The Best Permanent Hair Colors of 2024

Buying Guide: The Best Permanent Hair Color Permanent hair dye is known for penetrating the hair follicles and changing their natural color. These dyes are available in various shades, so you can pick one that’s suitable for your skin tone and liking. But with so many products available, it can be tricky to decide which product is right for you. This is why we’ve created this buying guide, which covers everything you need to know to choose an ideal product. Let’s take a look!

What You Should Consider When Buying a Permanent Hair Color Color First, what color are you looking for? Do you want a subtle shade like brown or black or are you looking for something more unique and impactful? Regardless of your choice, different colors can instantly change your look and give your roots a new touch. Since permanent hair color is a long-lasting product, we recommend choosing a color that you’ll be happy with every day. Quantity Next, consider the quantity of hair color you’ll need. Most permanent dyes come in pairs of two, so you’ll have some extra dye in case the product runs out. Make sure to buy enough to achieve the look you’re going for. From the thickness of your hair to its length, you should keep multiple factors in mind when choosing the amount of hair color you plan to use. Ingredients One of the most critical aspects is the ingredients used to make the hair dye. Always buy from a reputable brand to ensure the dye has high-quality ingredients. Make sure that it’s a blend of color chemicals, naturally hydrating agents, softeners, and hair health boosters so your hair looks attractive and healthier than ever before. Buying permanent hair colors from substandard brands may harm your hair rather than enhance its look.

5 Ways to Use Hair Coloring Lightening The process of lightening your hair means that you need to apply bleach to your hair before applying a color. This process may fry and damage your hair, so it’s essential to carefully follow the bleaching directions. Those who bleach their hair usually go for a lighter shade like blonde. You can also look for professional help regarding this process. Going darker Applying permanent hair color is pretty straightforward to get a darker look. You simply need to coat your hair with enough color to cover the lighter shade of your hair. It can be challenging to change vibrant colors like orange and pink to black or brown. We prefer getting professional recommendations in this case. Enhance natural color Not everyone uses permanent hair dye to change their natural hair color. Some people prefer enhancing their natural pigments, especially the roots. If you want to boost your dull hair color, you should pick a permanent dye that matches your current hair color. Covering grays You can also cover your gray hair by using a permanent hair color. To do this, you don’t need any lightning agents or toners as the hair is already in its lightest form. Just pick the shade you want and you’re good to go. Highlights Whether someone can apply highlights to their own hair is a debatable topic among many hair experts. Very few people succeed in actually bringing the look in their minds to life. But if you’re an expert on self-highlighting, purchase any permanent hair color for a lasting effect. Highlights are usually of a lighter shade than your current hue.