Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.
If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

8 Best Curl Creams for Every Curl Type, From Wavy to Coily

Author photo
Edited by Jenna Cartusciello

Struggling to find the right curl cream? It’s no easy feat. Curl creams can help create bouncy, juicy, well-defined and shiny curls — but only if you use them correctly and pick the right products for your hair type. Which brings us to the most important question in finding the best curl cream: What is your curly hair type?

Curly hair is divided into three main types: 2, 3, and 4. Type 2 hair includes slight waves (2a), waves (2b), and beachy curls (2c). Type 3 ranges from barrel curls (3a) to spirals (3b) to tight spirals (3c). Lastly, type 4 hair encompasses ringlets (4a), coils (4b) and kinky, condensed zig-zags (4c). And that’s not all you have to worry about; fine hair needs lightweight products while coarse hair needs heavier conditioners. Plus, low-porosity hair — hair that struggles to absorb water — needs more moisture than high-porosity hair, which absorbs water easily. The bottom line? There are a lot of features to consider before selecting a curl cream. Thankfully, we’ve tested and reviewed a range of products to help you on your hair care journey.

The 8 Best Curl Creams for Frizz and Weather Control

  • Best Overall
    INNERSENSE Organic Beauty Natural Inner Peace Whipped Creme Texturizer

    Innersense Organic Beauty Inner Peace Whipped Creme Texturizer

    CHECK ON AMAZON
  • Best Drugstore Pick
    Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Defining Cream

    Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Defining Cream

    CHECK ON AMAZON
  • Best Splurge
    CurlSmith Weightless Air Dry Cream

    CurlSmith Weightless Air Dry Cream

    CHECK ON AMAZON
  • Best Budget
    Mielle Organics Brazilian Curly Cocktail Curl Cream

    Mielle Organics Brazilian Curly Cocktail Curl Cream

    CHECK ON AMAZON
  • Best for Air Drying
    JVN Mini Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Cream

    JVN Mini Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Cream

    CHECK ON AMAZON
  • Best for Diffusing
    Bounce Curl Avocado & Rose Oil Clump & Define Cream

    Bounce Curl Avocado & Rose Oil Clump & Define Cream

    CHECK ON AMAZON
  • Best for Wavy Hair (Type 2)
    Shea Moisture Silicone Free Miracle Styler Leave In Treatment

    Shea Moisture Silicone Free Miracle Styler Leave In Treatment

    CHECK ON AMAZON
  • Best for Fine Hair
    Bumble & Bumble Seaweed Air Dry Cream

    Bumble & Bumble Seaweed Air Dry Cream

    CHECK ON AMAZON

Finding the Best Curl Cream: A Buyer’s Guide

It’s important to remember that your curl cream is just one step in your hair care routine, and it may not always be necessary. “Curl creams can be an amazing tool for damaged hair and situations where you may not be ready to let go of all the length that truly needs to go,” says Hannah Grace, hairstylist and owner of the Graceful Hairstylist Salon. “It can provide an extra ‘band aid’ to create a healthy looking style until you’re ready for the cut you need. “However, if your curls are in a healthy place and you prioritize style longevity, I don’t recommend curl creams for a wash day,” she continues. “Curl creams (leave-ins too) can weaken the hold of other stylers like gel or foam, causing your style to lose definition faster than you may be hoping for. I tend to recommend curl creams more as a refresh product. A little bit can go a long way to help tame frizz between washes while keeping your hair soft to the touch.” As a result, it’s important to look for a curl cream which matches your goals and pairs well with the rest of your curly hair products (shampoo, conditioner and more). If you want to repair hair damage, a hefty curl cream with a balance of moisture and protein may help nourish and strengthen your strands. If you already have healthy curls, a lightweight cream, used sparingly, may be the better option.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Curl Cream

When selecting a curl cream, it helps to consider the following factors.

Weight

All curl creams fall into one of three categories: lightweight, medium weight and heavy weight. Lightweight creams work well for fine hair that is easily weighed down by product. Medium-weight creams perform well on slightly denser hair. Lastly, heavy-weight creams work best on coarse, dry hair which requires a lot of moisture. Understanding what weight works best for your strands will help you quickly narrow down your choices.

Moisture

If you have low-porosity hair, or hair that struggles to absorb water, a curl cream with plenty of moisturizing ingredients and low levels of protein will perform best on your hair. As a result, we recommend reaching for products that say “moisturizing” or “softening.” Products that say “protein” or “strengthening” on the bottle are more likely to create a dry, crunchy look on your curls.

Protein

If you have high-porosity hair, or hair that easily absorbs water, your strands have probably experienced damage from sun, chlorine, bleach or hair dye. So, we recommend looking for products that have protein and say “strengthening” or “repairing” on the label. Protein-rich curl creams will fortify your hair and reduce breakage, creating springy curls.

