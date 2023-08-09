Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The quiet luxury movement is moving at full steam ahead. The trend calls for timeless, well-tailored, chic and minimalistic fashion picks — without the designer monograms and recognizable accents.

While a quiet luxury wardrobe is still expensive, losing the logos makes it so much easier to replicate for less. All of our dress and jumpsuit picks below are affordable but will slip right in among quiet luxury looks. Let Us show you!

Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This strapless satin Zesica maxi dress reminds Us of something we’d see on Alix Earle. Perfect for weddings and beyond!

2. We Also Love: Now this is how you do a sweater dress! This sleeveless knit Merokeety dress is nice and breathable too, as it’s mostly made of viscose!

3. We Can’t Forget: This SweatyRocks wrap-style dress is a great pick for a capsule wardrobe, as it can be dressed up or down!

4. Shifting Gears: Comfy and easy to wear, it’s just a bonus that this Amazon Essentials woven shift dress is stylish too!

5. Trendy Tie Straps: We can’t get enough of tie shoulder straps lately, and this Clarisbelle mini dress is exactly why!

6. It’s a Cinch: This Hount midi dress will subtly cinch your waist for a flattering effect and quiet accent!

7. Earning Your Stripes: Quiet luxury-style pieces can still play with patterns when properly executed. This striped Marzxin dress is a great example!

8. Off the Shoulder: The straps falling to the elbows on this ruched Prettygarden dress have a total royal vibe. Which color will you choose?

9. Alluring Asymmetry: You will never, ever go wrong with a piece like this one-shoulder Sarin Mathews dress for a nice event. Classic beauty!

10. Bubble Hem Gem: The bubble-style hem and sleeves on this Prettygarden mini dress will take your look from simple to stunning!

11. Pretty Princess: You’ll feel like you stepped straight out of a (very chic) fairy tale when you see yourself in this Exlura dress!

Jumpsuits

12. Our Absolute Favorite: With tens of thousands of reviews, this roomy YESNO jumpsuit is almost guaranteed to make a fan out of you!

13. We Also Love: Another fan-favorite find with a beautifully drapey fit, this Dokotoo jumpsuit offers so many color and pattern options!

14. We Can’t Forget: Need something you can dress up for a nicer occasion? This strapless Zesica jumpsuit is ready for you!

15. Elevated Utility: The utility trend is still heavily featured in the fashion world, and this Anrabess jumpsuit offers a sophisticated take on the look!

16. Comfy Cozy: Swap your sweatsuit for this Automet jumpsuit if you want to stay super comfy while still attracting compliments!

17. Bodycon Babe: Want something tighter you can either wear on its own or with an oversized button-up, perhaps? Check out this Qinsen unitard jumpsuit!

18. Late Summer Style: This Anrabess jumpsuit is the perfect pick for late summer picnics, beach walks and sunset watching!

19. Posh Pleats: Unique without being loud and over the top, this BTFBM pleated jumpsuit is an exceptional pick for your next event!

20. Smocked and Stunning: With its smocked torso and flowy legs, this Kojooin jumpsuit features the best of both worlds!

21. Last but Not Least: For a casual, everyday pick that will still have you looking like a style icon, check out this Anrabess short-sleeve jumpsuit!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below: