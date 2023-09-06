Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

For Us, fall is about pumpkin spice lattes, Gilmore Girls and fabulous fashion. From cozy clothing to stylish shoes, this season’s staples are effortlessly chic. Even though temperatures are still sky-high, we’re shopping some everyday essentials for autumn.

We rounded up seven staples that will instantly elevate your fall wardrobe. Shop our favorite finds below!

Levi’s Faux Shearling Moto Jacket

This Levi’s moto jacket looks so much more expensive than it is! Made with plush faux shearling and faux leather, this statement piece will take your street style to the next level. Plus, it’s on sale for 40% off!

Was $200 On Sale: $120 You Save 40% See It!

Michael Kors Chain Tote Bag

We can’t believe that this Michael Kors tote is on sale for 83% off — such a steal! Featuring gold hardware, multiple pockets and zipper closure, this elegant purse is the ultimate designer deal.

Was $558 On Sale: $93 You Save 83% See It!

Tory Burch Chain Shoulder Bag

Hop on the black-and-white trend (inspired by Meredith Blake from The Parent Trap) with this soft leather crescent bag by Tory Burch. The chain strap and unique design make this purse look so luxe.

$498.00 See It!

Spanx Faux-Leather Leggings

These bestselling faux-leather leggings from Spanx are a cult favorite among customers! The sleek, stretchy fabric offers core compression with a shaping waistband. And no camel toe!

$98.00 See It!

Lulus Cardigan Coat

The look of a coat with the comfort of a sweater! One shopper gushed, “I can’t even count the number of compliments I’ve gotten on this coat! It is also so warm, like wearing a comfy blanket.”

$62.00 See It!

Knix Leakproof Undies

Sick of ruining your underwear when your period arrives unexpectedly? These leakproof panties provide backup protection by absorbing up to three teaspoons of liquid!

$24.00 See It!

Dream Pairs Lug-Sole Loafers

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Loafers are the It shoe of fall! Stay on trend with these comfy lug-sole loafers at a budget-friendly price.

$39.00 See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: 17 Cozy Queen Fall Essentials That Look More Expensive Than They Are Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’re officially in pumpkin spice season — better known as fall. We already know our exact coffee order, but as for fashion, finding the perfect piece isn’t such a cinch. We might have an idea of what we […]

Related: Add a Pop of Color to Your Fall Wardrobe With the 10 Best Amazon Fashion Deals Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Summer may be over, but the summer savings are still going strong! And it’s great timing — Fashion Week starts this week, so we’re in the mood to shop some post-Labor Day lewks. We already have plenty of […]

Related: 17 Quiet Luxury Styles That Will Make You Look Like a Rich City Mom Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Gen Z prefers a loud look — mismatched prints, graphic tees and color overload. But we tend to lean towards the quiet luxury trend, a minimalistic approach to fashion that embraces classic cuts and sophisticated staples. Think: Elizabeth […]