Finally, a Pretty Lace Bralette With Real Support

Buying bras? It’s only one of our least favorite activities ever. We picture what we want in our minds — what would make us happy — but the execution isn’t even close to fulfilling our wishes. The cute bralettes have no support, the supportive bras are anything but cute, nothing fits right and nothing is comfortable!

We all know the struggle. If you’re someone who needs that support, especially, finding a bra that isn’t a total eyesore can feel like a never-ending journey. We usually take a “good enough” approach to save ourselves the time and effort, but why take “good enough” when we can have pure excellence with this bralette?

Get the Wingslove ½ Cup Lace Underwire Bralette starting at just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

This is a bralette, so that means no molded cups and no padding. That also means more comfort! The unlined cups are made of sheer, stretchy lace instead, so they’re not only extremely pretty but also lightweight and breathable. A win for warm weather! They have a beautiful floral lace trim too!

So, where does the support come in? This bralette adds in underwire for a gentle lift, also tacking on adjustable straps so you can get that perfect fit. Many bralettes skip both! Just connect the hook-and-eye closure in back and then set your straps to the best length for you.

We’re not done raving about this bra just yet. We were drawn in by its sleek demi design, giving it less coverage than a T-shirt bra, for example, and we love the little details like the bowknot accent in the center of the chest. We certainly love having eight color options too! The available hues are beige, black, brown, grey, red, yellow, light pink and white!

This beautiful bralette has collected many, many ratings and reviews from Amazon shoppers, and it accommodates sizes from 32B to 38DD. Make sure to grab one (or a couple) for spring and summer!

