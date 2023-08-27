If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Color Conditioner for Fast and Easy Touch-Ups
It’s a preconceived notion that perfect hair requires continuous maintenance, whether in the form of constant touch-ups or frequent salon appointments. Covering up gray hair or touching up the roots of chemically altered hair can be quite a hassle. You might be pleasantly surprised to find out that this doesn’t have to be the case with the help of a high-quality color conditioner. Not only do they help hide grays, but they also give your hair a soft, shiny texture.
Not only can you use a color conditioner for uneven-colored hair, but also to give an improved look to your natural hair color. Unlike color dyes, which include ammonia or peroxide, color conditioners do not contain ingredients that can be detrimental to your hair’s health. We know that when your hair is involved, you shouldn’t make compromises. Let us provide you with a new hair solution with the top color conditioner products of 2023.
Buying Guide: Color Conditioners
Hair is an asset that has the power to make or break your overall appearance. But, we all have different hair color types and textures, and the products that might be best for others may not necessarily be suitable for you. Your perfect color conditioner should fulfill all your hair-care needs while giving it a glamorous look at the same time. With the sheer amount of color conditioner brands available in the market, it can be intimidating (and sometimes downright scary) to make a choice. After all, you want to invest in a color conditioner that won’t damage your hair — that’s definitely not what you’re buying it for! Thankfully, there's no need to worry. We’ll guide you through the entire buying process to ensure you’ll be able to make the best decision for your hair care needs.
Why Do You Need Color Conditioner?
Having the same hair color all the time can be boring. Even if you love your natural hair color, with time it is bound to lose its glossiness and become dull. Many people suffer from graying hair which makes them look older than their actual age. All these problems can take a toll on your self-confidence and stress you out. A good color conditioner solves all these problems by giving your hair the look you want. It restores natural shine and gives your locks a vibrant color. Meanwhile, for chemically treated hair, using a color conditioner in between salon appointments can increase the longevity of your new hair color.
Factors to Consider Before Investing in a Color Conditioner
Final result
It is very important to keep the result you desire in mind while going through the process of buying a color conditioner. The result may depend on our individual hair goals. For instance, do you want to completely dye your hair, or just enhance the existing color? Do you want to add shine or neutralize the warmth? Once you have these questions answered, you can start to look for a color conditioner that promises your desired outcomes. Most color conditioners contain semi-permanent dyes, so if you want to dye your hair completely, then it’s better to chemically alter your hair before buying a conditioner. This is because most conditioners don’t include ammonia or strong dyes. That being said, if you want to add longevity to your pre-colored hair and enhance its appearance, then a color conditioner may be the best choice. Always make sure to patch test the color conditioner on a strand of hair before applying it fully to ensure the desired result.
Closest shade
No matter which brand you're opting for, it's always better to choose a shade closest to your natural hair color (or the color you’ve dyed it to). Keep in mind that color conditioners are meant to enhance your existing look and give it a natural finish. They seldom lighten hair or alter texture because they do not contain the strong ingredients that are included in permanent hair dyes. As a result, picking a color conditioner that closely matches your existing shade will increase its vibrancy and shine.
Ingredients
Reviewing the Best Color Conditioners of 2023 in Detail
Keracolor Color Conditioner
Pros
- Increases longevity of hair color
- Makes hair feel softer
- Available in a range of colors
Cons
- May not cover up grays completely
Overtone Color Conditioner
Pros
- Safe to use
- Available in various shades
- Works on all hair types and textures
Cons
- Doesn’t guarantee gray hair coverage
Celeb Luxury Color Conditioner
Pros
- Cruelty-free, vegan formula
- Quick to use
- Available in an array of shades
Cons
- Pricier than other products
No Fade Fresh Color Conditioner
Pros
- Vegan and cruelty-free
- Maintains longevity of hair color
- Helps recondition the hair
Cons
- Only suitable for chemically treated hair
dpHUE Color Conditioner
Pros
- Long-lasting formula
- Ammonia and paraben-free
- Leave a glossy finish
Cons
- Some dislike its after smell
People Also Ask
-
Q: What does color conditioner do?
A:Color conditioner contains a small amount of semi-permanent hair dye. As a result, it's perfect for touch-ups. If you want to temporarily cover your hair in bright hues, then a color conditioner is the perfect product for you. For chemically treated hair, using color conditioner in between salon appointments can increase the duration of your dyed hair’s color.
-
Q: Will color conditioner cover my gray hair?
A:Since color conditioners are made of semi-permanent dyes, they do not fully cover gray hair. That being said, they do help in blending gray hair a bit and are a good way to do some touch-ups between salon appointments.
-
Q: Is color conditioner good for my hair?
A:Most color conditioners are free of ammonia and other harmful ingredients, meaning that they are safe for your hair. In fact, good quality color conditioners might also repair the damage and add natural shine as well.
-
Q: Does color conditioner wash out without leaving a stain?
A:Color conditioner does not stain permanently. If the color reaches your skin, just wash it with soap two or three times and it will easily come off.
