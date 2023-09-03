Cancel OK
17 Quiet Luxury Styles That Will Make You Look Like a Rich City Mom

quiet luxury style
Gen Z prefers a loud look — mismatched prints, graphic tees and color overload. But we tend to lean towards the quiet luxury trend, a minimalistic approach to fashion that embraces classic cuts and sophisticated staples. Think: Elizabeth James in The Parent Trap or off-duty Kate Middleton. Warm neutrals, cozy knits and sleek silhouettes! This simple style has the power to look luxurious without designer labels or expensive price tags.

If you want to feel like a rich city mom without breaking the bank, then shop these 17 quiet luxury pieces below. These timeless treasures will never go out of style!

Lillusory Batwing Slouchy Sweater

LILLUSORY Womens 2023 Fashion Fall Clothes Long Batwing Sleeve Off Shoulder Tunic Tops Oversized Crewneck Clothing Lightweight Outfits Slouchy Pullover Sweaters Brown
LILLUSORY
Featuring batwing sleeves and a boatneck, this tunic top drapes like a dream! Shoppers say this slouchy sweater is soft and high-quality.
$29.00
See It!

JW PEI Shoulder Bag

JW PEI Women's Joy Shoulder Bag (White)
JW PEI
Made with vegan leather, this JW PEI shoulder bag is an everyday essential! According to reviews, this purse is the ‘perfect size’ and ‘looks really expensive.’
$76.00
See It!

Pretty Garden Two-Piece Sweater Set

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Fall 2 Piece Sweater Set Rib Knit Long Sleeve Crop Top Maxi Bodycon Skirt Casual Outfits Dress (Dark Blue,Large)
PRETTYGARDEN
Something about a two-piece set always makes Us feel effortlessly elegant. This sweater set is such a flattering outfit for fall!
43
See It!

Lillusory Oversized Cardigan

LILLUSORY Women's Cashmere Fall Duster Cardigan 2023 Open Front Oversized Button Lightweight Sweaters V Neck Loose Cardigans Knit Outwear
LILLUSORY
The no. 1 new release in women’s cardigans on Amazon, this oversized sweater oozes quiet luxury. Wear this style open, buttoned up or over your shoulders!
$37.00
See It!

Pretty Garden Wool-Blend Coat

PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Plaid Shacket Jacket Casual Button Wool Blend Winter Tartan Trench Coat With Pockets (Solid Khaki,Small)
PRETTYGARDEN
A camel-colored coat is a rich mom must-have for fall! This layering piece will make any OOTD feel more polished.
$48.00
See It!

Feversole Patent Leather Ballet Flats

FEVERSOLE Women's Macaroon Colorful Memory Foam Cushion Insock Patent Ballet Flat Black Size 7.5 M US
FEVERSOLE
Ballet flats are trending for 2023! These patent leather shoes are on pointe (see what we did there?).
$25.00
See It!

MakeMeChic Floral Blouse

MakeMeChic Women's Floral Print Long Sleeve Ruffle High Neck Blouse Shirt Top A Blue M
MakeMeChic
The floral pattern of this long-sleeve blouse feels classy and chic! And the bell sleeves add a little edge.
$29.00
See It!

BTFBM Satin Cocktail Dress

BTFBM Women's Sleeveless Cocktail Dresses Mock Neck Keyhole Elastic High Waist Wedding Guest Evening Party Maxi Dress(Solid Army Green, Medium)
BTFBM
Available in tons of different colors, this satin cocktail dress is absolutely stunning! The asymmetric neckline makes this maxi seem like a splurge.
$51.00
See It!

BTFBM Half-Zip Pullover

BTFBM Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Half Zip Pullover Sweaters Solid V Neck Collar Ribbed Knitted Loose Slouchy Jumper Tops(Solid Light Khaki, Medium)
BTFBM
A half-zip pullover feels slightly preppy, perfect for the Upper East Side! Pair this sweater with jeans and loafers on a crisp fall day.
$40.00
See It!

BTFBM Button-Down Ribbed Knit Midi Dress

BTFBM 2023 Women V Neck Long Sleeve Bodycon Sweater Dress Button Up Tie Waist Ribbed Knit Midi Pencil Dresses with Belt(Solid Brown, Medium)
BTFBM
Reviewers are raving about this ribbed knit midi dress, calling it ‘simply stunning,’ ‘flattering’ and ‘slimming.’ Such a fabulous frock for fall!
$41.00
See It!

Metallic Loafers

Artisure Women's Classic Handsewn Metallic Champagne Genuine Leather Penny Loafers Driving Moccasins Casual Boat Shoes Slip On Fashion Office Comfort Flats 9 M US SKS-1221XBJ090
Artisure
Metallics and loafers are in right now, so combine the two trends with these comfy flats!
$42.00
See It!

Evaless High-Waisted Cargo Pants

EVALESS Women's Baggy Denim Pants High Waisted Y2K Boyfriend Cargo Jeans Streetwear Trousers Khaki 18
EVALESS
Cargo pants are also trending this season, but some styles feel a little too young or rugged for Us. This pair, however, exudes mature sophistication.
$37.00
See It!

Wetkiss Tall Embossed Boots

wetkiss Black Women's Knee High Boots Black Knee High Crocodile Boots for Women Black Knee High Boots Snake Boots Pointed Toe Tall Black Boots Snakeskin Boots Knee High Wide Calf Boots Stiletto Boots
wetkiss
We’re head-over-heels for these tall embossed boots! Such a sultry fashion statement.
$68.00
See It!

Zesiza Mock Turtleneck Sweater

ZESICA Women's 2023 Casual Turtleneck Long Lantern Sleeve Oversized Ribbed Knit Pullover Sweater Jumper Top,LightKhaki,Large
ZESICA
This soft sweater is going to be on heavy rotation in our fall and winter wardrobe! So many colors to choose from.
$46.00
See It!

Pretty Garden Maxi Sweater Dress

PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Fall Knit Pullover Sweater Elegant Long Lantern Sleeve V Neck Maxi Dress (Wine Red,Medium)
PRETTYGARDEN
Burgundy is big this season! We adore the rich hue and flattering fit of this sweater dress.
$31.00
See It!

LouKeith Striped Sweater

LouKeith Womens Long Sleeve Knit Sweater Crewneck Striped Loose Pullover Tops Lantern Sleeve Casual Sweaters Jumper Tops Apricot Black Stripes S
LouKeith
Striped sweaters are classic and country club-chic. We’re smitten with this modern design!
$40.00
See It!

Nirmeiu Woven Handbag

Nirmeiu Woven Handbag for Women PU Shoulder Bag Small Leather Purses Fashion Mini Clutch for Women Trendy Soft
Nirmeiu
Can’t afford the popular Bottega Veneta handbag? Get the look for less with this affordable woven handbag instead. No one will know it’s not the real thing!
$36.00
See It!

