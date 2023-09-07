10 Red Hot Shoes Currently Trending for Fall

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Haven’t you heard? Red is the color of fall 2023. The “Tomato Girl” fashion aesthetic and cherry red makeup obsession effortlessly demonstrate the various ways to showcase the bold hue. You can also rep your love for the season’s hottest hue by rocking shoes in the shade. Say hello to bright red ballet flats, vibrant sneakers and boots galore!

Ready to upgrade your closet with shoes to slay this season? We’ve rounded up 10 red hot picks at Zappos to nail the autumn assignment. Read on!

French Sole Nicky Hilton Kathy Flats

These ballet shoes are made for walking, all thanks to a cushioned footbed. The adorable embroidered bow delivers the sweetest cherry on top!

Get the French Sole Nicky Hilton Kathy Flats for just $106 at Zappos!

New Balance Classics

Chill vibes only! That’s what you’ll serve when you step on the scene in these bold red New Balance Classics.

Get the New Balance Classics sneakers for just $84 at Zappos!

Nine West Gables Loafers

If bright red hues are too bold to wear when you’re headed to the office, try a deep shade like these burgundy loafers.

Get the Nine West Gables shoes for just $85 at Zappos!

Hunter Original Short Boots

Don’t let the rain stop you from rocking a fabulous statement shoe. The Hunter Original Short is a classic rainboot which shoppers are obsessed with. “Great boot. True to size. I also ordered a size down just in case, but it was too small. I have large calves, but these boots fit fine even with a pair of skinny jeans,” one reviewer revealed.

Get the Hunter Original Short rainboots for just $160 at Zappos!

Cole Haan The Go-To Park Pumps

When you’re ready to hit the town in cozy heels that don’t hurt your feet, try the Cole Haan The Go-To Park Pumps. These pointed-toe suede shoes feature an outsole with tread for grip and stability!

Get the Cole Haan The Go-To Park Pump shoes for just $82 at Zappos!

Sorel Emelie II Chelsea

Pull out these orangey-red boots the next time you get invited to a fun brunch this fall.

Get the Sorel Emelie II Chelsea boots for just $124 at Zappos!

Franco Sarto Vana Flats

These bold metallic square-toe flats are the ultimate statement shoes.

Get the Franco Sarto Vana shoes for just $110 at Zappos!

Sam Edelman Hazel Heels

If you love stepping out in high heels, these slip-on pumps are for you. Along with a padded sock to boost comfort, this bold shoe features a 3-3/4 inch heel.

Get the Sam Edelman Hazel shoes for just $150 at Zappos!

Blue by Betsey Johnson Sidney Sneakers

Add an additional dose of glam to your day-to-day look with these dazzling red kicks from Blue by Betsey Johnson.

Get the Blue by Betsey Johnson Sidney sneakers for just $89 at Zappos!

Marc Joseph New York Bedford St Shoes

These ultra-cute flats are made for those fall days when less is more.

Get the March Joseph New York Bedford St shoes for just $70 (originally $155) at Zappos!