Ingredient List

It may feel like a hassle, but carefully reviewing the ingredient list of a product before you buy it can save you money and trouble. For instance: I know not to use products that contain almond oil, because I am allergic. In addition, I avoid products with a lot of coconut oil, which tends to draw moisture out of my strands. If you are a beginner, it will take some trial and error to find out what ingredients don’t work for your hair.

Cost

A high list price on a curl cream usually means that it has good ingredients and will deliver great results. However, you may be able to achieve the same results at an affordable cost if you take the time to read reviews and buyer’s guides (like this one!). In our opinion, you don’t have to spend more than $30 on a curl cream to get well-defined curls. The least you can expect to spend on a good curl cream is about $8.

What Are the Different Types of Curl Creams?

There are three main types of curl creams: moisturizing, strengthening, and balancing.

Moisturizing

Moisturizing curl creams are those which have minimal protein and plenty of hydrators in the ingredient list. The most common (and beneficial) hydrating ingredients include glycerin, an odorless compound derived from plant oils, aloe vera, coconut oil, sunflower oil, shea butter and silicones or synthetic conditioners. Many of these ingredients work well across an array of hair types, but some can cause adverse reactions. For instance, coconut oil may draw moisture out of hair if it is used too often, and silicones can make it difficult to thoroughly wash hair.

Strengthening

Strengthening curl creams contain protein, which helps repair damaged hair strands. The most common proteins in curl creams include wheat, oat, soy, rice proteins, keratin, collagen and amino acids. Keep in mind that curl creams contain at least some moisture to balance out the formula.

Balancing

A balancing curl cream is one that contains an even amount of moisture and protein. This type of formula works well for medium porosity hair, which does not need excessive hydration or strengthening. In general, a well-balanced curl cream will contain more moisture than protein, as too much protein can easily overload hair.

1

Innersense Organic Beauty Inner Peace Whipped Creme Texturizer

INNERSENSE Organic Beauty Natural Inner Peace Whipped Creme Texturizer
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Versatile
  • Creates definition
  • Non-toxic ingredients

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Only pairs well with other Innersense products
  • Small container
Though categorized as a product for fine to medium hair, the Inner Peace Whipped Creme Texturizer also works beautifully on coarse, thick hair. YouTuber Asia Walk reports that it outperformed Uncle Funky’s Daughter for her — an impressive statement in the curly hair community. A little goes a long way too. You can safely use this product as a stand-alone styler or as a curl enhancer after applying leave-in conditioner. The ingredient list can’t be beat, either. Innersense products are non-toxic and formulated with natural fragrance, including orange peel, lemon and eucalyptus. A downside: Most Innersense products don’t pair well with other brands’ products, and buying a whole system of Innersense shampoos, conditioners and more comes with a hefty price tag.
2

Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Defining Cream

Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Defining Cream
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Smells great
  • Creates all-day hold
  • Affordable

Cons

  • Drying
  • Heavy on wavy hair
  • Not 100% vegan
As another product designed for all curl types, Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk is an affordable alternative to Innersense. Buyers love the scent and how well the cream pairs with the other products by this brand, including the Curl Talk Activating Mousse and Sculpting Gel, both of which help to create all-day hold. However, reviewers with low-porosity hair report that this cream is too drying, while those with wavy strands say that it is too heavy. Those who have naturally moisturized, type 3 curls may have the best experience with this formula.
3

CurlSmith Weightless Air Dry Cream

CurlSmith Weightless Air Dry Cream
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Versatile
  • Lightweight
  • Great for air drying

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Doesn’t hold
  • Heavy near the scalp
For a lightweight, anti-frizz, everyday product, I opt for CurlSmith’s Weightless Air Dry Cream. It provides long-lasting moisture without weighing down my curls, which is important for me because I almost always air dry my hair. In addition, this vegan formula is incredibly versatile. Reviewers with 4a curls, bleached hair and type 2 wave-y curls have all found that this product works for them, whether they air dry or diffuse. The cream has a sweet, floral scent (as does every CurlSmith product) that seems strong at first but dies down once it dries. For people with fine, wavy hair, this product may be too thick, and for those with very thick, low-porosity, type 4 hair, it may not be hydrating enough. In addition, this product won’t create a strong cast.
4

Mielle Organics Brazilian Curly Cocktail Curl Cream

Mielle Organics Brazilian Curly Cocktail Curl Cream
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Black-led brand
  • Soft definition
  • Smells great

Cons

  • Drying on low-porosity hair
  • Hold doesn’t last
  • Weighs down fine hair
Looking for a thicker cream that creates juicy, soft curls? The Mielle Organics Brazilian Curly Cocktail Curl Cream ticks those boxes. Buyers love the grapefruit scent and how a little goes a long way. However, it doesn’t have a strong hold, and a reviewer with type 4 hair notes that the product is too drying. Adding the Mielle Organics Honey & Ginger Styling Gel may help create defined curls that last longer. Note: Mielle Organics received controversy in early 2023 because the company was acquired by Procter & Gamble and is no longer Black owned. However, the original owner Monique Rodriguez is still the CEO and she still has final say over the products. (This is in contrast to a company like Shea Moisture, which changed its product formulas after a buyout.)
5

