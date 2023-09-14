Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Stilettos are sexy and sandals are sweet, but nothing beats a sensible shoe. Whether you’re commuting to work or simply walking around the block, comfort is key! There’s no point stumbling around in pain when you could be strolling down the street in pleasure.

Stay comfy this fall in these seven casual-chic shoes from Zappos! From sneakers to boots, this footwear will keep blisters at bay.

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Boots

We’ve never found a pair of shoes comfier than Uggs! These trendy mini boots will keep your toes toasty on a chilly fall day.

$150.00 See It!

Kenneth Cole Tall Black Boots

Tall black boots are a staple for fall! Not only are these knee-high leather boots comfy-chic, they’re also on sale for 57% off!

Was $289 On Sale: $125 You Save 57% See It!

Hoka Mach 5 Sneakers

Hoka sneakers are known for extreme comfort, as well as sporty style. Put a spring in your step with these Mach 5 kicks!

$140.00 See It!

Sam Edelman Loafers

Street style icons and famous fashionistas like Hailey Bieber have all been rocking loafers lately. Stay on trend with these Sam Edelman shoes, which get rave reviews from customers!

$150.00 See It!

Cole Haan Ballet Flats

Ballet flats are on pointe this season! Shoppers say these Cole Haan shoes are “very comfortable!”

Was $150 On Sale: $100 You Save 33% See It!

Reebok Lifestyle Sneakers

Reebok sneakers are a cult classic! We love the tie-dye interior of these fresh white kicks.

$90.00 See It!

Ariat Waterproof Chelsea Boots

Stay dry in rain or shine with these waterproof Chelsea boots! Sturdy, stylish and stretchy.

$90.00 See It!

