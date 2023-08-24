Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.

The Best Purple Shampoo to Restore Your Hair’s Highlights

Edited by Jordyn Edwards

If you love being a blonde and are fussy about choosing the right products to keep brass away, we don’t blame you — those bright yellow hues are the last thing you want peeking through your stunning shades of blonde. That’s where a purple shampoo can save the day, as they’re the ideal product for prolonging color treatment – both silver and blonde – and helping maintain the brightness of naturally blonde hair.

Now comes the tough part — choosing the right purple shampoo that will keep your hair in mint condition. The key is to look for a product that will effectively neutralize yellow and brassy tones and prevent hair color from fading out. This guide reveals the top ways to use a purple shampoo and shares information that can help you pick the right one, so keep reading to learn about the top purple shampoos of 2023 and why we chose them.