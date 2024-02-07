If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The 16 Best Yoga Blocks To Take Your Practice To the Next Level
The best yoga blocks won’t necessarily transform your practice and turn you into an expert yogi, but they will give you more confidence and expand your capabilities. “Yoga blocks are such an important tool in any yogi’s practice,” says Heather Garcia, lead teacher at YogaSix in Chester, NJ. “They have several uses and benefits in all different types and styles of yoga, from beginner to advanced practices. They act as an extension of your arms and ‘bring the floor up to you,’ which creates the space your body needs to find proper alignment in a pose. This is what trains your body to go deeper in a pose and allows for increased mobility and flexibility.”
In effect, yoga blocks are a key component of any yoga session. But how do you know whether you’re buying a decent set? Though most blocks come in a standard size — nine by six by four — there is a wide variety of sizes and shapes available that cater to different poses and practices. Learn more about the best yoga blocks that will help you achieve your goals below.
The Best Yoga Blocks for Beginners and Advanced Yogis Alike
The Best Yoga Blocks
If you’ve heard that yoga blocks limit your practice, it’s time to rethink things! “There is a common misconception that yoga blocks are a crutch — that using them means you’re a beginner or not capable of doing a pose ‘properly,’” says Garcia. “And that is the furthest thing from the truth. In fact, they are the single most valuable prop you can use to continuously up-level your yoga practice and achieve more challenging poses.”
“Because blocks help us find proper alignment in poses, they also help us to create muscle memory, so we can engage targeted muscles and increase strength,” she continues. “For this reason, they help us build up to more challenging postures and advanced versions of postures.”
In addition, yoga blocks are crucial for restorative sessions — when you slow down and perform passive stretching to help your body recover. “Yoga blocks are used for support during more restorative poses which we hold for longer periods of time,” agrees Garcia. “Blocks allow our bodies to fully rest and release tension which opens up the fascia around our muscles.
Garcia’s bottom line? “When you learn to detach from ego and instead lean into and trust the advice and guidance of your yoga teachers, I promise that you will progress much farther, much faster. Yogis: Please, please, please, use your blocks!”
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Yoga Blocks
Material
You may be familiar with the foam blocks that are common in yoga studios. However, blocks can come in other materials such as cork or smooth wood. Foam can be dense and firm or airy and a little squishy, but most are lightweight. Cork is a little heavier and even more dense, while wood is the most durable but heavy and uncomfortable for restorative poses. In general, foam and cork are a great place to start (more on that later).
Practice
Are you planning to practice vinyasa flows, restorative yoga, bikram yoga (a form of hot yoga) or something else? Blocks are important for all types of yoga, but the shape and material of your block may change depending on your focus. For instance, blocks that have plenty of grip and easy-to-clean surfaces are ideal for hot yoga — when sweat makes everything slippery. Soft, light blocks with rounded edges are a good idea for restorative flows because they’re more comfortable when you rest your weight on them. If you’re a beginner or you practice many types of yoga, an in-between set of blocks (that have standard dimensions, good stability and rounded edges) are a good choice.
Sustainability
Certain yoga block materials, like foam and plastic, harm the environment because they’re difficult to recycle. Cork and wood blocks are generally more sustainable because they’re biodegradable and recyclable, so we’ve chosen to recommend many brands that offer sustainable products. Foam blocks have come a long way as well (many brands use recycled materials these days).
Dimensions
Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, choosing blocks that have the standard dimensions (9x6x4 inches) is a safe bet. This size block offers excellent stability without being so large that you can’t grip it well. However, many blocks come in smaller dimensions, such as 9x6x3.5 and 12x8x2. These dimensions are helpful if you want to customize support and height levels for various poses. On the other hand, the thinner sides offer less stability.
Price
As with all yoga equipment, yoga blocks get expensive quickly. Generally, they cost anywhere between $8 and $150. Our recommendations range between $10 and $80 for a pair of yoga blocks. Note that we included the price of two yoga blocks, as many poses require a pair.
What Are the Different Types of Yoga Blocks?
Cork
“I love cork blocks because they are solid and provide a great amount of stability within poses,” says Garcia. “This stability is especially important when using blocks for more advanced postures like arm balances and certain inversions. The downside is that cork blocks are heavy, so they’re not the most convenient to carry around with you.”
In addition, cork blocks are more sustainable than many foam alternatives, and the surface still has grip when the material gets wet.
Foam
“Foam blocks are lightweight, which makes them super portable and easy to use,” says Garcia. “However, low quality foam blocks can be super flimsy and unstable and cause slipping, which doesn’t provide the support many postures need. Overall, I would recommend high-quality, four-inch foam blocks. They are lightweight, convenient and portable, while still providing support and stability. (I’m not a fan of three-inch blocks and wouldn’t recommend them for adults).”
