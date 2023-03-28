21 Amazing Spring Skirts Complete With Pockets — Under $50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who doesn’t love a dress with pockets to secretly stash tiny essentials in? They’re the absolute best! We always adore shopping for frocks with bonus slots, so naturally, we decided to hunt for skirts with the same functional feature.

Unfortunately, we found that there are simply not as many skirts on the market outfitted with pockets. Yes, denim options usually have a signature front pocket design — but when you search outside of that specific style, the options are somewhat limited. Nevertheless, we were able to track down a slew of chic picks that are ultra-convenient and ready to elevate your spring wardrobe. Read on and shop below!

Athletic Skirts

Athletic skirts serve two different functions. They’re obviously great for working out, but so many skirts work just as well as casual garments to round off cute ensembles! This one is particularly versatile because the fabric is sleek and smooth. No one will know that it’s actually a skirt meant for fitness — and you snag the benefit of having build-in shorts underneath!

More Athletic Skirts We Love:

Mini Skirts

Because so many mini skirts tend to be more form-fitting, they don’t often have pockets, as that could add unwanted bulk. But when the design is oh-so-right, pockets can exist and stay expertly hidden — like they are on this stunning high-waisted faux-leather skirt!

More Mini Skirts We Love:

Midi and Maxi Skirts

Longer skirts are the easiest garments for incorporating pockets, and we found plenty of options which have stealthy spots for your convenience. The one which stood out to Us the most is this pleated midi! It’s absolutely stunning and has the dreamiest aesthetic which can be dressed up or down. How easy is that?!

More Midi and Maxi Skirts We Love:

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!