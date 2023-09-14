Your account
7 Fall Shoe Styles That Are Comfy, Casual and Classic

By
casual comfy fall shoes
Getty Images

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Stilettos are sexy and sandals are sweet, but nothing beats a sensible shoe. Whether you’re commuting to work or simply walking around the block, comfort is key! There’s no point stumbling around in pain when you could be strolling down the street in pleasure.

Stay comfy this fall in these seven casual-chic shoes from Zappos! From sneakers to boots, this footwear will keep blisters at bay.

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Boots

Ugg boots
Zappos

We’ve never found a pair of shoes comfier than Uggs! These trendy mini boots will keep your toes toasty on a chilly fall day.

$150.00
See It!

Kenneth Cole Tall Black Boots

tall boots
Zappos

Tall black boots are a staple for fall! Not only are these knee-high leather boots comfy-chic, they’re also on sale for 57% off!

Was $289On Sale: $125You Save 57%
See It!

Hoka Mach 5 Sneakers

Hoka sneakers
Zappos

 

Hoka sneakers are known for extreme comfort, as well as sporty style. Put a spring in your step with these Mach 5 kicks!

$140.00
See It!

Sam Edelman Loafers

Sam Edelman loafers
Zappos

Street style icons and famous fashionistas like Hailey Bieber have all been rocking loafers lately. Stay on trend with these Sam Edelman shoes, which get rave reviews from customers!

$150.00
See It!

Cole Haan Ballet Flats

ballet flats
Zappos

Ballet flats are on pointe this season! Shoppers say these Cole Haan shoes are “very comfortable!”

Was $150On Sale: $100You Save 33%
See It!

Reebok Lifestyle Sneakers

Reebok sneakers
Zappos

Reebok sneakers are a cult classic! We love the tie-dye interior of these fresh white kicks.

$90.00
See It!

Ariat Waterproof Chelsea Boots

waterproof boots
Zappos

 

Stay dry in rain or shine with these waterproof Chelsea boots! Sturdy, stylish and stretchy.

$90.00
See It!

More Stories