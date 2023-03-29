21 of the Best Spring Dresses Under $50 — With Pockets

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have so many spring dresses in our shopping cart right now — and we’re so excited to share our favorite picks!

We all know one of the most exciting details a dress can have. That’s right, pockets! We want to scream it from the rooftops when our dress has pockets. Each and every one of the 21 spring dresses below has pockets — shop now!

Mini Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Gingham, and tiers and pockets — oh my! This sleeveless Prettygarden dress is everything we want for spring!

2. We Also Love: Keep it cute, casual and adorable with this Rilista mini dress. It comes in so many great colors!

3. We Can’t Forget: Sometimes spring still calls for long sleeves. In such cases, grab this Dokotoo corduroy shirt dress!

4. Cute as a Button: Flowy and fun, this Blooming Jelly button-up dress makes looking chic so easy!

5. Feeling Hot, Hot, Hot: When the sun is shining down and the temperatures start to rise, grab this spaghetti strap Billabong sun dress!

6. Dreamy Denim: Don’t forget about overall dresses! This distressed SweatyRocks dress can be worn over tees or tanks!

7. Last but Not Least: Your new comfy-casual go-to, this Amazon Essentials cotton mini dress belongs in everyone’s closet!

Midi Dresses

8. Our Absolute Favorite: With its smocked top, puff sleeves and tiered skirt, the pockets are just a bonus on this already amazing Anrabess dress!

9. We Also Love: So pretty! This 100% linen Amazhiyu dress will help your natural beauty shine!

10. We Can’t Forget: Who could resist the stripes on this versatile Levaca dress? Other prints also available!

11. Oversized Fave: Love a loose, billowy fit? Check out this Mordenmiss short-sleeve dress!

12. Flower Power: We absolutely adore the dainty floral print on this wrap-style Manydress frock!

13. Vacation Vibes: No need to wait until summer for an opportunity to wear this summer holiday sun dress!

14. Last but Not Least: Simple, sleek and able to be dressed up or down, you can’t go wrong with this UrbanCoCo dress!

Maxi Dresses

15. Our Absolute Favorite: The sunny yellow of this floral Goodthreads dress automatically makes Us smile. And that’s just one of the options!

16. We Also Love: Looking for fun, unique prints? You’ll feel like a mega-fashionista in this YESNO dress!

17. We Can’t Forget: This Chuntianran dress seriously looks like a sunset, and we love the body-grazing fit!

18. Tie-Dye Time: We love how this MakeMeChic dress is tie-dye but neutral enough to be styled in many different ways!

19. Dressing Up: Going to a springtime wedding? Slip on this Grace Karin dress and grab a pair of heels!

20. Cut It Out: The cutout on this BTFBM dress is going to draw in so many compliments!

21. Last but Not Least: It’s the ultimate comfy dress that will automatically elevate your look! Check out this Versear maxi dress!

