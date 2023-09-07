If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Semi-Permanent Hair Dyes
Do you want your hair color to last a little longer than a temporary one, but also don’t want to be stuck with a single color until your hair grows out? Semi-permanent hair dye is the perfect solution for you. These dyes tend to be less damaging than permanent colors and can also make your hair soft and shiny.
A semi-permanent hair dye will last for about four to six weeks, and the color will start to fade gradually as you shampoo your hair. Even better, you can use them at home because they’re readily available in the market and are easy to use.
Due to their increasing popularity, several brands are manufacturing semi-permanent hair dyes. As a result, it can be intimidating to look for one among the various options. To help you select one, we’ve shortlisted our favorite semi-permanent hair dyes of 2023.
Semi-permanent Hair Dyes: A Buyer’s Guide
Why Choose Semi-Permanent Hair Dye?
Semi-permanent hair dyes have a lot of benefits, which can help make them a better alternative to permanent dyes. They tend to be less high maintenance because you’re required to apply them to your hair directly without having to mix developers. Most come with the ability to develop using the oxygen in the air, meaning that they do not contain ammonia and peroxide, which can be damaging to the hair. Typically, a semi-permanent hair dye will last between six to eight weeks, meaning that you will not be stuck with a color that you don’t like for long. Another major benefit of semi-permanent hair dyes is that they allow you to skip root touch-ups at the salon because they can cover gray hair pretty well. Since the color does not fade suddenly after washing your hair, your roots will not be very visible, and you can skip one or two trips to the salon if you get your hair dyed frequently. Also, most semi-permanent hair dyes are infused with natural ingredients that come with conditioning properties. These include argan oil, keratin, and collagen, which help keep hair soft and add shine to dull-looking hair. And, since many brands provide a lot of shades, you have many options to choose from.
Correctly Using Semi-Permanent Hair Dye
Semi-permanent hair dye manufactured by different brands will have different application processes, which is why you need to make sure that you follow the exact instructions mentioned on the packaging. There are a few tips that you can follow generally for perfect application and the desired results each time. After you have purchased the color you like, the first thing that you’ll need to do is to wash your hair thoroughly using a clarifying shampoo. The purpose of a clarifying shampoo is to remove any build-up and dirt from your hair so the dye has an even base to work on. Make sure that you do not condition your hair before applying the dye. The next step will be to apply the semi-permanent hair dye to your hair. Some brands recommend applying it onto towel-dried, damp hair, while others suggest applying it on completely dry hair. Wear gloves to avoid staining your hands and start applying the hair dye just like you are shampooing your hair. Some brands provide an applicator, while others may even recommend using a brush for a more even application. Use a comb at the end to spread the dye out evenly and make sure that each and every strand is coated. Leave it in for the time mentioned on the packaging; this varies according to the formula and ingredients used. Now, rinse your hair with water and only use a conditioner if the manufacturer recommends it. It is normal for the color to bleed in the shower, but you will need to be a little careful after you have rinsed it. Wet hair can stain your towel and clothes, so make sure you are using an old towel to dry your hair. Avoid laying down on pillows and bedsheets until your hair is completely dry, as the color will most likely bleed onto them. To be on the safe side, cover your pillow with a towel for the first few days to prevent your sheets from staining.
Comparing the Best Semi-Permanent Hair Dyes of 2023
ARCTIC FOX Semi-Permanent Hair Dye
Pros
- Made from natural, vegan ingredients
- Long-lasting and highly pigmented
- Conditions the hair
- Available in multiple colors
Cons
- Might rub off easily on pillows
Adore Semi-Permanent Hair Dye
Pros
- Makes your hair shiny and silky
- Ideal for gray and light hair
- Wide range of color options
Cons
- Damp hair can stain pillows and sheets
Kiss Semi-Permanent Hair Dye
Pros
- Infused with natural, conditioning ingredients
- Free from sulfates and ammonia
- Convenient applicator shape
- Available in many colors
Cons
- Thinner consistency than others
Keracolor Semi Permanent Hair Dye
Pros
- Colors, cleanses, and conditions hair
- Ideal for frequent touch-ups
- Keratin-infused formula ensures soft hair
- Available in 18 colors
Cons
- Some shades can dry out hair
Clairol Professional Semi-Permanent Hair Dye
Pros
- Color will last for about 12 shampoos
- Convenient shape for easy application
- Intermixable shades make it customizable
Cons
- Can bleed onto pillow cases initially
- May stain the scalp
People Also Ask
-
Q: How long should I wait to shampoo my hair after dyeing it?
A:It’s recommended to wait at least 72 hours after the first rinse following the application of semi-permanent hair dye. This will prevent the color from fading too soon.
-
Q: Can I get rid of the color faster if I don’t like it?
A:If you’re not satisfied with the color, you can try washing your hair more frequently to help fade the color. Washing your hair using Dawn dish soap can speed up the process, but may dry out your hair immensely.
-
Q: What’s the difference between semi and demi-permanent hair dyes?
A:The main difference is that semi-permanent hair dye only coats the outer shaft of the hair, meaning that it will last for about 12 washes. Demi-permanent hair dye comes with a developer that opens the cuticle, meaning that the color can last for about 24 washes.
