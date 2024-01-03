The Best Temporary Hair Dyes for a Quick Color Refresh

What to Look for When Buying Temporary Hair Dye Bleach-free A bleach-free hair dye only tints the exteriors of the hair strands and doesn’t alter them from the inside. To ensure you don’t permanently change your hair color, choose a hair dye that doesn’t contain ammonia or bleach. Ingredients If a dye contains harsh chemicals, it can damage your hair texture and make it look dry and rough. Look for products containing clean ingredients, preferably natural ones. Avoid ingredients like parabens, phthalates, peroxide, and sulfates. Longevity Not all temporary hair dyes last the same amount of time. Some are designed to wash out after a single wash, while others fade gradually after a few washes. If you want to create a specific look for a costume party, go for a single-wash dye. Alternatively, you can choose dyes that last for a few weeks if you want to flaunt a particular color for a while. Ease of use Nobody wants to clean up a mess after dyeing their hair. Choose a temporary hair dye that’s easy to apply and won’t get everywhere during application. Look for a non-sticky formula if you’re choosing a cream or wax. Similarly, look for easy-to-apply hair chalks, like the ones that come in a comb. Washability One of the biggest downsides of temporary hair dyes is trying to get them out of your hair. You should look for dyes that easily wash out, especially if you only need to dye your hair for a day. It should be mentioned on the product whether it lasts for a day or more, and that dictates how quickly the dye will wash out. Some shades are harder to get out than others, and you may need to do multiple washes or scrub the dye out.

What to Consider Before Choosing a Temporary Hair Dye What color are you aiming for? Temporary dyes can only do so much for different hair types. If you have dark brown or black hair, colors like aubergine or emerald green may not pop much when applied to your natural hair color. These colors are only possible with bleaching, but pastel colors may look more vibrant on darker hair. The type of temporary hair dye you choose is directly dependent on your natural hair color and the shade you’re trying to achieve. How well will your hair tolerate being colored? You need a stronger dye solution to achieve a hue that’s different from your natural hair color. To do that, you’ll have to use dyes containing harsh chemicals, like ammonia and bleach. These ingredients may cause your hair to appear dry and brittle. If you already have dry hair, using a more potent dye can be catastrophic. Is permanent dye better for your hair than a temporary dye? The answer to this question is relatively subjective. Permanent dyes are not for people who cannot wear a bold color in their workspace. If you have chemically straightened or relaxed hair, you should go for temporary dyes because the chemicals in permanent dyes can damage the hair shaft.

What Are the Different Types of Temporary Hair Dyes? Temporary colors or rinses These dyes last for the shortest amount of time. Usually, temporary hair dyes or rinses last for one or two washes. Semi-permanent Semi-permanent dyes last relatively longer than temporary ones. This type of dye usually lasts for four to eight washes. You can make them last longer if you follow a proper aftercare routine. Demi-permanent These dyes last the longest out of the different types of temporary hair dyes. On average, a demi-permanent dye can last for up to 10 to 12 washes.