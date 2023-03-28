21 Cutest Color Block Swimsuits Trending for Spring and Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Break out the sunblock, because swimsuit season is right around the corner! We highly recommend stocking up on bathing suits and bikinis now before your favorites sell out. This season, one of the biggest trends in the swimwear space is color block. It’s such a fun way to incorporate color without getting a sensory overload! If you want to spice up your solid swimsuits without playing around with patterns and prints, then this multi-color style is the happiest medium.

We tracked down 21 color block bathing suits that are stylish, slimming and supportive. Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with these vibrant staples for spring and summer!

1. Available in multiple color combos, this V-neck wrap one-piece is comfy and classic — originally $33, now just $28!

2. Complete with a keyhole cutout and removable pads, this one-piece enhances your cleavage like a charm! One shopper said, “The fabric feels so nice and soft, it fits like a glove” — just $35!

3. Featuring high-waisted bottoms and a scoop-neck top, this bikini is sporty-chic! The bright blue and green style is our personal pick — originally $49, now just $39!

4. Orange, navy blue and white always looks so sharp together. Varsity vibes! Thistummy control two-piece looks like a designer bikini — originally $30, now just $22!

5. Modest yet flattering, this color block one-piece offers just the right amount of support and coverage. “This suit is just fantastic,” one customer gushed. “Great quality, great weight material, great fit. Love that it’s full back coverage so I don’t have to worry reaching around with sunscreen. I feel both sexy and that I can be active in this suit!” — just $33!

6. Think pink! This two-toned pink one-shoulder one-piece includes a flirty side cutout — just $29!

7. Not a big fan of color? Opt for this black-and-white high-waisted bikini with a tie-knot top instead — just $33!

8. Featuring two shades of blue as well as white, this high-waisted bikini single-handedly cured our winter blues — just $34!

9. With this high-waisted bikini, color block comes in the form of turquoise trim on a blue background — just $36!

10. This pink one-piece is unbelievably flattering and forgiving! Designed with ruching for tummy control and a playful cutout, this push-up swimsuit will sculpt your shape — originally $40, now just $36!

11. Pretty in pink! This one-shoulder bubblegum pink bikini is accented with white trim — just $30!

12. Need some neon in your life? This one-shoulder one-piece comes in neon green and blue with a hot pink tie-waist— just $28!

13. La Blanca makes some of the most flattering swimsuits on the planet! This one-shoulder ruched one-piece in shades of blue is no exception — just $130!

14. We have a feeling Elle Woods would approve of this two-toned pink bikini top — just $70!

15. Sorbet sunrise! This orange-and-light pink pastel bikini is stunning for spring — just $78!

16. If you prefer understated color, then this muted color-block one-shoulder one-piece in shades of pale pink is perfection — just $148!

17. Color Us obsessed with this neon high-waisted Beach Riot bikini! This swimsuit is so popular that it’s sold out on multiple sites — just $98!

18. Nautical necessity! This Tommy Bahama blue-and-white one-piece features a scoop back and side-tie — just $165!

19. Orange you glad this swimsuit provides sufficient coverage? This pink-and-orange one-piece also includes a small cutout as a cheeky touch — just $36!

20. Blue skies ahead! Available in sizes 8 to 26, this plus-size one-piece is a major slay — just $22!

21. This gorgeous one-shoulder one-piece from Anthropologie feels like a bikini with tummy control, thanks to the side cutout that still covers your belly button. The rich shades of orange and pink make this swimsuit pop — just $178!

