If you have a larger chest, you’re no doubt familiar with some of the bralettes on the market that look awfully cute, but give little or no support. Alas, some of these bralettes just weren’t made for women with bigger breasts, and that’s okay. But if you still want the look and feel of a bralette, you should absolutely have it. But where do you get it? Don’t worry, we’ve done the work for you.

We’ve sifted through all the bralettes available on Amazon to bring you 15 different picks that will work for women who need a little support up top, because sometimes a flimsy bit of fabric just isn’t going to cut it. With that, shop our picks for some of the best options for women with larger chests – and then get comfy when you kiss wired bras goodbye for a little while.

15 Non-Flimsy Bralettes for Women Who Need a Little More Support

1. Shapermint Bralette: This thin-strapped bralette is a bit longer through the torso to add a bit more of a foundation – just $37!

2. Shapermint Wirefree: This wirefree version of a classic Shapermint bra does the trick with thicker straps and a wider band – just $29!



3. The Gym People Bralette: Wear this longline bralette with light padding to support the girls and you’ll be comfy all day – just $23!

4. MeUndies V-Neck Bra: This lightweight bra comes in fun prints and will keep the girls looking great no matter what you wear – just $48!



5. QQQ Ribbed Tank Bra: This tank bra has ribbed fabric for extra support to keep you supported and feeling fierce – just $35!



6. Calvin Klein Seamless V-Neck Bra: Slip on this V-neck bra for seamless comfort beneath your clothes that won’t show up – just $37!

7. Calvin Klein Unlined Bralette: A wide band and thicker, wider straps mean this bralette can get things done and then some – just $21!

8. Hanes Smooth Comfort T-Shirt Bra: Wear this smooth, comforting bra under your favorite T-shirts and much more – just $14!

9. Amazon Essentials All-Way Stretch Bra: These longer bralettes can cover more of your torso and offer more support, too – just $27!

10. Smart and Sexy Cloud Cotton Bralette: You’ll forget you’re wearing this incredibly soft bra – just $15!

11. Kalon Racerback Sports Bralette: Strut your stuff in bright, funky colors with a bra that supports you – just $40!

12. Vermilion Bird Seamless Sports Bra: These bras have a classic fit you won’t want to stop wearing, especially in bright pink – just $22!

13. Prettywell Sleep Bra: You need support at night too, so slip this bra on for maximum comfort – just $24!

14. Floatley Cozy Bra: You’ll love the way this comfortable bra contours to your skin while supporting you – just $28!



15. CTZ Yoga High Neck Racerback Bra: This full-coverage bra can double as a crop top with its additional fabric – just $30!

