Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

These days, weight loss is such a taboo topic. Especially with the controversy of the Ozempic craze in Hollywood, hardly anyone is upfront about how they’re slimming down. So, that leaves the rest of Us to have to fend for ourselves!

After researching some of the most popular weight loss products online, we found one supplement which has earned rave reviews from customers. As always, we recommend consulting with your doctor before trying any new nutritional plan. Safety first!

If you’re searching for a weight loss solution with the added benefit of an energy boost, then look no further! The One A Day Multivitamin is an excellent source of nutrients that support metabolism, as well as immune and bone health. Keep scrolling to learn more about this appetite suppressant from Amazon!

Get the One A Day Women’s Active Metabolism Multivitamin for just $8 (originally $10) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

The One A Day Women’s Active Metabolism Multivitamin is a tablet that helps convert food into energy. It is extremely important to take this supplement with food to avoid nausea. Ingredients include vitamins A, C, D and E, as well as chromium, calcium, magnesium and iron. While not specifically marketed as a weight loss pill, shoppers say that this supplement curbs their appetite while increasing energy.

Get the One A Day Women’s Active Metabolism Multivitamin for just $8 (originally $10) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

“Completely curbed my hunger and cravings,” one customer claimed. “This was an absolute game changer for me!” Another reviewer reported, “I was having trouble losing weight even with diet and exercise but these added the needed boost. I lost 8.5 lbs in [a] month even with forgetting to take them some days.”

Results may vary, so talk to your doctor if you’re interested in the One A Day Women’s Active Metabolism Multivitamin!

See it! Get the One A Day Women’s Active Metabolism Multivitamin for just $8 (originally $10) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from One A Day here and explore more weight loss supplements here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your healthcare provider immediately if you suspect you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.