If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Temporary Hair Dyes for a Quick Color Refresh
Our hair is like a blank canvas just waiting for some colorful magic. Many people like to change their hair color for fun, while others consider it therapeutic. From brown to blonde to bubblegum pink, the possibilities are endless. But not everyone is ready for a long-term commitment. What if you don’t like the color you chose after a few days? What if you miss your old hair color? If you’re not ready for a major hair color commitment, try giving temporary hair dyes a chance.
Temporary dyes are perfect for those who don’t want to alter how their hair looks permanently. These bleach-free dyes only coat the outside of the hair strands instead of altering them from the inside. Most temporary dyes last for a week, but you can also find ones that only last until your next shampoo. Due to their washability, you can play with fashion-forward shades without worrying about damaging your hair. Since the market is saturated with hundreds of options, we’ve created this guide to help you uncover the best temporary hair dyes of 2024.
What to Look for When Buying Temporary Hair Dye
Bleach-free
A bleach-free hair dye only tints the exteriors of the hair strands and doesn’t alter them from the inside. To ensure you don’t permanently change your hair color, choose a hair dye that doesn’t contain ammonia or bleach.
Ingredients
If a dye contains harsh chemicals, it can damage your hair texture and make it look dry and rough. Look for products containing clean ingredients, preferably natural ones. Avoid ingredients like parabens, phthalates, peroxide, and sulfates.
Longevity
Not all temporary hair dyes last the same amount of time. Some are designed to wash out after a single wash, while others fade gradually after a few washes. If you want to create a specific look for a costume party, go for a single-wash dye. Alternatively, you can choose dyes that last for a few weeks if you want to flaunt a particular color for a while.
Ease of use
Nobody wants to clean up a mess after dyeing their hair. Choose a temporary hair dye that’s easy to apply and won’t get everywhere during application. Look for a non-sticky formula if you’re choosing a cream or wax. Similarly, look for easy-to-apply hair chalks, like the ones that come in a comb.
Washability
One of the biggest downsides of temporary hair dyes is trying to get them out of your hair. You should look for dyes that easily wash out, especially if you only need to dye your hair for a day.
It should be mentioned on the product whether it lasts for a day or more, and that dictates how quickly the dye will wash out. Some shades are harder to get out than others, and you may need to do multiple washes or scrub the dye out.
What to Consider Before Choosing a Temporary Hair Dye
What color are you aiming for?
Temporary dyes can only do so much for different hair types. If you have dark brown or black hair, colors like aubergine or emerald green may not pop much when applied to your natural hair color. These colors are only possible with bleaching, but pastel colors may look more vibrant on darker hair. The type of temporary hair dye you choose is directly dependent on your natural hair color and the shade you’re trying to achieve.
How well will your hair tolerate being colored?
You need a stronger dye solution to achieve a hue that’s different from your natural hair color. To do that, you’ll have to use dyes containing harsh chemicals, like ammonia and bleach. These ingredients may cause your hair to appear dry and brittle. If you already have dry hair, using a more potent dye can be catastrophic.
Is permanent dye better for your hair than a temporary dye?
The answer to this question is relatively subjective. Permanent dyes are not for people who cannot wear a bold color in their workspace. If you have chemically straightened or relaxed hair, you should go for temporary dyes because the chemicals in permanent dyes can damage the hair shaft.
What Are the Different Types of Temporary Hair Dyes?
Temporary colors or rinses
These dyes last for the shortest amount of time. Usually, temporary hair dyes or rinses last for one or two washes.
Semi-permanent
Semi-permanent dyes last relatively longer than temporary ones. This type of dye usually lasts for four to eight washes. You can make them last longer if you follow a proper aftercare routine.
Demi-permanent
These dyes last the longest out of the different types of temporary hair dyes. On average, a demi-permanent dye can last for up to 10 to 12 washes.
What Are the Different Forms of Temporary Hair Dyes?
Hair chalk
Hair chalks are colorful chalks that you rub on your hair to color it. They’re commonly available in a chalk-like shape, but you can also find ones that come in a comb for easy application. Usually, this type of dye lasts for two to four shampoos.
Colored hairspray
This hair dye is used like a regular hair spray. Unlike a standard spray, this isn’t transparent, and you can use it to dye hair in your desired color. These dyes last for four to six shampoos.
Hair gels
Hair gels are the most favored type of temporary hair dyes because they usually act as styling gels, too. They have a non-sticky formula that easily washes out.
