16 Best Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis to Avoid Heel Pain, Inflammation and Injury

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

They say if the shoe fits, wear it. But what they forgot to mention is if the shoe hurts, definitely don’t wear it! And one of the most common sources of heel pain is plantar fasciitis. This condition involves inflammation of the band of tissue running alongside the sole of your foot, the plantar fascia. Because this ligament connects your heel bone to the base of your toes, it supports the arch of your foot and absorbs shock as you walk. Through routine activities over time, the fascia can become irritated after losing some of its resilience. The next thing you know, even getting out of bed in the morning can feel like torture!

Plantar fasciitis is so common, in fact, that approximately two million people receive treatment each year. If you’re experiencing discomfort from this condition, just know that you’re not alone. Many runners have suffered from plantar fasciitis at least once in their lifetime.

According to John Hopkins Medicine, America’s first research university, the type of shoes you’re wearing can trigger plantar fasciitis. Some of the worst culprits? Flip-flops, flats, stilettos and old shoes. That’s why experts recommend replacing your sneakers every six months — need to keep our toes to be in tip-top shape to avoid injury. Fresh footwear means better cushioning and support.

How We Chose the Best Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis

So, now that we know the problem, what’s the solution? Glad you asked. Well, for starters, we recommend seeking professional advice from a doctor or physical therapist to target your individual needs. Every foot is different! That being said, one form of plantar fasciitis treatment is switching to shoes with better arch support or trying orthotics that will cushion the heel. In other words, it’s time to go shoe shopping! Music to every woman’s ears.

We selected the 16 best shoes for plantar fasciitis, focusing on a few key factors: support, comfort/cushioning, style and fit. From sneakers to sandals, these shoes will put a spring in your step! We’re head over heels (pun intended) for this fascia-friendly footwear!

1. Hoka Clifton 8 Running Shoes

Pros:

Relief for plantar fasciitis

Comfortable and lightweight

Generously cushioned footbed

Responsive bounce

Supportive

Springy (shopper say these shoes feel like stepping on a trampoline or running on marshmallows!)

On sale

Cons:

None

Top Reviews:

“I have plantar fasciitis and these shoes are the only thing that gives relief.”

“Feel like butter. I suffer from plantar fasciitis here lately. Hokas are saving my day.”

Available at: Zappos

2. Asics Gel-Kinsei Blast Running Shoes

Pros:

3D space construction for enhanced compression and cushioning

Reduces pronation

Reflective details for low-light conditions

Lightweight

Responsive bounce

Top-rated

Supportive and comfortable

Cons:

None

Top Reviews:

“Best, most cushy comfort of any running shoes I have ever owned! I have plantar fasciitis and these help so much!”

“I have purchased Asics for years but these are the best shoes I have ever had. So comfortable. I have plantar fasciitis and since I have worn these shoes I have not had any discomfort.”

Available at: Zappos

3. Oofos OOahh Slide Sandals

Pros:

Awarded the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance for promoting good foot health and being of exceptional quality.

Designed for recovery

Moisture and odor-resistant

Helps reduce stress on sore feet, knees and lower back

Footbed cushioning

Works as pool slides or indoor slippers

Cons:

Not the most stylish

Run wide for women

Top Reviews:

“I have planter fasciitis and the minute I put them on I can walk without pain. They are magic slippers. Thank you OOFOS for creating a wonderful slipper, they improved my quality of life 100%.”

“By far the most comfortable waterproof sandal I have ever had. Right out of the box they were like heaven!”

Available at: Zappos

4. Brooks Ghost 14 Running Shoes

Pros:

Approved by American Podiatric Medical Association

High energizing cushioning

On sale

Breathable air mesh upper

Supportive

Comfortable

Good traction

Cons:

Some reviewers said the toe box is too wide for their narrow feet

Top Reviews:

“Love love love! These are the best tennis shoes for me and my high arches and plantar fasciitis.”

“Great fit and very comfortable. I have plantar fasciitis and these offered good support right out of the box. I wore them all day on a hard tile floor and my feet were still in good shape by the end of my day.”

