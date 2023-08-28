Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Clear skin is an unachievable dream. Or, at least that’s what we’ve been led to believe. We know so many factors play a role in the clarity of our skin — including genetics and hormones — but that doesn’t mean we can’t work toward a smooth, cloudless complexion for ourselves. We just have to find the right product.

Finding the right product on your own is anything but easy, which is why so many of us have spent years and years dealing with not only acne but the scars, spots and texture it leaves behind. Sometimes it feels like the only possible solution is a handful of super expensive trips to the doctor — but before you do that, we want to make sure you know about the Bee Rx Acne Blemish Repair treatment.

Get the Bee Rx Acne Blemish Repair

You may have heard of manuka honey, but kanuka honey might just have an edge over the former. Research has even shown it could have much more effective antimicrobial effects. Bee Rx only uses clean, sustainably-sourced, medical grade kanuka honey from New Zealand as well. This product is 100% natural!

This acne treatment could visibly reduce the appearance of scars, marks and spots while repairing damaged skin to leave it smooth, soothed, soft and clean. We love it for moisturizing scabbing pimples as well! Not only is kanuka honey antibacterial and anti-inflammatory, but it’s hygroscopic, which means it pulls water from air to majorly hydrate your skin. It’s also known to protect skin from future damage, as well as help improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles!

This blemish treatment is free of colorants, fragrance and additives. It’s also cruelty-free. You can use it two different ways as well. One way is to use it as a spot treatment on targeted areas. Apply to clean skin and leave on for 15 to 30 minutes before rinsing with warm water. You could also use it all over as a wash-off mask! Apply moisturizer after, as you would with any skin treatment!

