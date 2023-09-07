Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.

The Best Semi-Permanent Hair Dyes

Written by Natalia DeSoro

Do you want your hair color to last a little longer than a temporary one, but also don’t want to be stuck with a single color until your hair grows out? Semi-permanent hair dye is the perfect solution for you. These dyes tend to be less damaging than permanent colors and can also make your hair soft and shiny.

A semi-permanent hair dye will last for about four to six weeks, and the color will start to fade gradually as you shampoo your hair. Even better, you can use them at home because they’re readily available in the market and are easy to use.

Due to their increasing popularity, several brands are manufacturing semi-permanent hair dyes. As a result, it can be intimidating to look for one among the various options. To help you select one, we’ve shortlisted our favorite semi-permanent hair dyes of 2023.