reflex website
If you’re looking for a warm pair of leggings for under $30, try 90 Degree by Reflex’s High-Waist, Fleece-Lined Leggings. The fleece is not overly thick and the fitted waist prevents the pants from sliding down, making them perfect for running in cold weather. We greatly appreciate the deep side pockets which can carry a phone, keys and other knick knacks.
On the other hand, these leggings are not sold in petite or long sizing. While they have a triangular gusset which helps prevent chafing and camel toe, they may still create a slight camel toe depending on how these pants fit you.
Best for Yoga: Beyond Yoga Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Legging
Pros
- Stretchy and lightweight
- Waistband doesn’t move
- Sizing up to 4X
Cons
- No petite or tall lengths
- May create camel toe
- Not great for casual wear
A good pair of leggings for yoga class will be stretchy and lightweight, and they should stay put during tough movements and stretches. The Beyond Yoga Spacedye Caught in the Midi Leggings tick all of those boxes and then some. They offer light to medium compression and a little tummy control, and sizing goes up to 4X.
What could be improved: These leggings don’t come in petite or tall lengths. The inseam may also lead to camel toe, and they aren’t the most comfortable for lounging due to the compression.
Best for Running: Better Bodies Highbridge Leggings V2, Black
Pros
- Soft waistband stays put
- Gentle compression
- Phone pocket
Cons
- Sizing only up to XL
- No petite or tall lengths
- Free shipping only on $100+ orders
We know we’ve made a lot of Better Bodies recommendations already — but can you blame us? The brand’s Highbridge V2 Leggings take the cake when it comes to running and jumping, because the waistband stays put like no other. The gentle compression is great for circulation and doesn’t feel too “squeezy,” and the stretchy fabric won’t limit your range of motion.
Of course, we have to dock points for the sizing; Better Bodies leggings go up to a size extra large only, and this style is not offered in petite or tall lengths. You must also pay for shipping unless you spend $100 or more.
Best Medium Compression: YUNOGA Women’s High Waist Buttery Soft Athletic Yoga Pants
Pros
- Affordable
- Soft material
- Supportive but not uncomfortable
Cons
- Run small
- Quality issues
- No plus sizing
The YUNOGA High Waist Athletic Yoga Pants offer the best of both worlds: The medium compression is supportive and flattering, but the leggings are soft enough to still be comfortable. The tummy control doesn’t offer a ton of contour, but it’s enough to slim the waistline and it doesn’t roll down. We also love that these pants are not see-through.
The downsides: Some buyers think these pants run small, so you may need to buy two sizes and return one to get it right. A few customers have also experienced quality issues — like receiving a pair that has a hole in it!. Ordering through Amazon is helpful here, since the site allows free returns and exchanges.
Best Heavy Compression: Fabletics Define PowerHold High-Waisted Legging
Pros
- Chafe resistant
- UPF protection
- Maximum compression
Cons
- More expensive on Amazon
- May feel tight and uncomfortable
- Thin material
It might seem impossible to find a high-quality, high-compression pair of leggings under $20, but Fabletics makes it a reality. The Kate Hudson brand prices its leggings at about $70 each, but new Fabletics members can get these PowerHold leggings for $13.98 (you can cancel your membership with no penalties if you don’t like it after your first order). That’s a steal in our books. Why? These pants are chafe resistant, offer UPF protection and have maximum compression to help boost your confidence.
Bear in mind that high-compression leggings can feel tight and uncomfortable, so you may need to size up. Also, the material has gotten thinner since its first launch, but we still think the overall product is good.
Best High Waisted: Azur Classic Fit Leggings, Onyx
Pros
- Squat proof
- No front seam
- Great for lounging and working out
Cons
- Expensive
- Sold only at Azur Fit
- Velcro and harsh fabrics can damage material
Here’s what we love about Azur Fit leggings: every detail was thought out, creating an extremely flattering cut on bodies of every shape and size. The waist tapers in and doesn’t roll, and the light to medium compression and stretchy material makes these pants comfortable for both lounging and working out. There’s no front seam, either — goodbye, camel toes!
What could be improved: These leggings have gone up in price as their popularity has risen. They’re also thin, so expect to get cold in weather below 60 degrees Fahrenheit. Accidentally rubbing up against harsh materials like velcro may also damage the delicate material.
