Gen Z prefers a loud look — mismatched prints, graphic tees and color overload. But we tend to lean towards the quiet luxury trend, a minimalistic approach to fashion that embraces classic cuts and sophisticated staples. Think: Elizabeth James in The Parent Trap or off-duty Kate Middleton. Warm neutrals, cozy knits and sleek silhouettes! This simple style has the power to look luxurious without designer labels or expensive price tags.

If you want to feel like a rich city mom without breaking the bank, then shop these 17 quiet luxury pieces below. These timeless treasures will never go out of style!

Lillusory Batwing Slouchy Sweater Featuring batwing sleeves and a boatneck, this tunic top drapes like a dream! Shoppers say this slouchy sweater is soft and high-quality. $29.00 See It!

JW PEI Shoulder Bag Made with vegan leather, this JW PEI shoulder bag is an everyday essential! According to reviews, this purse is the ‘perfect size’ and ‘looks really expensive.’ $76.00 See It!

Pretty Garden Two-Piece Sweater Set Something about a two-piece set always makes Us feel effortlessly elegant. This sweater set is such a flattering outfit for fall! 43 See It!

Lillusory Oversized Cardigan The no. 1 new release in women’s cardigans on Amazon, this oversized sweater oozes quiet luxury. Wear this style open, buttoned up or over your shoulders! $37.00 See It!

Pretty Garden Wool-Blend Coat A camel-colored coat is a rich mom must-have for fall! This layering piece will make any OOTD feel more polished. $48.00 See It!

Feversole Patent Leather Ballet Flats Ballet flats are trending for 2023! These patent leather shoes are on pointe (see what we did there?). $25.00 See It!

MakeMeChic Floral Blouse The floral pattern of this long-sleeve blouse feels classy and chic! And the bell sleeves add a little edge. $29.00 See It!

BTFBM Satin Cocktail Dress Available in tons of different colors, this satin cocktail dress is absolutely stunning! The asymmetric neckline makes this maxi seem like a splurge. $51.00 See It!

BTFBM Half-Zip Pullover A half-zip pullover feels slightly preppy, perfect for the Upper East Side! Pair this sweater with jeans and loafers on a crisp fall day. $40.00 See It!

BTFBM Button-Down Ribbed Knit Midi Dress Reviewers are raving about this ribbed knit midi dress, calling it ‘simply stunning,’ ‘flattering’ and ‘slimming.’ Such a fabulous frock for fall! $41.00 See It!

Metallic Loafers Metallics and loafers are in right now, so combine the two trends with these comfy flats! $42.00 See It!

Evaless High-Waisted Cargo Pants Cargo pants are also trending this season, but some styles feel a little too young or rugged for Us. This pair, however, exudes mature sophistication. $37.00 See It!

Wetkiss Tall Embossed Boots We’re head-over-heels for these tall embossed boots! Such a sultry fashion statement. $68.00 See It!

Zesiza Mock Turtleneck Sweater This soft sweater is going to be on heavy rotation in our fall and winter wardrobe! So many colors to choose from. $46.00 See It!

Pretty Garden Maxi Sweater Dress Burgundy is big this season! We adore the rich hue and flattering fit of this sweater dress. $31.00 See It!

LouKeith Striped Sweater Striped sweaters are classic and country club-chic. We’re smitten with this modern design! $40.00 See It!

Nirmeiu Woven Handbag Can’t afford the popular Bottega Veneta handbag? Get the look for less with this affordable woven handbag instead. No one will know it’s not the real thing! $36.00 See It!