Bamboo
Bamboo and lightweight wood offer the most stability out of all the yoga block materials. They’re also eco-friendly and the easiest to clean. However, they aren’t the most comfortable during restorative poses and they get slippery during a hot yoga session. If you’re a beginner, we recommend sticking to foam or cork blocks.
Best Overall: Manduka Cork Yoga Block
Pros
- Durable
- Very stable
- Ethically sourced cork
Cons
- Not as comfortable as foam
- Heavier than foam
- Pricey
Dimensions: 9x6x4 | Material: Cork
Looking for a pair of yoga blocks that will last you for years? If so, we recommend the Manduka Cork Yoga Blocks. They’re a favorite among yogis for many reasons: The material is grippy and durable, the blocks are stable and the curved edges add comfort. We love that the cork is ethically sourced and antimicrobial and that the blocks are very stable for challenging poses.
The downsides: These cork blocks aren’t as comfortable as foam for restorative poses, and they’re heavier. They’re also pricey.
Best Budget Cork: Volcano Cork Yoga Blocks
Pros
- Manduka dupe
- Great stability
- Come with yoga strap
Cons
- Not as comfortable as foam
- Heavier than Manduka
- Packaged in plastic
Dimensions: 9x6x4 | Material: Cork
If price is important to you but you still want a pair of cork blocks, consider the Volcano Cork Yoga Blocks sold on Amazon. They’re made of ethically-sourced Portuguese cork which is grippy and relatively easy to clean. We like the rounded edges, which increase comfort, and the firmness provides good stability. They also come with a yoga strap. Overall, these are a great Manduka dupe.
As with the Manduka cork blocks, these blocks are not as comfortable as foam for restorative poses. They are also a little heavier than Manduka blocks and delivered in plastic, which isn’t as environmentally friendly.
Best Foam: Hugger Mugger 4-Inch Foam Yoga Block
Pros
- Great stability
- Grippy material
- Easy to clean
Cons
- Sharp beveled edges
- Shipped in plastic
- Off-gassing smell that dissipates over time
Dimensions: 9x4x6 | Material: EVA Foam
Foam yoga blocks have a reputation of being unstable for balance poses — except for those of Hugger Mugger. In addition to having the wide, standard dimensions (9x6x4), these blocks are made of a high-density EVA foam (a synthetic material) that increases the product’s weight and stability. We like that the material is grippy and relatively easy to wipe clean.
However, the beveled edges are on the sharper side which makes these blocks less comfortable than others for weight-bearing poses. They are also a little heavier than most foam blocks at 0.8 pounds each, and they come shipped in plastic and have an initial off-gassing smell.
Best Budget Foam: Syntus Yoga Block and Yoga Strap Set
Pros
- Grippy, beveled edges
- Easy to clean
- Lightweight
Cons
- Not as stable as cork
- Gets marked easily
- Strap is a little thin
Dimensions: 9x6x4 | Material: EVA Foam
If you like a deal, you’ll love the one offered by Syntus — the brand sells two EVA yoga blocks and a strap for $18. The EVA foam is grippy and comfortable, and each block weighs just 0.35 pounds. The beveled edges also make these blocks easy to pick up and set down, and the surface is relatively easy to clean.
The downsides: As with other foam blocks, these are not as stable as cork for balance poses, and the surface easily develops marks. The strap is also on the thin side.
Best Narrow Blocks for Small Hands: Trideer Cork Yoga Blocks
Pros
- Sustainable, recyclable cork
- Great stability
- Rounded edges
Cons
- Very firm for restorative poses
- Thinness can exacerbate discomfort in restorative poses
Dimensions: 9x6x3 | Material: Cork
Yoga blocks with standard dimensions are great for stability, but they aren’t as easy to grip if you have small hands. If you prefer blocks with narrow dimensions, try the Trideer Cork Yoga Blocks. The shortest side (four inches) is one inch shorter, which makes these blocks slightly thinner and easier to pick up and more comfortable for certain poses. We like that the cork is sustainable, recyclable and durable, and that these blocks are sturdy yet comfortable because of the rounded edges.
Of course, cork is not as comfortable as foam for weight-bearing poses on your back, and the thinness of the blocks can exacerbate this discomfort. Other than that, we had a difficult time finding cons for this product!
Best Balance of Comfort and Firmness: Gaiam Foam Yoga Blocks
Pros
- Lightweight
- Grippable beveled edges
- Comfortable for restorative poses
Cons
- Not as stable as cork
- Gets marked easily
- Off-gassing smell (dissipates after a few days)
Dimensions: 9x6x4 | Material: EVA Foam
On the hunt for a lightweight yet stable foam block? We like the Gaiam Foam Yoga Blocks. They’re made with latex-free EVA foam and have the standard block dimensions which increase stability. The beveled edges are easy to grip as well. All in all, these blocks strike a nice balance between comfort and firmness.
