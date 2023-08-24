If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Purple Shampoo to Restore Your Hair’s Highlights
If you love being a blonde and are fussy about choosing the right products to keep brass away, we don’t blame you — those bright yellow hues are the last thing you want peeking through your stunning shades of blonde. That’s where a purple shampoo can save the day, as they’re the ideal product for prolonging color treatment – both silver and blonde – and helping maintain the brightness of naturally blonde hair.
Now comes the tough part — choosing the right purple shampoo that will keep your hair in mint condition. The key is to look for a product that will effectively neutralize yellow and brassy tones and prevent hair color from fading out. This guide reveals the top ways to use a purple shampoo and shares information that can help you pick the right one, so keep reading to learn about the top purple shampoos of 2023 and why we chose them.
Buying Guide: The Best Purple Shampoo
Do you know what causes your perfectly blonde or gray hair to turn all brassy? It may be the wrong “lifting” or “bleaching” process that doesn’t entirely get rid of the underlying pigment, or other factors such as air exposure to minerals, oxidation from sun exposure, and even hard shower water. With these things in mind, it’s safe to say that there’s more to taking care of your hair than just buying a purple shampoo. Protecting your hair by avoiding unnecessary sun exposure and checking the quality of your home’s shower water is crucial, but apart from that, using a purple shampoo correctly is one of the simplest ways to keep unwanted warm tones out of your lightened locks. This part of the guide has more information to help you make the right choice when shopping for purple shampoo in 2023.
Is Purple Shampoo Right for You?
If you’re a blonde – regardless of the hue or tone –, then purple shampoo is a great option for you. This product works like magic to maintain your cool, beige, ash, biscuit, or buttery blonde shade, and it’s equally effective for shades of gray and silver. The cool purple pigments gently neutralize unwanted brassy and yellow tones, ensuring that the color stays fresh and doesn’t turn warm in between salon visits. The only thing you need to pay attention to is how to properly use this beauty product. Some purple shampoos can contain strong pigments, which may build up and make lighter hair dull over time. It can even cause the strands to pick up the shampoo’s violet hue, losing that brightness that gives your hair the perfect look. The key is to use a purple shampoo for maintenance purposes only — this means limiting yourself to using it just once or twice a week to maintain a cool, neutral tone. You can refer to the manufacturer’s recommendations for your hair type and color to help you achieve ideal results. Your colorist may also guide you through the correct home regimen according to your hair goals. Here are the top benefits of using a purple shampoo after your coloring service:
- It’s a great way to maintain your preferred blonde tone in between salon visits
- It helps the color last longer
- It keeps hair looking fresh and lively
- It’s easy to use, just like a regular shampoo
- It offers immediate, semi-permanent color results with one wash
- Some products include nourishing ingredients for a moisturizing effect
- It prevents the color from losing its brightness too soon
Factors to Consider When Buying Purple Shampoo
There are tons of options when it comes to purple shampoo, ticking different boxes for everyone. Finding the right product can be challenging, so whether you’re buying your first purple shampoo or striving to find a better alternative to your current one, the following considerations can come in handy:
Your hair colorRemember the color wheel? Colors that sit opposite each other on the wheel can cancel their effect. The same rule applies here — purple shampoo is suitable for gray, blonde, and platinum-colored hair as it sits opposite yellow, canceling out the brassiness that may result. Make sure you choose a purple shampoo with the right toning strength according to your hair color. The key is to neutralize the yellow, so a milder shampoo can easily take care of different shades of blonde — a stronger purple shampoo is more suitable for anything between silver and platinum blonde, which is why people with dark-colored hair should go for a blue shampoo when their hair becomes brassy.
Product ingredientsThis can be tricky, as most purple shampoo options are based on a synergistic combination of ingredients that maintain hair color while ensuring that it stays healthy and nourished. If you happen to have dyed hair with highlights or a balayage, you’ll need to double-check the formula for hydrating ingredients. Bleach is the number one cause of dry and damaged hair. Look for ingredients such as shea butter, murumuru seed butter, and mango seed butter, as these help restore elasticity, maintain the natural moisture balance of hair, and keep the color from fading out. Adequate violet pigments, coupled with the effects of the right ingredients, safeguard the blonde color so you can flaunt your golden locks at all times.
ConsistencyThe consistency of the purple shampoo is another important factor you shouldn’t ignore. When shopping online, make sure you check how the consistency of the product is described — a reliable purple shampoo shouldn’t be too runny or translucent. Rich in violet pigments, a good option should be thick, dark, and have an opaque formula. This kind of consistency is considered more effective for its high density of concentrated pigments. While this can help you while shopping around, it’s even better if you can physically test out the consistency of a purple shampoo before buying it.
The Best Purple Shampoos of 2023 Reviewed in Detail
Matrix Total Results Purple Shampoo
Pros
- Suitable for gray and blonde hair
- Has a pleasant floral scent
- Frequent use won’t dry out your hair
- Works great on color-treated hair
Cons
- Full list of ingredients hasn’t been released
Redken Blondage Purple Shampoo
Pros
- Ultraviolet pigment preserves blonde tones
- Perfectly balanced pH
- Citric acid reduces frizz
- Doesn’t cause hair dryness
Cons
- May stain your hands a slight purple
Joico Color Balance Purple Shampoo
Pros
- Offers additional hair repair
- Special antioxidants protect your hair from pollution
- Violet pigments strengthen golden/yellow tones
- Vegan formula free from harmful ingredients
Cons
- Doesn’t work well as a moisturizer
Pantene Silver Expressions Purple Shampoo
Pros
- Smells like lotus flowers
- A great value
- Reduces overall hair dullness
- Violet pigment neutralizes excess yellow
Cons
- Can cause stains on certain surfaces
People Also Ask
-
Q: Do I need a sulfate-free purple shampoo for ideal results?
A:When it comes to sulfates in shampoo, there are a lot of misconceptions. For the most part, sulfates are not harmful, and they can actually help clean oil and dirt from the hair. This chemical creates a foaming consistency for deep cleaning, but with that said, sulfates can sometimes strip your hair of its natural oils, leaving it dry and brittle. This is particularly true for people with fine, dry hair — in such cases, it will only add to the dryness, and it may even redden the scalp. You’ll come across many purple shampoos that are free from sulfates, so you’ll be able to choose one according to how frequently you wash your hair, your hair type, and your personal preference. The right shampoo can help prevent — and even reverse — hair loss, but outcomes can vary depending on the product. Find a shampoo for thinning hair that addresses the problem at its core, rather than merely dealing with the symptoms.
-
Q: My purple shampoo has tinted my hair purple. What do I do?
A:Purple shampoo can tint your hair purple if used incorrectly. Since it contains purple dye, using it too often or for extended periods can leave a purple tint on your blonde or gray hair. This is more common for people with dry hair, as their hair tends to soak up the product. Using a regular or clarifying shampoo for the next few washes can fix this problem, as a few washes will likely eliminate the unwanted pigment and help your hair get back to its original color. In the event that using a regular shampoo doesn’t work, seek help from a professional stylist.
-
Q: Can I use purple shampoo on dark hair?
A:Yes, you can use purple shampoo on darker hair, but its effectiveness is not guaranteed. If you have a full mane of dark-colored hair, a purple shampoo may not be effective, but if you have a lighter balayage or highlights in your dark hair, purple shampoo will tone the lighter shade and keep your hair looking fresh and amazing.
