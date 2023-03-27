Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we think of Jennifer Aniston’s style, one word immediately comes to mind: classic. The Friends alum tends to stick with a signature look on the red carpet — straight hair, sleek dress (often in black) and neutral heels. Don’t fix what isn’t broken! While promoting Murder Mystery 2 with Adam Sandler last week, the Emmy-winning actress opted for a beige mini dress that showed off her sun-kissed tan and a pair of nude heels that elongated her legs. Always ahead of the curve with trends (‘The Rachel,’ anyone?), Aniston is seriously inspiring Us to invest in a similar pair for spring and summer!

Nude heels go with absolutely everything! And when you select a shade that blends in with your skin tone, your legs will look miles long. We found a pair that look ultra-similar to the strappy sandals The Morning Show star just wore on Good Morning America. Get ready for spring and summer with this closet staple — on sale now at Zappos!

Just like Jen, the Vince Camuto Lauralie Ankle-Strap Sandal is classic in every way! Crafted with a premium patent upper, these shiny shoes look luxe. At 3.5 inches, you’ll be able to walk comfortably while still getting a lift. The narrow ankle strap features an adjustable buckle to keep your feet in place and the lightly padded footbed adds extra comfort. Simple yet sophisticated, this minimalistic design is like the LBD of shoes — timeless and versatile!

According to customer feedback, these nude heels are dance floor-approved! One reviewer reported, “I wore them out all night the first time out of the box, and I had no blisters, no cramped toes, no indented strap marks on my foot…seriously nothing! They are such versatile shoes too.” Another shopper said, “Despite being a higher heel, these shoes are very comfortable. The color is also just right. So often nude can appear too pink or yellow and that isn’t the case at all with these.” And one customer gushed, “Absolutely love these heels! They are so comfortable! Neutral and will go with anything.”

These nude pumps are perfect for a special occasion. Team these shoes with a cocktail dress for a spring formal or wedding or go with a bodycon dress for date night! You’ll be amazed at how long your legs look. Kick up your heels with these Vince Camuto sandals from Zappos!