However, these blocks are not as stable as cork for balance poses. The surface also gets marked easily, and a few customers found that they had an off-gassing smell that wore off after a few days.
Best for Restorative Poses: Tumaz Yoga Blocks Set, 2 Pack with Strap
Pros
- Soft for weight-bearing poses
- Several colors available
- Include matching strap
Cons
- Cork and foam blocks sold under same category
- Blocks may not perfectly match advertised colors
- Not as stable as high-density foam or cork
Dimensions: 9x6x4 | Material: EVA Foam
If you’re struggling to find a sturdy block that won’t dig into your back, we recommend the Tumaz Yoga Blocks from Amazon. Tumaz uses lightweight EVA foam, which means these blocks aren’t as high density as others and have some give — a great quality for weight-bearing restorative poses on your back. We like that they come in several different colors and include a matching strap.
What could be improved: Tumaz sells its cork yoga blocks under the same category as its foam blocks, which can get confusing when purchasing. A few customers also received blocks that didn’t match the exact colors advertised. Plus, the lightweight material isn’t as great for balancing poses.
Most Comfortable for Wrists: lululemon Inner Flow Yoga Blocks, Marble
Pros
- Easier on wrists than flat surfaces
- Great for neck support
- Easy to clean
Cons
- Expensive
- Rounded sides are uncomfortable in certain poses
- May be too firm for restorative poses
Dimensions: 9.8x5.9x3.5 | Material: Dense EVA Foam
The flat surfaces of most yoga blocks can get uncomfortable for your wrists, so if you have wrist issues, consider the Lululemon Inner Flow Yoga Blocks. Two sides are rounded while the other two are flat, which makes these blocks stable for balancing poses yet comfortable to grip. The rounded edges are also great for neck support, and the material is easy to wipe clean.
However, the rounded sides don’t distribute weight as evenly as wider, flat edges, so they may be uncomfortable in certain poses. The high-density foam may be a little too firm for restorative poses.
Best Cork Blocks for Back Release (Crescent Shape): Zerene Half-Round Cork Yoga Blocks with Strap
Pros
- Sturdy
- Alleviate wrist pain
- Strap included
Cons
- Not as comfortable as foam
- Can’t change the level
- Heavy
Dimensions: 9.7x3.9x3.4 | Material: Cork
Sometimes, traditional yoga blocks don’t cut it when you’re trying to decompress your back. For the ultimate back (or neck) stretch, consider the Zerene Half-Round Cork Yoga Blocks. They are incredibly sturdy, thanks to their shape, and the curvature alleviates wrist pain in balance poses. They also come with a strap.
The downsides: These blocks technically have just one level (instead of three), because they have only one flat side. As such, you can’t change the level to make certain poses easier. These blocks are also quite heavy at roughly 1.3 pounds each.
Best Foam Blocks for Back Release (Crescent Shape): Gaiam Crescent Shaped Yoga Balance Block
Pros
- Graduated support for many poses
- Excellent stability
- Lightweight
Cons
- May be too high
- Can’t change the level
Dimensions: 12x6x4 | Material: EVA Foam
Interested in half-moon blocks but hoping for a more comfortable material? If so, we recommend Gaiam’s Crescent Shaped Yoga Blocks. They are bigger than Zerene’s crescent cork blocks, so they provide excellent, graduated back support in fish pose and hip support in pigeon pose. Their shape also gives them great stability and they are light and easy to carry.
As Gaim’s crescent blocks are bigger than the ones from Zerene, their curvature may be too high for back support depending on your flexibility. They also have just one level (as opposed to three).
Best Bamboo: Hugger Mugger Bamboo Yoga Blocks
Pros
- Hollow core
- Long lasting
- Sustainably made
Cons
- Expensive
- Slip on floors without mats
- Uncomfortable for restorative poses
Dimensions: 9x6x4 | Material: Bamboo
If you’re hoping to find an eco-friendly, sturdy alternative to cork blocks, check out Hugger Mugger’s Bamboo Yoga Blocks. The wood material is all natural and sustainably made, as bamboo replaces itself so easily, and the edges are slightly rounded to increase comfort. We also like how durable they are — they may be some of the longest-lasting blocks out there.
While these blocks are hollow, each one is heavy at 2.2 pounds. This is great for stability but may be inconvenient during practice. Plus, the wood is quite uncomfortable for restorative poses. Lastly, make sure you place these on a non-slip mat when in use. Otherwise, they can slip and slide on the floor.
