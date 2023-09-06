Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fall is approaching, though the temperatures don’t seem to have gotten the message… however, our wardrobes have! We’re so ready to plan our fall fashion moments, including the perfect ‘fits for leaf peeping, turkey noshing and so much more.

A good place to start? The pumpkin patch! Going pumpkin picking is a definite fall bucket list activity, and with the gorgeous seasonal surroundings, it’s the ideal place for both snapping some sweet photos and debuting a cute outfit. We gathered five of our favorite wardrobe additions from across the internet that we think would make for a great patch ensemble — and will be fantastic adds to your wardrobe for rocking all autumn long!

The Perfect Start

We suggest you begin your pumpkin patch getup with that most classic of farmer-wear — overalls! You’ll look both trendy and right at home in the midst of the pumpkin-packed bonanza of the patch, and these cozy overalls from Free People at Nordstrom are super highly-rated for the job.

$98.00 See it!

Top It Off

Next, you’ll of course need a fabulous top to wear underneath. Overalls look especially adorable with a fitted tee, so we advise grabbing this cute ribbed V-neck from Lulus, available in both basic white and soft brown.

$19.00 See it!

Wrap It Up

It’s hard to tell what temps will be like when pumpkins will be ready for picking, so you can wear this classic red-and-black flannel button-up from Walmart either under your overalls for chillier weather or tied around your waist for an autumnal touch if it’s warmer out.

$15.00 See it!

V for Fashion Victory

We love this padded V-neck bra from Knix for wearing under any V-neck top — ideal if you don’t want any peek-a-boos. Go with the Orchid color for the white top, or maybe Pink Ginger under brown… or whatever color you want for a cool layered moment!

$49.00 See it!

Cozy Kicks

Last, but certainly not least, a good pair of lace-up boots are essential not only for your trip to the patch, but for fall as a whole. Make sure your wardrobe includes this autumn staple with this neutral, functional pair from Amazon Essentials, available for under $50 and in four different colors!

$50.00 See it!

