If there’s one celebrity whose beauty recommendations we never skip, it’s Bethenny Frankel. At the very least, we save her faves to our wish list — but in most cases, we usually end up making a purchase right away. It’s always worth it! The Real Housewives of New York City alum knows her stuff — and she knows that Merit Beauty is everything.

Frankel notes that it was “love at first sight” with Merit, leading her to partner up with the brand. She recently recorded a GRWM video for TikTok featuring her go-to products, specifically featuring the new Solo Shadows!

Grab one or more Solo Shadows at Merit!

“Whoa, dude. How good is — look at my eyes popping!” Frankel said to start the video. “These are amazing,” she said, holding up a Solo Shadow before showing fans how she achieved her glowing look. “This is the most beautifully designed makeup line. Period. The end,” she raved. “So, last year I talked about this brand. It’s rich, it’s luxury. It looks very expensive, but the price is like 30% less than luxury beauty.”

Frankel used the Great Skin Instant Glow Serum, Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick, Bronze Balm Sheer Bronzer, Flush Balm Cheek Color and Day Glow Highlighting Balm before moving on to Merit’s newest game-changing release.

“Solo Shadow. It’s a cream shadow that you can build. You can also use it as a liner. Innovative,” she said, before whispering, “Oh god, I love this,” as she applied the shade Brun as a liner with her dual-sided Brush No. 2. “Brun, don’t walk,” she joked.

“I only really started with doing the crease that much, and then just like, took the extra and put it in the middle. Phenomenal.”

Admiring her freshly applied shadow, she exclaimed, “This is beyond. I don’t even have mascara on!”

Frankel also showed off the shades Viper and Nelson, a warm green and soft grey, before using Nelson to add an extra liner layer to make her eyes “pop off.” She then finished off her look with Merit’s Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil!

The Solo Shadow is perfect for a soft, sheer wash of buildable color, its cream formula turning to soft-matte powder finish as it sets. It comes in a beautiful pot with a golden lid, and it’s available in four neutral colors and four statement shades.

One of our favorite parts is that this shadow is actually made with skin-loving ingredients. It features antioxidant-rich chamomile and calendula extracts, smoothing magnolia bark, fine line-fighting peptides and nourishing sunflower seed oil. It’s also ophthalmologist-tested and safe for sensitive eyes and contacts! So, what are we waiting for? Let’s get shopping!

Looking for something else? Shop more at Merit here — and get a signature makeup bag free with your first order!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

