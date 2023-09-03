Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Gen Z prefers a loud look — mismatched prints, graphic tees and color overload. But we tend to lean towards the quiet luxury trend, a minimalistic approach to fashion that embraces classic cuts and sophisticated staples. Think: Elizabeth James in The Parent Trap or off-duty Kate Middleton. Warm neutrals, cozy knits and sleek silhouettes! This simple style has the power to look luxurious without designer labels or expensive price tags.
If you want to feel like a rich city mom without breaking the bank, then shop these 17 quiet luxury pieces below. These timeless treasures will never go out of style!
