The Best Earplugs for Sleeping to Block Out Snoring and Street Noise
Scouring the internet for the best earplugs for sleeping? Busy roads, household appliances, pets, snorers and loud talkers are hard to ignore, even when you’re exhausted. Fortunately, finding the perfect set of earplugs can help you achieve that elusive good night’s sleep. Gone are the days of cheap, chunky foam plugs that pop out of your ears as soon as your head hits the pillow, though foam earplugs have come a long way in recent years (more on that later).
Several types of earplugs exist to cater to different sleepers, including foam, silicone, wax and plastic. Depending on the size of your ear canal, the material that feels the most comfortable and your sleeping position — back, stomach or side — certain pairs will perform better than others. Plus, understanding the types of earplugs that exist and how they dampen sound can help you buy your ideal pair without having to go through a lot of trial and error. Whether you’re a light sleeper or just need something to take the edge off of nighttime noise, we believe there is a pair of earplugs that will work for you. Learn more about our comprehensive list of the best earplugs for sleeping below.
The 13 Best Earplugs for Sleeping
Finding the Best Earplugs for Sleeping
To find the best earplugs to help you sleep through the night, you must first consider your sleep style. Sleeping on your side means a low-profile earplug (one that doesn’t stick out) is ideal. Stomach sleepers could also benefit from low-profile plugs, while back sleepers can have a little more flexibility.
It’s also important to think about the material that will feel the most comfortable, the amount of noise reduction measured in decibels, the level of customization, how often you can reuse the earplugs and the price. We break down each of these factors below.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Earplugs for Sleeping
Material
Earplugs are made out of foam, silicone, wax or plastic. Foam plugs that you can squish into a thin shape and then insert into your ear canal are a good place to start, though they can create pressure in the ear canal and lead to discomfort. Still, they work well to nix sound and come at an affordable price.
Soft silicone and wax plugs are the most customizable because you can mold the material with your fingers. However, they can be finicky. Plastic and hard silicone earplugs have gained traction in recent years because they are more environmentally friendly, and the decibel level is customizable. However, reusable plugs are the most expensive.
Decibel
Generally, ear plugs reduce sound by about 10 to 30 decibels, and most ear plugs have a noise reduction level of 15, 20 or 25 decibels. Foam and soft silicone plugs tend to block out the most noise since they completely cover the ear canal.
If you want to customize the reduction in noise level (for instance, you want to also be able to use your earplugs at a concert without everything sounding too muffled), reusable ear plugs are the way to go.
Customization
There are two types of customizable earplugs: those that mold to the shape of your ear cavity, and those that offer different levels of sound reduction. Soft silicone plugs are physically customizable because you can squish and mold the silicone to fit the inside of your ear. In contrast, flexible silicone and plastic earplugs don’t change their shape, but they often come with different tips and inserts so you can change the noise level. Understanding what type of customization suits your needs will help you make the right purchase.
Reusability
While flexible silicone and plastic earplugs can’t change shape to perfectly fit your ear, they are reusable. This makes them far more sustainable and stops you from having to purchase a new box of earplugs every few months. At the same time, reusable earplugs are more expensive, and sometimes cost triple the price of a box of foam plugs.
Price
The amount you’ll spend on earplugs depends on the material. Foam plugs are the most affordable and cost between $2 and $10 for many pairs. Moldable silicone and wax earplugs are also affordable, though they tend to cost a little more than foam. Reusable plugs, which are generally made out of flexible silicone or plastic, are usually the most expensive. They tend to cost anywhere between $10 and $50 for one pair, which often comes with a case and multiple foam or silicone tips to help you achieve an ideal fit.
What Are the Different Types of Earplugs for Sleeping?
Foam
Foam earplugs are the most traditional type of earplugs, and their popularity is likely because of their affordability and efficacy. Generally, foam is an excellent noise blocker because it molds to the shape of your inner ear.
At the same time, foam plugs can become uncomfortable for side sleepers because the exterior sticks out of the ear. People with small ear canals may also find them uncomfortable because the foam expands too much and creates pressure. Plus, foam plugs can easily pop out of the ear during sleep if they are too big or not properly inserted. Foam earplugs are available in smaller sizes, which may solve these issues.
Moldable Silicone and Wax
If you need an air-tight seal in your ear when you go to sleep or you like to sleep on your side, moldable silicone or wax earplugs are a great option for you. They come in a packet of six or more pieces, and you can squish and mold the pieces to perfectly fit your ears.
However, certain moldable earplugs cannot be cut or ripped, and if you have small ear canals, you may find that the size is too big. Soft silicone and wax also has the tendency to pick up earwax and debris, so you may get only a few uses out of the plugs before they get too dirty.
Reusable
Reusable earplugs, which are typically made out of flexible silicone and/or plastic, are a good option for stomach, side and back sleepers because most of them have a low profile and don’t stick out. They are also more environmentally friendly because you can use them for years before they begin to show quality issues.
On the other hand, reusable earplugs need regular cleanings to reduce dirt, bacteria and earwax. You may also need some time to acclimate to them depending on the design, and they’re expensive to replace if you lose them.