Available at: Zappos

5. Dansko XP 2.0 Clogs

Pros:

Waterproof leather

Tried-and-true

Slip-resistant sole (ideal for long days on your feet)

Arch stabilizer

Memory foam cushioning

Lightweight

Comfortable

Cons:

Pricey

One shopper said they make your feet smell bad

Top Reviews:

“Lightweight, ergonomic, I wholeheartedly recommend this clog. After a few wearings they essentially molded to my feet. Happy and stylish feet reign!!”

“It’s instantly comfortable — requires little ‘wearing in’ and has extra cushion to the insole. In addition, these clogs seem to support my arches better than my previous pairs. Being waterproof is also an awesome feature as I will be using them in the healthcare setting. I am genuinely VERY happy with my purchase.”

Available at: Nordstrom

6. Aetrex Carly Sneakers

Pros:

Accepted by the American Podiatric Medical Association

Some styles on sale

Memory foam cushioning

Stylish

Stretchy knit fabric

Shock absorption

All-day comfort

Arch support to relieve heel pain

Machine washable

Padded heel counter for blister prevention and pronation reduction

Good support and grip

Cons:

Some customers had issues with fit

Top Reviews:

“I have high arches and plantar fasciitis. These sneakers are super comfortable for me with my current foot issues. The arch support is excellent! These have truly been a life safer for me as far as helping with my foot pain. They are also super cute!!”

“I have fallen arches, plantar fasciitis and peripheral neuropathies. Finding shoes that don’t cause me pain is one. of the banes of my life. These are one of the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever worn. The arch support surprisingly does an incredible job and because of the wide toe box and soft upper, I get absolutely no burning from the neuropathy. I love these shoes.”

Available at: Zappos

7. New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v12 Running Shoes

Pros:

Eco-friendly materials

Supreme cushioning

Lightweight, breathable, stretchy

Engineered knit

Supportive fit

Cons:

Shoe runs large — size down

Some shoppers had complaints about comfort

Top Reviews:

“I have plantar fasciitis, and these shoes were on the list of shoes approved by my podiatrist. I went down the list and these were by far the most comfortable. Feels like you’re walking on clouds. Also, very stylish as most comfortable shoes aren’t always appealing to the eye.”

“These are my favorite, most comfortable running shoes yet. I have worn Hoka Clifton’s for a few years and these outperform in terms of cushioning and toe box space.”

Available at: Zappos

8. Nike React Infinity Run FlyKnit 3 Premium Running Shoe

Pros:

Extremely stylish

Lightweight

Very comfortable

Great arch support

Cushioning absorbs impact

Buoyant and bouncy

Cons:

Slim and snug

Top Reviews:

“The Nike React Infinity Running shoes are the most comfortable shoes I have owned, and they are cute too. I am a nurse, on my feet all day long and after a long shift wearing these shoes my feet felt better than before I put them on, even on the first wear. They give the right amount of support while having enough give to make walking or running feel effortless. They are so breathable, with a bit of stretch, making the long shift or a long run a breeze.”

“They really made power walking fun, these shoes solved all of the issues I had with my previous shoes. They are so comfortable! No more knee and hip pain. It makes the 5 miles each day so much more pleasant.”

Available at: Nordstrom

9. Revitalign Holly Slippers

Pros:

Orthotic Grade Footbed approved by American Podiatric Medical Association to help prevent and alleviate plantar fasciitis, and knee and back pain

Lined with cozy Sherpa fabric

Genuine leather welt

Easy on-off access

Substantial support

Cons:

Small/tight in instep

Top Reviews:

“These are THE slippers if you wished your run-of-the-mill slips had arch support. The sherpa is so soft and warm. Snug to starts but fits to your foot very quickly, and doesn’t slide off. The cork footbed with arch support, though, is why I’m keeping these. My feet have never been so comfortable in house shoes, I’m telling you.”

“These are very cute slippers, comfy for the home but stylish enough to wear outside! Definitely a keeper for me!”

Available at: Zappos

10. Vionic Kensley Loafer

Pros:

Super stylish

Orthotic comfort and support

Leather upper with grippy lug sole

Trendy

Good shoe for the office

Cons:

Run very large

Crinkly leather look isn’t for everyone

Top Reviews:

“Perfect support for my feet, with a soft and smooth upper. These shoes are extremely comfortable right out of the box and are very cute and classy. I highly recommend them!”

“These shoes are amazing! I’ve been having a lot of problems with my feet, plantar fasciitis and Achilles’ tendon problems. They are the only shoes I can wear right now other than sneakers.”

