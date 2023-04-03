Spring Loungewear Done Right: The 2-Piece Set You Need in Your Life

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do we love rocking a mini dress or skirt in the spring? Yes, and we’re so excited to have that opportunity back. But it’s not going to be an everyday thing! We definitely want to have that option, but we want to make sure we have plenty of opportunities to keep things comfy as well!

Sadly, our winter loungewear isn’t necessarily going to work for the majority of spring, and definitely not for the summer. We want that soft coziness, that relaxed feeling and that cuteness of a co-ord set… but without breaking into an unending sweat. We need something lighter to suit this refreshing weather — and we’ve found it!

Get the Lillusory 2-Piece Spring Knit Loungewear Set for just $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

This set is made of an acrylic and cotton blend for a soft, lightweight feel, the textured knit providing a cute look and a comfy experience without causing you to overheat. Even for the top, instead of a long-sleeve sweatshirt or sweater, you have a slouchy, short-sleeve piece with dropped shoulders. The sleeves hit around the elbow, and the hem has a slight high-low effect with a slit on each side. The neckline is also henley-style with four buttons!

The pants perfectly match the top in both their color and their effortless vibe. They’re high-rise with an elasticized waistband, and they have a trendy, wide leg silhouette. They’ll also be slightly cropped on most people, especially if you’re on the taller side!

This lounge set, which has great reviews from shoppers, comes in 10 solid colors. You might be drawn toward the light blue, pink, green or white if you’re looking for something to suit spring, but you could also opt for a neutral like apricot, khaki or grey or for something that works all year round, like black, nutmeg brown or wine red!

Your styling choices are endless when it comes to this two-piece set. Wear it with slippers for a night in or tuck in the top and grab a pair of heeled booties or metallic sandals to dress things up. Accessorize with a clutch! Remember, you can always mix and match these pieces too, wearing the top with a skirt or shorts or the pants with a cami or bodysuit!

