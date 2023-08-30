Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Getting dressed for the gym can sometimes feel more difficult than getting dressed for a fancy event. There’s often an option to just wear a sports bra or activewear tank — but for many of Us, we’d rather have a little more comfy coverage. The problem is, our regular T-shirts are not made with gym-friendly fabrics and might not have the type of flow we’re looking for.
We’ve tried numerous gym tees before, but most are lacking in one way or another. They ride up, they’re too tight, they’re not stretchy enough, etc. This is why we knew we had to share when we found what might be the best workout-friendly T-shirt on the internet. It’s cute enough for non-gym activities too!
Get the Amazon Essentials Studio Relaxed-Fit Lightweight Crewneck T-Shirt (originally $15) starting at just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2023, but are subject to change.
The price is just the beginning of why we love this tee. It comes in 17 colors and is currently up to 20% off in multiple shades — though every price is still quite nice. We have our eye on the Light Pink, Medium Grey Heather and White right now!
This crew-neck tee is made of a light active fabric blend with a silky soft finish. This material is breathable and moisture-wicking — perfect for sweaty workouts — and it even has four-way stretch. Some fabrics may actually hinder your movement and therefore your workout, but this tee is along for any ride. It’s machine washable too!
This short-sleeve T-shirt has a heavenly fit too. It’s wonderfully roomy without looking baggy or oversized, and the fabric doesn’t cling to your body. Shoppers say it always delivers a nice, flattering appearance. It’s purposely designed with a slightly longer length too, allowing you to stay comfortably covered up, especially if you’re wearing tight leggings or shorts underneath. It has curved notches at sides of the hem as well so the length doesn’t restrict you!
Ready to give this tee a spin? Whether you’re hitting the elliptical, lifting weights, heading out on a nature walk or simply relaxing for the day, you’ll be so happy you nabbed it on sale. Let’s go!
