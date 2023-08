Finding the Best Curl Cream: A Buyer’s Guide It’s important to remember that your curl cream is just one step in your hair care routine, and it may not always be necessary. “Curl creams can be an amazing tool for damaged hair and situations where you may not be ready to let go of all the length that truly needs to go,” says Hannah Grace, hairstylist and owner of the Graceful Hairstylist Salon. “It can provide an extra ‘band aid’ to create a healthy looking style until you’re ready for the cut you need. “However, if your curls are in a healthy place and you prioritize style longevity, I don’t recommend curl creams for a wash day,” she continues. “Curl creams (leave-ins too) can weaken the hold of other stylers like gel or foam, causing your style to lose definition faster than you may be hoping for. I tend to recommend curl creams more as a refresh product. A little bit can go a long way to help tame frizz between washes while keeping your hair soft to the touch.” As a result, it’s important to look for a curl cream which matches your goals and pairs well with the rest of your curly hair products (shampoo, conditioner and more). If you want to repair hair damage, a hefty curl cream with a balance of moisture and protein may help nourish and strengthen your strands. If you already have healthy curls, a lightweight cream, used sparingly, may be the better option.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Curl Cream When selecting a curl cream, it helps to consider the following factors. Weight All curl creams fall into one of three categories: lightweight, medium weight and heavy weight. Lightweight creams work well for fine hair that is easily weighed down by product. Medium-weight creams perform well on slightly denser hair. Lastly, heavy-weight creams work best on coarse, dry hair which requires a lot of moisture. Understanding what weight works best for your strands will help you quickly narrow down your choices. Moisture If you have low-porosity hair, or hair that struggles to absorb water, a curl cream with plenty of moisturizing ingredients and low levels of protein will perform best on your hair. As a result, we recommend reaching for products that say "moisturizing" or "softening." Products that say "protein" or "strengthening" on the bottle are more likely to create a dry, crunchy look on your curls. Protein If you have high-porosity hair, or hair that easily absorbs water, your strands have probably experienced damage from sun, chlorine, bleach or hair dye. So, we recommend looking for products that have protein and say "strengthening" or "repairing" on the label. Protein-rich curl creams will fortify your hair and reduce breakage, creating springy curls. Ingredient List It may feel like a hassle, but carefully reviewing the ingredient list of a product before you buy it can save you money and trouble. For instance: I know not to use products that contain almond oil, because I am allergic. In addition, I avoid products with a lot of coconut oil, which tends to draw moisture out of my strands. If you are a beginner, it will take some trial and error to find out what ingredients don't work for your hair. Cost A high list price on a curl cream usually means that it has good ingredients and will deliver great results. However, you may be able to achieve the same results at an affordable cost if you take the time to read reviews and buyer's guides (like this one!). In our opinion, you don't have to spend more than $30 on a curl cream to get well-defined curls. The least you can expect to spend on a good curl cream is about $8.