JVN Mini Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Cream

JVN Mini Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Cream
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Lightweight
  • Anti-frizz
  • Shiny finish

Cons

  • Too lightweight for type 4 hair
  • Not always available
  • Fluffy finish without gel
The JVN Complete Air Dry Cream frequently sells out for a reason: It works across a wide variety of hair types to ensure frizz-free waves and curls. Designed for a quick dry, this lightweight formula doesn’t weigh down hair and leaves it soft and shiny. The scent is subtle and hard to notice once your hair is dry. So, if you like your hair to have a scent, consider applying a scented gel or oil on top. Unfortunately, the full size of the JVN Complete Air Dry Cream is often unavailable because it is so popular. The product may also be too lightweight for low-porosity, type 4 curly hair and can create a fluffy look if it isn’t paired with a defining gel.
6

Bounce Curl Avocado & Rose Oil Clump & Define Cream

Bounce Curl Avocado & Rose Oil Clump & Define Cream
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Moisturizing for low-porosity hair
  • Defining
  • Great scent

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Not for air drying
  • Smell is strong
Do you love having deliciously-scented hair products? If so, Bounce Curl is an excellent choice. The brand is known for its heavenly, salon-like scent which can replace perfume. The Avocado & Rose Oil Clump and Define Cream is a thick styler that gives my thirsty strands plenty of moisture in dry, winter months. It also has a slight hold, so it helps create definition even without a gel or mousse. However, the jar is small for the price, and the strong scent may be off-putting for some. This product is also not the best for air drying because it weighs down curls.
7

Shea Moisture Silicone Free Miracle Styler Leave In Treatment

Shea Moisture Silicone Free Miracle Styler Leave In Treatment
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Lightweight
  • Great for type 2 curls
  • Sweet scent

Cons

  • Nozzle doesn’t work well
  • Not enough moisture for type 3 hair
  • Amazon packaging could cause leaks
For the die-hard Shea Moisture fans, the Miracle Styler Leave In Treatment is an ideal moisturizing and lightweight product. It works well for type 2 wavy hair and fine strands because it adds minimal weight, and buyers love the sweet scent. On the other hand, reviewers complain that the spray nozzle doesn’t work well with the thick formula. Many recommend spraying the product into your hands so it doesn’t go, well, everywhere.
8

Bumble & Bumble Seaweed Air Dry Cream

Bumble & Bumble Seaweed Air Dry Cream
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Versatile
  • Anti-frizz
  • Detangler

Cons

  • Expensive
  • May be greasy
  • May weigh down hair
Get ready for the benefits of the Bumble & Bumble Seaweed Air Dry Cream, because the list is long! This product is vegan, sustainably made and cruelty free. The brand claims that it works well for all hair types (though it’s best for fine hair) and reduces frizz, thanks to three different types of seaweed. Reviewers with type 4 hair love this formula because it detangles and softens strands, and keeps hair tame in hot weather. However, some buyers note that it’s easy to over-use the product because it creates greasy, weighed-down locks. Note that Bumble & Bumble gifted many products to users in exchange for honest reviews, so many reviewers were influenced by the free gift.

People Also Ask

  • Q: How do I know if my hair is low, medium or high porosity?

    A:Take a piece of hair (about a finger-width) and spray it with water. Then, observe how easily it absorbs moisture. If water beads on the surface and the strand only gets slightly wet, you have low porosity hair. If your hair absorbs the water and a little beads on the surface, you have medium porosity. In contrast, high porosity hair absorbs water very quickly with virtually no beading.

  • Q: How do I know which ingredients are non-toxic?

    A:If you are worried about the safety of your curl cream, check out the EWG Skin Deep Database. Type the product name into the search bar to find out how the EWG rates it in terms of safety.

  • Q: What ingredients should I avoid?

    A:If you have sensitive skin, we recommend avoiding parabens (preservatives), polyethylene glycol, or PEG (a solvent), and non-natural fragrance.

  • Q: How much should I spend on curl creams?

    A:In general, you can find a good curl cream if you spend anywhere between $8 and $30.

Why trust Us

At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.

We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.

On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.

Author photo

By Jenna Cartusciello

Affiliate Commerce Writer Jenna loves recommending great products to her friends and family, so helping the rest of the internet on their quest to find the best stuff makes tremendous sense! Though she mainly writes in-depth buyer’s guides these days, Jenna still enjoys crafting the occasional health article. In her spare time, she loves immersing herself in creative writing. Her favorite authors (for anyone who is willing to geek out with her) include Neil Gaiman, Cheryl Strayed, and Jennifer Egan.

Related reads