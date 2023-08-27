Cancel OK
The Best Color Conditioner for Fast and Easy Touch-Ups

Edited by Natalia DeSoro

It’s a preconceived notion that perfect hair requires continuous maintenance, whether in the form of constant touch-ups or frequent salon appointments. Covering up gray hair or touching up the roots of chemically altered hair can be quite a hassle. You might be pleasantly surprised to find out that this doesn’t have to be the case with the help of a high-quality color conditioner. Not only do they help hide grays, but they also give your hair a soft, shiny texture.

Not only can you use a color conditioner for uneven-colored hair, but also to give an improved look to your natural hair color. Unlike color dyes, which include ammonia or peroxide, color conditioners do not contain ingredients that can be detrimental to your hair’s health. We know that when your hair is involved, you shouldn’t make compromises. Let us provide you with a new hair solution with the top color conditioner products of 2023.

Buying Guide: Color Conditioners

Hair is an asset that has the power to make or break your overall appearance. But, we all have different hair color types and textures, and the products that might be best for others may not necessarily be suitable for you. Your perfect color conditioner should fulfill all your hair-care needs while giving it a glamorous look at the same time. With the sheer amount of color conditioner brands available in the market, it can be intimidating (and sometimes downright scary) to make a choice. After all, you want to invest in a color conditioner that won’t damage your hair — that’s definitely not what you’re buying it for! Thankfully, there's no need to worry. We’ll guide you through the entire buying process to ensure you’ll be able to make the best decision for your hair care needs.

Why Do You Need Color Conditioner?

Having the same hair color all the time can be boring. Even if you love your natural hair color, with time it is bound to lose its glossiness and become dull. Many people suffer from graying hair which makes them look older than their actual age. All these problems can take a toll on your self-confidence and stress you out. A good color conditioner solves all these problems by giving your hair the look you want. It restores natural shine and gives your locks a vibrant color. Meanwhile, for chemically treated hair, using a color conditioner in between salon appointments can increase the longevity of your new hair color.

Factors to Consider Before Investing in a Color Conditioner

Final result

It is very important to keep the result you desire in mind while going through the process of buying a color conditioner. The result may depend on our individual hair goals. For instance, do you want to completely dye your hair, or just enhance the existing color? Do you want to add shine or neutralize the warmth? Once you have these questions answered, you can start to look for a color conditioner that promises your desired outcomes. Most color conditioners contain semi-permanent dyes, so if you want to dye your hair completely, then it’s better to chemically alter your hair before buying a conditioner. This is because most conditioners don’t include ammonia or strong dyes. That being said, if you want to add longevity to your pre-colored hair and enhance its appearance, then a color conditioner may be the best choice. Always make sure to patch test the color conditioner on a strand of hair before applying it fully to ensure the desired result.

Closest shade

No matter which brand you're opting for, it's always better to choose a shade closest to your natural hair color (or the color you’ve dyed it to). Keep in mind that color conditioners are meant to enhance your existing look and give it a natural finish. They seldom lighten hair or alter texture because they do not contain the strong ingredients that are included in permanent hair dyes. As a result, picking a color conditioner that closely matches your existing shade will increase its vibrancy and shine.

Ingredients

The ingredients of your chosen color conditioner must address your underlying hair care needs. Always read the ingredients at the back of the bottle before making your purchase. If your hair is prone to breakage and has weak roots, it’s better to buy a color conditioner that contains protein extracts, as it will help minimize breakage and increase strength. Similarly, if your hair is dry and dull, a color conditioner with nourishing oils is a must. This is because the conditioner will moisturize your hair and enhance its overall softness. In general, though, it is highly recommended that you use a color conditioner with natural ingredients — it will lead to softer, bouncier hair.

Reviewing the Best Color Conditioners of 2023 in Detail

1

Keracolor Color Conditioner

Keracolor Clenditioner MOCHA Hair Dye – Semi Permanent Hair Color Depositing Conditioner, Cruelty-free, 12 fl oz (Pack of 1)
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Increases longevity of hair color
  • Makes hair feel softer
  • Available in a range of colors

Cons

  • May not cover up grays completely
If you are a hair enthusiast and love to experiment with different styles and colors, then this product is for you. Apply it after freshly dying your hair to increase the vibrancy and longevity of the color. Even better, Keracolor’s Clenditioner color conditioner is lather-free and is designed to infuse color into your hair after every wash. It adds vibrant hues to your hair and brightens up the color in between salon appointments. For your convenience, this color conditioner comes in a pump, which makes it extremely easy to use. Just apply a generous dollop of the conditioner to your hair and massage it thoroughly. Once the product is evenly distributed, rinse it out. Because of its variety of vibrant colors and high-quality, lather-free formula, we’ve picked this color conditioner as the overall best.
2

