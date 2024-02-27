It’s also important to think about the material that will feel the most comfortable, the amount of noise reduction measured in decibels, the level of customization, how often you can reuse the earplugs and the price. We break down each of these factors below.

To find the best earplugs to help you sleep through the night, you must first consider your sleep style. Sleeping on your side means a low-profile earplug (one that doesn’t stick out) is ideal. Stomach sleepers could also benefit from low-profile plugs, while back sleepers can have a little more flexibility.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Earplugs for Sleeping

Material

Earplugs are made out of foam, silicone, wax or plastic. Foam plugs that you can squish into a thin shape and then insert into your ear canal are a good place to start, though they can create pressure in the ear canal and lead to discomfort. Still, they work well to nix sound and come at an affordable price.

Soft silicone and wax plugs are the most customizable because you can mold the material with your fingers. However, they can be finicky. Plastic and hard silicone earplugs have gained traction in recent years because they are more environmentally friendly, and the decibel level is customizable. However, reusable plugs are the most expensive.

Decibel

Generally, ear plugs reduce sound by about 10 to 30 decibels, and most ear plugs have a noise reduction level of 15, 20 or 25 decibels. Foam and soft silicone plugs tend to block out the most noise since they completely cover the ear canal.

If you want to customize the reduction in noise level (for instance, you want to also be able to use your earplugs at a concert without everything sounding too muffled), reusable ear plugs are the way to go.

Customization

There are two types of customizable earplugs: those that mold to the shape of your ear cavity, and those that offer different levels of sound reduction. Soft silicone plugs are physically customizable because you can squish and mold the silicone to fit the inside of your ear. In contrast, flexible silicone and plastic earplugs don’t change their shape, but they often come with different tips and inserts so you can change the noise level. Understanding what type of customization suits your needs will help you make the right purchase.

Reusability

While flexible silicone and plastic earplugs can’t change shape to perfectly fit your ear, they are reusable. This makes them far more sustainable and stops you from having to purchase a new box of earplugs every few months. At the same time, reusable earplugs are more expensive, and sometimes cost triple the price of a box of foam plugs.

Price

The amount you’ll spend on earplugs depends on the material. Foam plugs are the most affordable and cost between $2 and $10 for many pairs. Moldable silicone and wax earplugs are also affordable, though they tend to cost a little more than foam. Reusable plugs, which are generally made out of flexible silicone or plastic, are usually the most expensive. They tend to cost anywhere between $10 and $50 for one pair, which often comes with a case and multiple foam or silicone tips to help you achieve an ideal fit.