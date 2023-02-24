21 Chic Vacation Fashion Finds We’re Obsessed With Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Vacation is all that’s on our mind right now. A relaxing week in the Caribbean, a gorgeous getaway to a Mediterranean island, a trip down under or even an escape to the west coast. We’ll take any and all options!

Once your trip is booked, it’s time to fill up that suitcase with vacation-ready fashion finds, from swimwear to accessories and shoes. See 21 of our favorite pieces of the moment below!

One-Piece Swimsuits

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This plunging Cupshe one-piece has a tie that wraps multiple times around the waist for an ultra-flattering effect. Available in multiple colors and patterns!

2. We Also Love: Summersalt is a brand to watch when it comes to high-quality, ever-so-stylish swimwear. This Summersalt tie-waist swimsuit from QVC will be a favorite of yours for years to come!

3. We Can’t Forget: Big fan of monokinis? You’ll love the cutouts in this Meyeeka bathing suit. Over 25 options!

Bikinis

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This Omagi bandeau bikini set has tons and tons of reviews, and for good reason. The linked colorway is our favorite!

5. We Also Love: If you’re looking for a little extra support, you’ll be into the underwire on this Qwineer swim set!

6. We Can’t Forget: We wouldn’t forget about string bikinis. We fell quickly in love with this Zaful bikini!

Cover-Ups

7. Our Absolute Favorite: How adorable and comfy does AmberNoon II by Dr. Erum Ilyas cover-up from QVC look? It provides great sun protection too!

8. We Also Love: If you’re into the crochet trend, you’ll adore this semi-sheer Cupshe cover-up dress. Breezy and beautiful!

9. We Can’t Forget: We can totally see ourselves relaxing seaside with a drink in hand and wearing this Herseas button-up cover-up!

Dresses

10. Our Absolute Favorite: When it comes time for a candlelit dinner at a resort restaurant, slip into this MakeMeChic floral maxi dress. The shoulder ties are dreamy!

11. We Also Love: This Donna Morgan dress from QVC has a retro elegance and sleek sophistication we love, love, love. It’s nice and colorful too!

12. We Can’t Forget: Want something loose and flowy as opposed to fitted? Add this BTFBM dress to your Amazon cart!

Tops

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Vacations for Us mean bringing out the crop tops! This Lyaner top adds on some ruffles too!

14. We Also Love: Halter tops are also big essentials when it comes to tropical trips. This knit SweatyRocks halter top can be styled so many ways too!

15. We Can’t Forget: It would be a crime to go on vacation without this silky, bandana-inspired Arjungo top in your luggage!

Hats

16. Our Absolute Favorite: A major fan-favorite and number one bestseller, we knew we needed to feature this straw Lanzom wide-brim hat!

17. We Also Love: You’ll feel like a local with the cool frayed finish on the brim of this San Diego Hat Co. find from QVC!

18. We Can’t Forget: Bucket hats are still going strong too, and they’re amazing picks for beach vacations. Check out this reversible Mashiaoyi bucket hat!

Sandals

19. Our Absolute Favorite: We’re going to give you different options for sandals based on your preferred vacation activity. If you’re all about sandy beaches, grab a pair of these Reef sandals!

20. We Also Love: On the other hand, if you’re planning to spend a lot of time by the pool, you’ll simply love Bronax cloud slides!

21. We Can’t Forget: Planning on hitting the trails and exploring nature? The obvious option is to pick up a pair of these Teva ankle-strap sandals!

