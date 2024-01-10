Arch support can help alleviate your symptoms, but only if it’s the right amount of support and a long-lasting shoe. Below, learn more about the factors we considered when making our recommendations.

How do you know if you need arch support sandals? If you’ve ever felt pain in your feet, knees or back, especially while standing or walking in your regular sandals, then buying a pair with arch support is a smart move. A lack of arch support from wearing flat or extra-soft shoes can lead to a variety of foot issues, including metatarsalgia (forefoot pain), plantar fasciitis (an inflammation of foot tissue that causes heel pain), bunions, ankle pain and knee pain.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Arch Support Sandals

Arch Type

While every foot is different, they all have one of three arch types: normal, flat and high. A normal (also called neutral) arch is one that has a moderate curve along the inside of the foot — your footprint is entirely connected, but there is a significant gap on the inner part of the print, between the big toe and the heel. A flat (low) arch is one where the entire sole, or nearly the entire sole, rests on the ground. The footprint is entirely connected with no gap on the inner part of the foot.

In contrast, a high arch is very pronounced, with extreme curvature along the inside of the foot. The footprint is not connected, meaning the heel and forefoot make an imprint but the outer side of the foot does not.

Support Type

Generally, there are three types of arch support available in supportive sandals: orthotic, orthopedic and contoured footbed. Orthotic inserts or insoles are usually customized, and they’re designed to correct your gait and provide proper support and stability. Orthopedic inserts or insoles provide medical-grade arch and foot support and alleviate foot pain. Lastly, a contoured footbed supports the natural curvature of the foot, but it isn’t customizable.

Material

The most common sandal materials include rubber, polyester, synthetic leather, canvas, cork and genuine leather. Nearly all of these materials can be made to last as long as they are thick and resistant to rips and tears. If you’re hoping to walk for long distances, we recommend getting a pair of sandals that have rubber outsoles.

Foot Conditions

Existing foot conditions make a big difference in determining the best pair of arch support sandals. If you have plantar fasciitis, for example, we recommend a shoe that has a tougher insole, plenty of arch support and a cupped heel. For bunions, it’s best to choose a shoe that has a wide toe box in addition to excellent arch support. Speak to your podiatrist before buying sandals to make sure you are getting the right pair.

Price

Unfortunately, arch support sandals get expensive quickly. Most sandals with arch support range between $20 and $300, and our recommendations range between $20 and $200. You don’t have to spend more than $150 to find a long-lasting pair of sandals with good support.