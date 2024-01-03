If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Permanent Hair Colors of 2024
Whether you’re tired of your gray hair or you’re just bored of the same old hair color you were born with, dyeing your hair is an opportunity to dramatically change your image. Changing your hair’s color permanently has become so common that the majority of people have had a hair treatment at some point in their life. Instead of temporary hair dyes, people are more inclined toward permanent dyes that penetrate the hair follicles and replace the natural pigmentation.
To help you pick the right permanent hair color, we’ve shortlisted and reviewed some of the best permanent hair colors of 2024. We’ve also created a detailed buying guide that covers everything from what factors you need to consider and application methods to the dye color that will complement your skin. Ready to give yourself an impeccable transformation? Read on to find the perfect permanent hair color for your complexion.
Buying Guide: The Best Permanent Hair Color
Permanent hair dye is known for penetrating the hair follicles and changing their natural color. These dyes are available in various shades, so you can pick one that’s suitable for your skin tone and liking. But with so many products available, it can be tricky to decide which product is right for you. This is why we’ve created this buying guide, which covers everything you need to know to choose an ideal product. Let’s take a look!
What You Should Consider When Buying a Permanent Hair Color
Color
First, what color are you looking for? Do you want a subtle shade like brown or black or are you looking for something more unique and impactful? Regardless of your choice, different colors can instantly change your look and give your roots a new touch. Since permanent hair color is a long-lasting product, we recommend choosing a color that you’ll be happy with every day.
Quantity
Next, consider the quantity of hair color you’ll need. Most permanent dyes come in pairs of two, so you’ll have some extra dye in case the product runs out. Make sure to buy enough to achieve the look you’re going for. From the thickness of your hair to its length, you should keep multiple factors in mind when choosing the amount of hair color you plan to use.
Ingredients
One of the most critical aspects is the ingredients used to make the hair dye. Always buy from a reputable brand to ensure the dye has high-quality ingredients. Make sure that it’s a blend of color chemicals, naturally hydrating agents, softeners, and hair health boosters so your hair looks attractive and healthier than ever before. Buying permanent hair colors from substandard brands may harm your hair rather than enhance its look.
5 Ways to Use Hair Coloring
Lightening
The process of lightening your hair means that you need to apply bleach to your hair before applying a color. This process may fry and damage your hair, so it’s essential to carefully follow the bleaching directions. Those who bleach their hair usually go for a lighter shade like blonde. You can also look for professional help regarding this process.
Going darker
Applying permanent hair color is pretty straightforward to get a darker look. You simply need to coat your hair with enough color to cover the lighter shade of your hair. It can be challenging to change vibrant colors like orange and pink to black or brown. We prefer getting professional recommendations in this case.
Enhance natural color
Not everyone uses permanent hair dye to change their natural hair color. Some people prefer enhancing their natural pigments, especially the roots. If you want to boost your dull hair color, you should pick a permanent dye that matches your current hair color.
Covering grays
You can also cover your gray hair by using a permanent hair color. To do this, you don’t need any lightning agents or toners as the hair is already in its lightest form. Just pick the shade you want and you’re good to go.
Highlights
Whether someone can apply highlights to their own hair is a debatable topic among many hair experts. Very few people succeed in actually bringing the look in their minds to life. But if you’re an expert on self-highlighting, purchase any permanent hair color for a lasting effect. Highlights are usually of a lighter shade than your current hue.
How to Apply Permanent Hair Color
Cover the skin
We don’t want you to get frustrated when the dye comes in contact with your skin or clothing. Wear an old shirt and cover your ears, forehead, back, head, neck, and other exposed parts of your body with petroleum jelly so the dye doesn’t stain your skin. This is a valuable tip used by the majority of salons.
Section
From styling to dyeing, sectioning is a very critical step. Divide your hair into as many sections as you like. Smaller sections ensure better color concentration, while bigger sections allow you to get the job done more quickly.
Mix the color
Mix the colors by following the instructions in the product’s manual. Remember to never mix two different shades together.
Apply
Use a brush to apply your hair from the tips to the roots. The roots process the color faster, so start from the tips and work your way up to avoid any hot roots.
Rinse
Wait for the specified amount of time, then rinse your hair with cold water to avoid any unwanted color bleeding. Do not shampoo the first few times you wash your hair. Instead, just condition it with a conditioner made for dyed hair.