Comparing the Best Temporary Hair Dyes of 2024
MSDADA Temporary Hair Dye
Pros
- Made with non-toxic materials
- Easy-to-apply comb design
- Washes out with shampoo and water
Cons
- Not very vibrant on darker hair
The MSDADA temporary hair dye is a fun way to dye your hair. Available in various vibrant colors, it's easy to apply thanks to its unique comb design. Keep in mind that the pigment will look brighter and more vibrant on lighter hair and you may not get the same results on darker hair. This temporary dye is easy to wash out with shampoo, but some colors may take more than one wash to disappear completely. Each dyeing kit comes with six gorgeous colors to create a multicolor look. All colors are made with non-toxic materials, so you don’t have to worry about reactions. Because of this dye’s ease of use, we’ve chosen it as our best overall pick.
SovonCare Temporary Hair Dye
Pros
- Features a two-in-one formula
- Washes out after a single shampoo
- Allows hairstyling without color bleeding
Cons
- Has a dull shine
For those who can't wear funky colors to work, a temporary solution like the SovonCare temporary hair dye is a lifesaver for weekend outings. This easy-to-apply hair wax has a dual formula that you can use for dyeing as well as styling your hair. This pomade-like formula can easily be applied to your hair. It's also easily washable, so you don’t have to wear gloves during application. Since this hair dye is made with 100% natural ingredients, it doesn’t cause scalp irritation or allergic reactions. With its vibrant shades, you can stand out from the crowd during a costume party. Although the colors won’t bleed onto surfaces, we recommend washing your hair before going to sleep to avoid sticky-looking hair in the morning.
INH Temporary Hair Dye
Pros
- Paraben-free formula prevents allergic reactions
- Conditioning mask hydrates hair while dyeing
- Ultra-pigmented color fades naturally
Cons
- Doesn’t work well on black hair
With the INH temporary hair dye, you can say goodbye to your monotonous natural hair color for a while. This semi-permanent hair dye doesn’t wash out after a single wash. Usually, it fades naturally over time, so make sure you’re ready for at least a few weeks of wearing a bold hair color. This cruelty-free hair dye has a creamy texture that applies smoothly to your hair. You’ll need gloves and a brush to apply it or else it will stain your hands. It works like a conditioning mask for your hair and leaves it velvety soft after application. Since it doesn’t alter your hair strands from the inside, you don’t have to worry about dry and damaged hair with this dye.
Mofajang Temporary Hair Dye
Pros
- Natural ingredients ensure no stickiness
- Has a pleasing fragrance
- Easily washes out with warm water
Cons
- Slightly stiff to comb through while wet
The Mofajang temporary hair dye is the perfect hair wax for those who aren’t afraid of embracing boldness. This easy-to-use hair pomade is made with 100% natural ingredients that don’t harm your scalp. In addition to being safe for your scalp, these ingredients are also safe for the environment. Its made with high-quality materials that keep hair in place. Plus, it keeps the color in your hair until you wash it. The most impressive feature about this hair dye is its promising results on darker hair. So, if you have dark brown hair, you won’t be disappointed with the results.
Permotary Temporary Hair Dye
Pros
- Safe recipe with a mild formula
- Plant-based formula prevents allergic reactions
- Non-sticky and fragrant paste
Cons
- May make hair feel crunchy
The Permotary temporary hair dye is perfect for those who want a plant-based product for styling and dyeing their hair. This hair dye also works as a styling pomade with its waxy form. The product comes in a tub and you can remove it with your fingers or a brush. Although it has a creamy texture, it doesn’t stick to your hands and washes out easily. This hair dye works excellently with different hair colors and types. You can even expect it to hold your curls for a long time. While darker hair may not show the same results as light-colored hair, it still does a pretty good job dyeing dark brown hair.
People Also Ask
-
Q: How long does temporary hair dye last?
A:How long temporary hair dyes last depends on various factors, such as your hair condition, porousness, and the type of dye used. On average, a temporary hair dye can last for up to 28 washes or six to eight weeks.
-
Q: Can I make a temporary hair dye last longer?
A:Yes, you can make them last longer with proper hair care. The easiest way to keep your hair dye fresh is to wait at least 72 hours before shampooing your hair after dyeing it.
-
Q: Which temporary hair dye shade fades the fastest?
A:Red is the fastest fading temporary hair dye color. Brown hair dye has the strongest staying power compared to all the other shades.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.