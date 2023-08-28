Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Clear skin is an unachievable dream. Or, at least that’s what we’ve been led to believe. We know so many factors play a role in the clarity of our skin — including genetics and hormones — but that doesn’t mean we can’t work toward a smooth, cloudless complexion for ourselves. We just have to find the right product.
Finding the right product on your own is anything but easy, which is why so many of us have spent years and years dealing with not only acne but the scars, spots and texture it leaves behind. Sometimes it feels like the only possible solution is a handful of super expensive trips to the doctor — but before you do that, we want to make sure you know about the Bee Rx Acne Blemish Repair treatment.
Get the Bee Rx Acne Blemish Repair (originally $22) for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 28, 2023, but are subject to change.
You may have heard of manuka honey, but kanuka honey might just have an edge over the former. Research has even shown it could have much more effective antimicrobial effects. Bee Rx only uses clean, sustainably-sourced, medical grade kanuka honey from New Zealand as well. This product is 100% natural!
This acne treatment could visibly reduce the appearance of scars, marks and spots while repairing damaged skin to leave it smooth, soothed, soft and clean. We love it for moisturizing scabbing pimples as well! Not only is kanuka honey antibacterial and anti-inflammatory, but it’s hygroscopic, which means it pulls water from air to majorly hydrate your skin. It’s also known to protect skin from future damage, as well as help improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles!
Get the Bee Rx Acne Blemish Repair (originally $22) for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 28, 2023, but are subject to change.
This blemish treatment is free of colorants, fragrance and additives. It’s also cruelty-free. You can use it two different ways as well. One way is to use it as a spot treatment on targeted areas. Apply to clean skin and leave on for 15 to 30 minutes before rinsing with warm water. You could also use it all over as a wash-off mask! Apply moisturizer after, as you would with any skin treatment!
Get the Bee Rx Acne Blemish Repair (originally $22) for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 28, 2023, but are subject to change.
Looking for something else? Shop more from Bee Rx here and explore more skincare treatments and masks here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!