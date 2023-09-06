Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
For Us, fall is about pumpkin spice lattes, Gilmore Girls and fabulous fashion. From cozy clothing to stylish shoes, this season’s staples are effortlessly chic. Even though temperatures are still sky-high, we’re shopping some everyday essentials for autumn.
We rounded up seven staples that will instantly elevate your fall wardrobe. Shop our favorite finds below!
Levi’s Faux Shearling Moto Jacket
This Levi’s moto jacket looks so much more expensive than it is! Made with plush faux shearling and faux leather, this statement piece will take your street style to the next level. Plus, it’s on sale for 40% off!
Michael Kors Chain Tote Bag
We can’t believe that this Michael Kors tote is on sale for 83% off — such a steal! Featuring gold hardware, multiple pockets and zipper closure, this elegant purse is the ultimate designer deal.
Tory Burch Chain Shoulder Bag
Hop on the black-and-white trend (inspired by Meredith Blake from The Parent Trap) with this soft leather crescent bag by Tory Burch. The chain strap and unique design make this purse look so luxe.
Spanx Faux-Leather Leggings
These bestselling faux-leather leggings from Spanx are a cult favorite among customers! The sleek, stretchy fabric offers core compression with a shaping waistband. And no camel toe!
Lulus Cardigan Coat
The look of a coat with the comfort of a sweater! One shopper gushed, “I can’t even count the number of compliments I’ve gotten on this coat! It is also so warm, like wearing a comfy blanket.”
Knix Leakproof Undies
Sick of ruining your underwear when your period arrives unexpectedly? These leakproof panties provide backup protection by absorbing up to three teaspoons of liquid!
Dream Pairs Lug-Sole Loafers
Loafers are the It shoe of fall! Stay on trend with these comfy lug-sole loafers at a budget-friendly price.
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!