Comparing the Best Permanent Hair Colors of 2024
Garnier Permanent Hair Color
Pros
- Formulated with color boost technology
- Comes with all necessary tools
- Contains avocado, olive, and shea oil
Cons
- Colors may come out differently
The Garnier permanent hair color is a nourishing formula that includes a blend of fruit oils, leaving your hair feeling nourished and healthy after each use. This product boasts a multipurpose use whether you’re looking for a complete color change, a root touch-up, or highlights. The creamy, non-drip formula ensures you can apply the color without staining your clothes or skin.
This pick is available in a variety of neutral shades, allowing people of different skin tones to find their perfect match. It comes in a complete kit, so you don’t need any additional accessories to apply the dye. Those with gray hair will experience quick and intense coverage that makes them look immediately younger. We chose this permanent hair color as our best overall pick because of the wide variety of color options and the high-quality ingredients.
L’Oreal Paris Permanent Hair Color
Pros
- Comes with hair care products
- Leaves hair shinier with more volume
- Completely covers gray hair
Cons
- One package may not be enough
The L’Oreal Paris permanent hair color is enriched with top-quality ingredients that offer maximum coverage, particularly for gray hair. This dye boasts a triple protection system, ensuring a healthier and shinier finish to your hair. You can apply this product for all your hair coloring needs, from complete coverage to simple highlights or just a root touch-up.
This hair color comes in a complete kit, so you don’t have to purchase separate accessories for blending and application. It’s available in several shades of brown, black, and blonde, providing a wide variety for different skin types. This hair dye comes in three sizes, allowing you to pick the one according to your hair thickness and length. The kit includes conditioning agents and color care that elongates the lifespan of your hair color.
Got2B Permanent Hair Color
Pros
- Leaves your hair shiny and vibrant
- Includes after-treatment to protect hair color
- Offers metallic colors
Cons
- May not work on darker hair
The Got2B permanent hair color is ideal for those looking for a glossy finish. It comes in various color choices like purple and blue, so you can bring that spunky, sparkling look to life. It's formulated with nourishing ingredients, making your hair look healthier and more voluminous. Plus, the creamy texture enables you to apply it easily without staining your skin and clothes.
The box contains all the hair dye essentials you’ll need—a developer, color, after treatment, and gloves—so you can enjoy a complete experience. As an added bonus, this hair dye has an aftercare solution that ensures the color lasts longer.
Schwarzkopf Permanent Hair Color
Pros
- Comes with multiple packs of dye
- Removes tangles and softens hair
- Provides hair with a boost of nutrition
Cons
- Not suitable for those with sensitive skin
The Schwarzkopf premium hair color features intense gray coverage properties, allowing users to experience maximum coverage. This hair dye contains a protective serum that smooths and conditions your hair, leaving it healthy and tangle-free after dyeing. This product allows you to color your hair from root to tip, giving you a fresh new look.
This permanent dye boasts a creamy texture that covers your hair thoroughly, ensuring all the color penetrates your follicles and strands. It incorporates a bond plex that repairs damaged hair and gives it a boost with much-needed nutrition. Each box contains two packs of dye, allowing those of different hair types to color as needed. You can buy this dye in different colors to match your skin tone and complete your overall look.
SoftSheen-Carson Permanent Hair Color
Pros
- Easy and quick to apply
- Lasts for a long time without fading
- Brings moisture to your hair
Cons
- Spray might not be very accurate
The Soft-Sheen Carson permanent hair color is created for those looking for a bright and vivid look. This hair dye includes moisturizing oils like shea, olive, and avocado, and fruit extracts that strengthen your hair follicles and leave a stunning shine on your hair. It’s available as a spray foam that eliminates the struggle of mixing and blending the product.
As an added bonus, this hair dye covers gray hair fully. Its formulated with premium-quality ingredients and ensures your dye lasts for a long time without fading or losing its sheen. You can find it in gorgeous and attractive colors that will bring a bright and popping touch to your image.
People Also Ask
-
Q: How long does permanent hair color last?
A:Permanent hair color generally lasts for six to eight weeks. But this depends on the application method, hair type, and the number of washes in between.
-
Q: How long will my permanent hair color take to process?
A:You can expect the process to take anywhere from 40 minutes to an hour.
-
Q: Can a permanent hair color irritate my scalp?
A:Yes, if the ingredients do not have hydrating agents or if they contain harsh chemicals, it might irritate your scalp.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.