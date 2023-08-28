1 Innersense Organic Beauty Inner Peace Whipped Creme Texturizer Pros Versatile

Creates definition

Non-toxic ingredients Cons Expensive

Only pairs well with other Innersense products

Small container Though categorized as a product for fine to medium hair, the Inner Peace Whipped Creme Texturizer also works beautifully on coarse, thick hair. YouTuber Asia Walk reports that it outperformed Uncle Funky’s Daughter for her — an impressive statement in the curly hair community. A little goes a long way too. You can safely use this product as a stand-alone styler or as a curl enhancer after applying leave-in conditioner. The ingredient list can’t be beat, either. Innersense products are non-toxic and formulated with natural fragrance, including orange peel, lemon and eucalyptus. A downside: Most Innersense products don’t pair well with other brands’ products, and buying a whole system of Innersense shampoos, conditioners and more comes with a hefty price tag.

2 Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Defining Cream Pros Smells great

Creates all-day hold

Affordable Cons Drying

Heavy on wavy hair

Not 100% vegan As another product designed for all curl types, Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk is an affordable alternative to Innersense. Buyers love the scent and how well the cream pairs with the other products by this brand, including the Curl Talk Activating Mousse and Sculpting Gel, both of which help to create all-day hold. However, reviewers with low-porosity hair report that this cream is too drying, while those with wavy strands say that it is too heavy. Those who have naturally moisturized, type 3 curls may have the best experience with this formula.

3 CurlSmith Weightless Air Dry Cream Pros Versatile

Lightweight

Great for air drying Cons Expensive

Doesn’t hold

Heavy near the scalp For a lightweight, anti-frizz, everyday product, I opt for CurlSmith’s Weightless Air Dry Cream. It provides long-lasting moisture without weighing down my curls, which is important for me because I almost always air dry my hair. In addition, this vegan formula is incredibly versatile. Reviewers with 4a curls, bleached hair and type 2 wave-y curls have all found that this product works for them, whether they air dry or diffuse. The cream has a sweet, floral scent (as does every CurlSmith product) that seems strong at first but dies down once it dries. For people with fine, wavy hair, this product may be too thick, and for those with very thick, low-porosity, type 4 hair, it may not be hydrating enough. In addition, this product won’t create a strong cast.

4 Mielle Organics Brazilian Curly Cocktail Curl Cream Pros Black-led brand

Soft definition

Smells great Cons Drying on low-porosity hair

Hold doesn’t last

Weighs down fine hair Looking for a thicker cream that creates juicy, soft curls? The Mielle Organics Brazilian Curly Cocktail Curl Cream ticks those boxes. Buyers love the grapefruit scent and how a little goes a long way. However, it doesn’t have a strong hold, and a reviewer with type 4 hair notes that the product is too drying. Adding the Mielle Organics Honey & Ginger Styling Gel may help create defined curls that last longer. Note: Mielle Organics received controversy in early 2023 because the company was acquired by Procter & Gamble and is no longer Black owned. However, the original owner Monique Rodriguez is still the CEO and she still has final say over the products. (This is in contrast to a company like Shea Moisture, which changed its product formulas after a buyout.)

5 JVN Mini Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Cream Pros Lightweight

Anti-frizz

Shiny finish Cons Too lightweight for type 4 hair

Not always available

Fluffy finish without gel The JVN Complete Air Dry Cream frequently sells out for a reason: It works across a wide variety of hair types to ensure frizz-free waves and curls. Designed for a quick dry, this lightweight formula doesn’t weigh down hair and leaves it soft and shiny. The scent is subtle and hard to notice once your hair is dry. So, if you like your hair to have a scent, consider applying a scented gel or oil on top. Unfortunately, the full size of the JVN Complete Air Dry Cream is often unavailable because it is so popular. The product may also be too lightweight for low-porosity, type 4 curly hair and can create a fluffy look if it isn’t paired with a defining gel.

6 Bounce Curl Avocado & Rose Oil Clump & Define Cream Pros Moisturizing for low-porosity hair

Defining

Great scent Cons Expensive

Not for air drying

Smell is strong Do you love having deliciously-scented hair products? If so, Bounce Curl is an excellent choice. The brand is known for its heavenly, salon-like scent which can replace perfume. The Avocado & Rose Oil Clump and Define Cream is a thick styler that gives my thirsty strands plenty of moisture in dry, winter months. It also has a slight hold, so it helps create definition even without a gel or mousse. However, the jar is small for the price, and the strong scent may be off-putting for some. This product is also not the best for air drying because it weighs down curls.

7 Shea Moisture Silicone Free Miracle Styler Leave In Treatment Pros Lightweight

Great for type 2 curls

Sweet scent Cons Nozzle doesn’t work well

Not enough moisture for type 3 hair

Amazon packaging could cause leaks For the die-hard Shea Moisture fans, the Miracle Styler Leave In Treatment is an ideal moisturizing and lightweight product. It works well for type 2 wavy hair and fine strands because it adds minimal weight, and buyers love the sweet scent. On the other hand, reviewers complain that the spray nozzle doesn’t work well with the thick formula. Many recommend spraying the product into your hands so it doesn’t go, well, everywhere.