Available at: Nordstrom

11. Chaco Z/Cloud 2 Sandals

Pros:

Awarded the Seal of Acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association

100% vegan-friendly construction

Arch support

Long-lasting durability

Great for warmer weather and travel

Optimized traction

Cons:

Not the most stylish

Complicated to adjust straps

Top Reviews:

“These shoes have been a game changer. I’ve been suffering for months with chronic plantar fasciitis, nothing I did was helping until I got these shoes, my pain has improved tremendously and I am super excited.”

“I bought these for Disney World and they were perfect! Comfortable, cute, and perfect for walking 25,000 steps per day. I love that they are adjustable as your feet swell and shrink as the day goes.”

Available at: Zappos

12. On Cloudgo 1 Sneakers

Pros:

RAVE reviews from customers (see below)

Extremely comfortable — feel like walking on clouds

Bouncy soles with a slight lift

Sporty and stylish look

Cons:

Some say the arch support is lacking

Top Reviews:

“These are the most comfortable sneakers I have ever worn!! I am a nurse and on my feet for an extended period of time during the day, and after wearing these sneakers, my feet are not killing me at the end of my shifts. They are extremely comfortable, roomy, lightweight and feel great on my feet. I’ve tried almost every kind of shoe you can imagine for work, but these by far are the best ones.”

“These shoes are INCREDIBLY WONDERFUL in EVERY way. They look cool, match everything, and it feels like I am walking on air when I wear them. They were amazingly comfy from the first second I put them on. Great arch support. So so so happy with these shoes — they are worth every penny!”

Available at: Zappos

13. Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 3

Pros:

Awarded the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance

Enhanced durability and strength

Airflow channel for breathability

Designed for recovery

Cons:

Feels a little firm, comfort is questionable

Not very attractive

Top Reviews:

“The recovery slide is amazing. The cushioning is fantastic for my plantar fasciitis.”

“I wear these recovery slides constantly. They have replaced my slippers, flip-flops and help so much keeping me pain free in my feet. They help my back and are the best recovery slide I’ve ever purchased. I’ve struggled with planter fasciitis in the past. It hasn’t returned since using the Hoka recovery slide. Best product ever!”

Available at: Zappos

14. Teva Hurricane XLT2 Sandals

Pros:

Classic outdoor shoe

Made with recycled materials

Summer sandals

Long-lasting durability

Adjustable straps for secure fit

Contoured footbed for added comfort

Great traction

Soft cushioned footbed

Cons:

Some say there’s not enough support

Top Reviews:

“Best sandals ever! These sandals are comfortable in every setting, I have worn them on short hikes and in the river. They always feel great and that’s a big statement because I have plantar fasciitis.”

“I have wide, very flat feet. Without the right arch and heel support, I will suffer with plantar fasciitis. These are perfect for keeping that horribly painful mess away. They feel like slippers. Way to go Teva!!”

Available at: Zappos

15. LifeStride Immy Slip-On Shoes

Pros:

Slip-on style

Memory foam

Arch and heel support

Comfortable

Ultra-flexible outsole

Good alternative to flats

Cons:

Not the most stylish shoes

Top Reviews:

“These shoes allow me to be on my feet all day with no problem. They are super versatile, and very stylish. Highly recommend.”

“These are so darn comfortable and I can wear them all day with no plantar fasciitis pain. They have a little heel with a lot of cushioning. Now I need another pair!”

Available at: Amazon

16. Aetrex Jillian Sandals

Pros:

Further back arch placement to relieve plantar fasciitis and heel and arch pain

Cushioned memory foam footbed

Comfortable

Padded heel for blister prevention

Warm-weather sandals for summer or vacation

Bunion pocket to relieve bunion pain

Slight heel

Cons:

Style isn’t for everyone

Top Reviews:

“This sandal is very comfortable because of the memory foam that forms to your foot after a few days of wearing them. I have high arches and I have suffered with plantar fasciitis in the past, so I need great arch support. The arch support in this sandal is sufficient. The quality of this sandal is top notch! The soft leather straps, the cushioned insole, and the good traction outsole are all well made with fine materials.”

“I love these sandals! I found these shoes last year on a list of sandals with arch support, and I can wear them all day without pain! Great sandal!”

Available at: Zappos

Other Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis We Love:

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!