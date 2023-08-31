Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re fans of Justin Bieber’s music, but we may just be even bigger fans of Hailey Bieber’s fashion. She’s our North Star of style! The rhode founder always looks effortlessly cool, whether she’s rolling up to a red carpet or heading to a workout. No matter what outfit she’s rocking, we’re following suit.

We’ve noticed that the model has a particular penchant for Bottega Veneta Cloud clutches — she owns almost every color of the rainbow! While we can’t afford the designer brand ourselves, we can get the look for less with an affordable alternative from Amazon. Crafted from faux leather, this woven purse is seriously similar to Hailey’s handbags!

Read on to shop this chic crossbody!

Get the Gossky Cloud Crossbody Handbag for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Gossky Cloud Crossbody is the ultimate affordable It Girl purse. This slouchy silhouette is trending right now, from totes to shoulder bags. We adore the soft comfort of this woven style, perfect for women with a laidback lifestyle.

This high-quality handbag comes in five staple shades — black, nude, white, gold and silver. The perfect color palette to go with any outfit! The detachable and adjustable strap turns this handbag from a clutch into a crossbody. Even though the purse is compact, it’s large enough to store all of your essential belongings!

New this summer to Amazon, this luxury lookalike is already a hit with shoppers! “The perfect summer bag,” one customer declared. “Fits more than I thought, but it’s still small and cute.” Another reviewer raved, “This is a beautiful bag! Very soft, no weird smells. I can fit my iPhone 13 Pro Max in it comfortably.”

Hang like Hailey with this Gossky Cloud Crossbody!