Best Eco-Friendly: Root Cork Yoga Blocks
Pros
- Great for small hands
- Firm and antimicrobial
- Easy to grip
Cons
- Not as stable as traditional dimensions
- Not comfortable for restorative poses
Dimensions: 9x6x3 | Material: Cork
If you love supporting small businesses that focus on sustainability, try Root’s Cork Yoga Blocks. They are slightly more narrow than traditional blocks (the dimensions are 9x6x3), which makes them great for people with small hands. We like that the cork is firm, antimicrobial and grippy. A bonus: Each block is decorated with a chakra seal.
Since these blocks are thinner, they aren’t as stable as traditional 9x6x4 blocks. The cork is also not as comfortable as foam for restorative poses.
Best Sustainable Foam: Manduka Recycled Foam Yoga Block
Pros
- Comfortable
- Excellent stability
- 4 colors available
Cons
- Pricey
- Not as stable as cork
- Develop marks easily
Dimensions: 9x6x4 | Material: EVA Foam
Most EVA foam blocks are not sustainably made, but fortunately, Manduka offers yoga blocks made with 50 to 75-percent recycled EVA foam. We love that these blocks are comfortable and sturdy, making them great for a wide variety of poses. They also come in four different colors, and each one weighs just 0.6 pounds.
However, these blocks are pricey, and not as firm and stable as cork (though they’re some of the most stable foam blocks out there). They also develop marks easily.
Best for Maintaining Alignment: Heathyoga Yoga Blocks, Strap Included
Pros
- Affordable
- Sturdy
- Grippy
Cons
- Beveled edges are not soft enough
- Amazon quality issues
- Develop marks easily
Dimensions: 9x6x3 | Material: EVA Foam
If you like a little extra guidance in your poses, consider using a pair of yoga blocks that have a central line running lengthwise. The Tumaz Yoga Blocks are a great pick for maintaining proper alignment because they have that central line. Plus, the dense foam material is sturdy enough for balance poses yet soft enough for restorative ones.
Note that these blocks are narrow (9x6x3), which you may or may not prefer. In addition, the beveled edges are on the sharper side, so they aren’t as comfortable as they should be, and several customers didn’t receive the included strap.
Best Overall Package: Tumaz Yoga Blocks 2 Pack with Strap and eBook
Pros
- Strap and ebook included
- Sturdy, durable cork
- Long lasting
Cons
- Listed on same product page as foam blocks
- Not as comfortable as foam
- Not ideal for restorative poses
Dimensions: 9x6x4 | Material: Cork
Hoping to score a few extra products in your yoga block package? We like that the Tumaz Cork Yoga blocks come with a strap as well as an ebook to help you learn more about the use of blocks in practice. In addition, the blocks themselves are high quality; the cork material is sturdy, durable and grippy.
However, the Tumaz cork blocks are listed under the same product page as the foam blocks, which is confusing. They also aren’t as comfortable as foam blocks, so they aren’t ideal for restorative poses.
Best for Wrist Pain: NamaStrength Yoga Wedges for Wrist Support
Pros
- Ideal for hand-balancing poses
- Two wrist angles
- Sturdy cork
Cons
- Only have one level
- Not effective for many restorative poses
- Exact dimensions not provided
Dimensions: Unknown | Material: Cork
Traditional yoga blocks can be difficult on the wrists because they require a 90-degree wrist angle. To alleviate wrist pain, consider the NamaStrength Yoga Wedges. They’re ideal for plank poses or any pose that requires you to balance on one hand. We like that they include two wrist angles for customized support.
However, these aren’t ideal if you have limited flexibility, because they only have one level as opposed to three. Plus, they aren’t effective for many restorative poses, such as supported bridge pose. NamaStrength also doesn’t provide the exact dimensions of each wedge.
People Also Ask
-
Q: What are yoga blocks good for?
A:Though not essential, yoga blocks are useful for just about any yoga flow because they can help you access more challenging poses. They can also help you find more space in the most common yoga poses, which will improve your alignment, and they add comfort and support during restorative poses.
-
Q: What are the best yoga blocks for beginners?
A:If you’re looking for a great set of cork blocks, we recommend the Manduka Cork Yoga Blocks. If you prefer foam, we recommend the Hugger Mugger 4-Inch Foam Yoga Blocks.
-
Q: Do you need two yoga blocks?
A:Heather Garcia, lead yoga instructor at YogaSix in Chester, New Hersey, recommends buying at least two yoga blocks to start because many poses will require two.
-
Q: How much do the best yoga blocks cost?
A:Our recommendations range between $15 and $65 for a pair of yoga blocks.
