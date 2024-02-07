The Best Yoga Blocks If you’ve heard that yoga blocks limit your practice, it’s time to rethink things! “There is a common misconception that yoga blocks are a crutch — that using them means you’re a beginner or not capable of doing a pose ‘properly,’” says Garcia. “And that is the furthest thing from the truth. In fact, they are the single most valuable prop you can use to continuously up-level your yoga practice and achieve more challenging poses.” “Because blocks help us find proper alignment in poses, they also help us to create muscle memory, so we can engage targeted muscles and increase strength,” she continues. “For this reason, they help us build up to more challenging postures and advanced versions of postures.” In addition, yoga blocks are crucial for restorative sessions — when you slow down and perform passive stretching to help your body recover. “Yoga blocks are used for support during more restorative poses which we hold for longer periods of time,” agrees Garcia. “Blocks allow our bodies to fully rest and release tension which opens up the fascia around our muscles. Garcia’s bottom line? “When you learn to detach from ego and instead lean into and trust the advice and guidance of your yoga teachers, I promise that you will progress much farther, much faster. Yogis: Please, please, please, use your blocks!”

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Yoga Blocks Material You may be familiar with the foam blocks that are common in yoga studios. However, blocks can come in other materials such as cork or smooth wood. Foam can be dense and firm or airy and a little squishy, but most are lightweight. Cork is a little heavier and even more dense, while wood is the most durable but heavy and uncomfortable for restorative poses. In general, foam and cork are a great place to start (more on that later). Practice Are you planning to practice vinyasa flows, restorative yoga, bikram yoga (a form of hot yoga) or something else? Blocks are important for all types of yoga, but the shape and material of your block may change depending on your focus. For instance, blocks that have plenty of grip and easy-to-clean surfaces are ideal for hot yoga — when sweat makes everything slippery. Soft, light blocks with rounded edges are a good idea for restorative flows because they’re more comfortable when you rest your weight on them. If you’re a beginner or you practice many types of yoga, an in-between set of blocks (that have standard dimensions, good stability and rounded edges) are a good choice. Sustainability Certain yoga block materials, like foam and plastic, harm the environment because they’re difficult to recycle. Cork and wood blocks are generally more sustainable because they’re biodegradable and recyclable, so we’ve chosen to recommend many brands that offer sustainable products. Foam blocks have come a long way as well (many brands use recycled materials these days). Dimensions Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, choosing blocks that have the standard dimensions (9x6x4 inches) is a safe bet. This size block offers excellent stability without being so large that you can’t grip it well. However, many blocks come in smaller dimensions, such as 9x6x3.5 and 12x8x2. These dimensions are helpful if you want to customize support and height levels for various poses. On the other hand, the thinner sides offer less stability. Price As with all yoga equipment, yoga blocks get expensive quickly. Generally, they cost anywhere between $8 and $150. Our recommendations range between $10 and $80 for a pair of yoga blocks. Note that we included the price of two yoga blocks, as many poses require a pair.