Best Overall: Eargasm Squishies
Pros
- Material doesn’t dry out
- Stay in throughout the night
- Also great for swimming
Cons
- Don’t block all noise
- Moderate lifetime
- Fitting is hard to get right
Material: moldable silicone | Noise Reduction: 22 dB | Works For: stomach, back and side
What we love about the Eargasm Squishies: They are soft and easy to mold (you can rip them if you need a smaller size), and the material doesn’t dry out as easily as other silicone earplugs. They also stay in throughout the night and don’t stick out, making them comfortable for any sleeping position. Bonus: They form an airtight seal, so they are great for swimming.
What could be improved: These don’t block out all noise, so they aren’t the best for extremely light sleepers. They also don’t last as long as reusable earplugs, and the fitting can be difficult to get right at first.
Best Budget: Mack’s Pillow Soft Silicone Putty Earplugs
Pros
- Soft
- Can cut to help shape to your ear
- Also great for swimming
Cons
- Only reusable up to 5 times
- Fitting is hard to get right
- Don’t block all noise
Material: moldable silicone | Noise Reduction: 22 dB | Works For: stomach, back and side
The Mack’s Pillow Soft Silicone Putty Earplugs have a smooth, soft feel, which makes it easier to insert them and keep them in during the night. They can also be cut to better suit smaller ears, and they form a tight seal (which is great for swimming).
On the other hand, the package states that these earplugs are reusable up to just five times. It can also be difficult to get the fitting right during the first few tries, and some buyers wish they blocked out more noise.
Best Splurge: Happy Ears Original Discovery Pack
Pros
- Starter kit includes 3 sizes
- Free shipping
- Alleviate air pressure while flying
Cons
- Expensive
- May be uncomfortable for side sleepers
- Sizes run large
Material: plastic and silicone| Noise Reduction: 25 dB | Works For: stomach and back sleepers
If you’re looking for a set of reusable earplugs for sleeping, our first recommendation is the Happy Ears Original Discovery Pack. The pack comes with three earplug sizes to help you find your ideal fit, and shipping is free. In addition, these plugs can alleviate air pressure while flying if they are the right fit.
However, these earplugs are expensive and the sizing tends to run large. They may also be uncomfortable for side sleepers because they don’t rest flat.
Most Comfortable: ZQuiet Flex-Fit Earplugs
Pros
- Pull tabs for easy removal
- 2 ear tip sizes included
- Comes with storage case
Cons
- Expensive
- Could use an additional ear tip size
- Without proper sizing, they don’t work well
Material: plastic and silicone | Noise Reduction: 27 dB | Works For: back, stomach and side
What the ZQuiet Flex-Fit Earplugs do well: These reusable plugs knock out an impressive 27 decibels and come with two ear tip sizes to help you get the right fit. They also have pull tabs for easy removal and come with a handy storage case.
What could be improved: As with most reusable earplugs, these are expensive. We also think buyers could benefit from an additional ear tip size to get a more customized fit, because the full noise reduction doesn’t work as well if they don’t fit your ears.
Best for Side Sleepers: Earos Sport Earplugs
Pros
- Sweat resistant
- Washable
- 2 ear tip sizes included
Cons
- Could use more noise reduction
- Could use an additional ear tip size
- Expensive
Material: plastic and silicone | Noise Reduction: 20 dB | Works For: back, stomach and side
If you sleep on your side and struggle to find a comfortable pair of earplugs, we recommend the Earos Sport Earplugs. They are designed not to budge during intense exercise, so they can withstand a restless night without falling out of your ears. Plus, these plugs are washable and sweat resistant.
On the other hand, the 20 decibels of noise reduction may not be enough if you’re a light sleeper. We also think an extra ear tip size could help you get the right fit (these earplugs come with two tip sizes).
Best for Snoring: Mack’s Ultra Soft Foam Earplugs
Pros
- Affordable
- Great noise reduction
- Can use several times
Cons
- May be uncomfortable for side sleepers
- Not great for small ear canals
- May pop out if sizing is wrong
Material: foam | Noise Reduction: 32 dB | Works For: back and stomach, sometimes side
No pair of earplugs will block out all sound (if that’s what you need, consider shopping for noise canceling earbuds instead), but the Mack’s Ultra Soft Foam Earplugs block the most noise out of all the earplugs we’ve tried. They also have a soft feel, and they’re affordable.
The downsides: These plugs can stick out, especially if you have small ear canals, so side sleepers should proceed with caution. (Still, you may be able to clip off the ends and achieve a good night’s sleep.)
Best for Airplanes: Earpeace SLEEP Earplugs
Pros
- Affordable for reusable earplugs
- 3 sets included (all same size)
- Pull tabs for easy removal
Cons
- Would be nice to mix and match sizes if you’re unsure
- May fall out during sleep
- Noise reduction doesn’t work with wrong size
Material: silicone and plastic | Noise Reduction: 30 dB | Works For: stomach, back and side
Blocking out airplane noise on a flight not only helps protect your hearing, but also reduces ear pain. The reason? earplugs can prevent air from escaping your eardrums during pressure changes. The Earpeace SLEEP Earplugs are a great option for flights because they are relatively affordable and reusable. Plus, Earpeace provides three sets of plugs in each order.