Best Flared: Athleta Elation Flare Pant
Pros
- Sweat wicking
- Waistband doesn’t roll
- Petite and plus sizing
Cons
- Free shipping only on $100+ orders
- Thin material
- Front seam may create camel toe
The Athleta Elation Flare Pant has all the same great features of the Ultra High Rise Elation Tight — just with a flared bottom. We love the ultra-high waistband that doesn’t roll down during workouts and that the medium compression fabric is sweat wicking.
The downsides: These pants are on the thinner side, so you’ll get cold if you wear them in weather below 60 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition, these pants are sold only at Athleta, so you will have to pay $100 to get free shipping. There is no inseam to help reduce the possibility of a camel toe, but the front seam may still create one depending on how these pants fit you.
Best Budget Flared: Offline By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging
Pros
- Buttery soft
- Great for lounging
- Short and long sizing
Cons
- Can only buy at Aerie/American Eagle
- No plus sizing
- Thin material
If you’ve always wanted a flattering, flared legging but don’t want to spend $100, we recommend the Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging. The lightweight, buttery-soft material offers light support without compression, so they’re perfect for long car rides and lounging. We also like that they come in both short and long sizes.
At the same time, we wish Aerie offered these leggings in plus sizes. The material is also a magnet for pet hair and thin, so you’ll get cold in weather below 60 degrees Fahrenheit. This product is only sold by Aerie, so you won’t be able to find it on Amazon.
Best V-Waist: Offline By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging
Pros
- Buttery fabric
- Great for casual wear
- Light support
Cons
- Can only buy at Aerie/American Eagle
- Front seam may create camel toe
- Sizing only up to XXL
If you love the crossover waistband of the Aerie Flare Leggings but prefer a traditional tapered shape, try Aerie’s High Waisted Crossover Legging. (Remember when it went viral on TikTok a few years ago?) It offers light support for casual, comfortable days and the fabric is smooth and soft.
However, some buyers dislike that these leggings have a front seam, which may create a camel toe. The thin fabric may also feel too revealing and not supportive, and if you size down for extra support, the leggings are more likely to pill and wear down at the seams.
Best Butt Sculpting: Alphalete Amplify Contour Legging
Pros
- Tapered waistband
- Glute contouring panels
- Flattering booty scrunch
Cons
- Only sold on Alphalete.com
- Fabric ruined by velcro
- Free shipping only if you spend $150
If you want a flattering pair of leggings that are also comfortable for workouts, the Alphalete Amplify Contour Leggings are the ones for you. Unlike most leggings, the waistband tapers in to help accentuate the waist, and the scrunch on the booty isn’t too obvious. Other features we love include a seamless front and leg and glute contouring panels.
The downsides: These aren’t the priciest leggings we’re recommending, but they are still expensive. Also, they don’t pill if you wash them inside out and on a delicate cycle, but the fabric can get ruined if you accidentally brush up against velcro or similar materials. Sizing only goes up to XXL. Lastly, shipping isn’t free — unless you spend over $150 on the Alphalete website.
Best Butt Lifting: Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Legging
Pros
- Sizing up to 3X
- Sculpting fabric
- No front seam
Cons
- Run small
- Tummy control panel hits mid-waist
- May be uncomfortable for workouts
Hoping for a butt lift before you even visit the gym? Try the Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Legging. We like that it comes in both standard and plus sizes, and the high-compression sculpting fabric helps lift your booty when you hike up the waist band. There’s also no center seam, so you don’t have to worry about camel toe.
However, the high compression can get a little uncomfortable for workouts, especially because these leggings run small. Also, the tummy control panel rests at the mid-waist, which can look unflattering with high-compression leggings that squeeze.
-
Q: What type of black leggings can be worn as pants?
A:We recommend the American Giant No-BS High-Rise Pant if you want a pair of leggings that are comfortable and tailored, so they look like business-casual pants.
-
Q: Are black leggings still in style?
A:There will always be a place for black leggings in your closet, whether you need a lounge pair or a running pair.
-
Q: How much do black leggings cost?
A:Black leggings vary widely in price, and can cost anywhere between $10 and $200. A $20 to $30 pair will meet your basic needs, while a $50 to $100 pair tends to be higher quality with comfortable compression and a tapered style.