Overtone Color Conditioner

OVERTONE Color Conditioner
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Safe to use
  • Available in various shades
  • Works on all hair types and textures

Cons

  • Doesn’t guarantee gray hair coverage
Whether you have curly, straight, coarse, or silky hair, this color conditioner works on all hair types and textures. Available in a range of different shades, Overtone semi-permanent color conditioner provides an easy and safe way to attain a lovely color with vibrant hues. When it comes to hair, we all want ours to look the best that it can. That said, few of us are willing to take the risk in the fear of the damage it may ensue. If you share the same sentiments, then worry not! This color conditioner does not contain bleach or ammonia developers. So, instead of lightening or lifting your natural hair color, the overtone color conditioner only enhances its natural look.
3

Celeb Luxury Color Conditioner

Celeb Luxury Color Conditioner
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Cruelty-free, vegan formula
  • Quick to use
  • Available in an array of shades

Cons

  • Pricier than other products
Infused with a bond rebuilder, this color conditioner provides a vivid color while maintaining and refreshing your hair at the same time. It not only moisturizes, but also repairs your hair from the damage done by previous exposures. Imagine preparing for a party, your hair is dull and messy, but there is no time for a salon appointment. Scary isn’t it? No need to fret, because Celeb Luxury Colorwash color conditioner has got you covered! Just apply this product to wet hair for two to five minutes, rinse it off, and voila, your hair is ready to conquer the day.
4

No Fade Fresh Color Conditioner

No Fade Fresh Color Conditioner
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Vegan and cruelty-free
  • Maintains longevity of hair color
  • Helps recondition the hair

Cons

  • Only suitable for chemically treated hair
Fancy salon-styled hair color every day? Sounds impossible, doesn’t it? Not anymore! With No Fade Fresh color conditioner, you can achieve your hair goals at home. Chemically treated hair often needs frequent salon appointments to keep the color looking fresh, but his color conditioner takes the step out of the equation. This is because it can be applied in between color applications to maintain the freshness of hair color. Apart from giving your hair the desired look, this color conditioner also comes with bond repair technology which minimizes breakage and heals hair inside-out. Best of all, this product isn’t only good for you, but is also kind to the planet. Completely vegan and paraben-free, this conditioner does not contain any harmful ingredients and guarantees a smooth, safe hair-coloring experience.
5

dpHUE Color Conditioner

dpHUE Color Conditioner
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Long-lasting formula
  • Ammonia and paraben-free
  • Leave a glossy finish

Cons

  • Some dislike its after smell
This color conditioner from dpHUE comes in a range of 11 different shades to choose from. It restores shine and color while nurturing your natural hair at the same time. Now you can become your own hair colorist by treating your hair at home in between those tiring salon visits. Instead of permanently dyeing the hair, this color conditioner is semi-permanent and gives your hair a temporary tint, maintaining its natural look. Even more, this color conditioner actually enhances your hair’s natural color while giving it a healthy shine and glossy finish. It stains your hair with safe, vegan pigment, leaving behind soft and healthy locks to show the world.

People Also Ask

  • Q: What does color conditioner do?

    A:Color conditioner contains a small amount of semi-permanent hair dye. As a result, it's perfect for touch-ups. If you want to temporarily cover your hair in bright hues, then a color conditioner is the perfect product for you. For chemically treated hair, using color conditioner in between salon appointments can increase the duration of your dyed hair’s color.

  • Q: Will color conditioner cover my gray hair?

    A:Since color conditioners are made of semi-permanent dyes, they do not fully cover gray hair. That being said, they do help in blending gray hair a bit and are a good way to do some touch-ups between salon appointments.

  • Q: Is color conditioner good for my hair?

    A:Most color conditioners are free of ammonia and other harmful ingredients, meaning that they are safe for your hair. In fact, good quality color conditioners might also repair the damage and add natural shine as well.

  • Q: Does color conditioner wash out without leaving a stain?

    A:Color conditioner does not stain permanently. If the color reaches your skin, just wash it with soap two or three times and it will easily come off.

Why trust Us

At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.

We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.

On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.

By Natalia DeSoro

Natalia DeSoro is a commerce writer with over 7 years of experience writing about wellness and lifestyle topics. As an editor and writer, she thrives when trying out products. In her free time, Natalia enjoys making green smoothies and being outdoors.