The downsides: While these are great for a flight, they might not work as well at home. I found that the pull tabs pressed against my pillow and helped dislodge the earplugs when I moved around. Plus, it can be difficult to know which size to purchase (Earpeace includes only one size in your order).
Best for Reducing Noise: Loop Quiet Earplugs
Pros
- Each set comes with 8 ear tips
- Stylish
- Great for airplanes
Cons
- Can still pop out if you’re a restless sleeper
- Expensive
- Could use more noise reduction
Material: Silicone | Noise Reduction: 26 dB | Works For: stomach, back and side
The Loop Quiet Earplugs are a great investment buy if your top priority is comfort and you don’t need maximum noise reduction. Each set comes with an impressive eight ear tips (both foam and silicone in various sizes). These are also excellent for side sleepers because they sit snugly inside the ear.
As a restless sleeper, I find that Loop Earplugs still pop out at night, though they are far better than others. (To be fair, I have yet to find a pair of plugs that won’t.) They are also expensive and don't offer as much noise reduction as other comparable products.
Best Multipurpose: Loop Experience Plus Earplugs
Pros
- Come with noise reducing inserts for extra 5 dB
- Great for musicians
- Include 3 silicone tip sets and 2 foam tip sets
Cons
- Expensive
- Case is small and easy to lose
- Can be difficult to change tips
Material: Silicone | Noise Reduction: 18 to 23 | Works For: stomach, back and side
If you want to be able to adjust noise reduction depending on whether you are sleeping, working or attending a concert, opt for the Loop Experience Plus Earplugs. These are by far my favorite multipurpose earplugs because they are comfortable and stylish. Plus, they make it easier to hear friends in a crowded space, and they’re great for side sleepers.
The downsides: The additional mute filters, which are easy to insert or remove, are small and easy to lose. The case is also very easy to lose and small, so it can only fit the plugs, one pair of tips and the mute filters.
Best Easy-to-Find Earplugs: CURVD Everyday Earplugs
Pros
- Unique shape and bright colors
- Twist-open carrying case
- 3 ear tip sizes included
Cons
- May be uncomfortable for side sleepers
- Don’t always block out 30 dB
- Design isn’t ideal for very small ears
Material: silicone | Noise Reduction: 30 dB | Works For: back and stomach, maybe side
Struggle to find your earplugs when they get lost under the covers? If so, consider a brightly-shaded option like the CURVD Everyday Earplugs. The unique design also makes these easier to spot than other earplugs. In addition, we like the convenience of the twist-open carrying case and the inclusion of three ear tip sizes.
However, the shape of these earplugs may create too much pressure, especially for side sleepers and people with small ears. They also don’t always block out the promised 30 decibels.
Best Affordable, Easy-to-Find Earplugs: Howard Leight by Honeywell Laser Lite High Visibility Disposable Foam Earplugs
Pros
- Bright highlighter colors
- Great for loud noise
- Soft feel
Cons
- Can only reuse a few times
- Plugs may vary in size
- Not the best for small ear canals
Material: foam | Noise Reduction: 32 dB | Works For: back, stomach, sometimes side
Looking for an inexpensive and reliable earplug that you won’t lose? Try the Howard Leight Laser Lite High Visibility Earplugs from Honeywell. They come in neon pink and yellow colors that are easy to spot. We like that the foam is soft and comfortable and that they reduce an impressive 32 decibels of sound.
What could be improved: You can only reuse each set a few times before they get dirty and lose their ability to expand. They are also too big for small ear canals.
Best Foam Earplugs for Small Ears: Mack’s Slim Fit Soft Foam Earplugs
Pros
- 20% smaller than standard Mack Foam Earplugs
- Soft, low-pressure foam
- Affordable
Cons
- Can only reuse a few times
- May be too small
- Can pop out of ear at night
Material: foam | Noise Reduction: | Works For: back, stomach and maybe side
The Mack’s Slim Fit Soft Foam earplugs are an excellent option for you if you have small ears and don’t want to spend a fortune on earplugs. They are 20% smaller than standard Mack earplugs and the foam is soft and low pressure, so they won’t cause the same discomfort as traditionally-sized products.
However, buyers find that they can only reuse these earplugs a few times before they stop expanding. They may also be too small depending on the size of your ear canals, causing them to drop out of the ear while you sleep.
Best Attached Earplugs: Howard Leight by Honeywell Laser Lite High Visibility Earplugs
Pros
- Dirt resistant foam
- Highlighter colors
- Affordable
Cons
- Can only buy in bulk
- May pop out of ear at night
- Can only reuse a few times
Material: foam | Noise Reduction: 32 dB | Works For: back, stomach and maybe side
Tired of losing just one earplug? Keep your pairs together with the Howard Leight Laser Lite High Visibility Earplugs. Each pair is attached with a thin, flexible cord that rests behind your head as you sleep. We love that these earplugs are affordable and made using a soft foam.
Unfortunately, you can only buy these Honeywell earplugs in bulk because they are designed for workers. The large size may also be uncomfortable for side sleepers and people with small ears.
