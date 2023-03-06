9 Must-Have Shoe Trends to Shop for Spring 2023

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Spring is almost officially here, and we could not be more excited. The birds are chirping, the sun is shining and the flowers are blooming! When you hear “spring fling,” you may think of a high school dance or a warm-weather romance. But our idea of a spring fling is a serious commitment to shoes! We’re hopelessly devoted to sandals, sneakers and slides.

Zappos is always our first stop when browsing for new footwear. But since there are unlimited options to choose from, we decided to make your life easier by breaking down the nine top trends for the season, from pastel pops of color to neutral necessities. Ballet flats! Cowboy boots! Colorful kicks! Get a head start on spring shoe shopping while all the styles and sizes are still in stock!

Ballet Flats

We’ve missed ballet flats! Such an effortlessly elegant style. Dust off your pointe shoes because ballet flats are back, baby! And this pretty pink style from Margaux is perfect for spring.

$195.00 See It!

Kitten Heels

Cat’s out of the bag! Slingback kitten heels are in style for spring. And we’re smitten with these baby blue pointed-toe heels with bow detailing.

$100.00 See It!

Cowboy Boots

Yee-haw! Western-inspired boots are sticking around for spring, and so are white shoes. Combine the two trends with these stylish knee-high cowboy boots from Dolce Vita.

Was $260 On Sale: $210 You Save 19% See It!

Colorful Kicks

Three strikes — you’re out! But three stripes — you’re in! Adidas sneakers will be making a major splash on the street style scene this season. Switch out your basic winter boots in favor of these colorful kicks for spring!

$100.00 See It!

Mary Janes

Make some magic in these retro-inspired Mary Jane heels from Sam Edelman! Shoppers gush that these shoes are classic, cute and comfortable.

$140.00 See It!

Wedges

At long last, wedges are back in style! We can finally walk comfortably in heels again. This puffy pair from Dolce Vita goes with everything, and the braided trim is a trendy touch.

$150.00 See It!

Metallic Shoes

Shine bright like a diamond! Metallic shoes are having a moment, so stay up to date with these metallic lavender heels with a shimmering knot design. We’re simply salivating over these shoes!

$170.00 See It!

Slide Sandals

These Stuart Weitzman slides are a shoe-in for spring and summer. From the pearl embellishments to the woven design, these white sandals are worth the investment.

$395.00 See It!

Bejeweled Heels

Best believe we’re still bejeweled! These rainbow sparkly sandals are what our disco dreams are made of. Rock these standout shoes to Taylor Swift’s Eras tour this summer!

$120.00 See It!

