17 Scandi-Girl Styles for Summer-to-Fall Transitional Weather

American It girls keep up with the latest looks, from quiet luxury to coastal cowgirl. But European fashionistas are always ahead of the trends, taking style to the next level. In particular, the Scandinavian aesthetic is effortlessly cool — striking the tricky balance between masculine and feminine, dressy and casual.

Matilda Djerf is the perfect example of Scandi-girl style. Think: boxy blazers, maxi dresses and cozy sweaters. These elevated basics exude elegance and comfort all at once!

As we approach fall, we thought we’d put together a list of Scandi-girl staples for this transitional season. From late summer to sweater weather, you’ll be dressed to impress in these posh pieces!

Oversized Blazers

1. This boxy blazer just screams Scandi-girl style! Team this jacket over an athleisure set or loose jeans and a tee — originally $60, now just $55!

2. For more of a tailored look, try this lapel collar blazer instead! We recommend sizing up for more of an oversized fit — just $46!

3. Available in black, white and beige, this loose-fit blazer from The Drop is an everyday essential! Take this luxe layering piece from the office to out on the town — just $80!

High-Waisted Trousers

4. Shoppers say that these high-waisted wide-leg trousers are “incredibly flattering.” One customer even proclaimed, “I ATE A WHOLE PLATE OF PASTA IN THESE” — just $38!

5. This pair of wide-leg pants is a Scandi-girl go-to! One shopper said, “This is perfect for a capsule wardrobe to dress casual or to dress up for work” — just $32!

6. While the weather’s still warm, embrace the cool breeze with these linen-blend high-waisted pants. You’ll feel like you’re on a European getaway — just $37!

Cozy Sweaters

7. Earn your stripes in this striped crewneck! According to shoppers, this trendy sweater is soft, comfy and perfectly oversized — originally $57, now just $33!

8. This quarter-zip sweater is so Scandi-girl coded! Slouchy and stylish, this pullover is a fall fashion must-have — originally $56, now just $35!

9. This chunky cardigan is soft, cozy and thick! Drape it over your shoulders in summer or wear it with jeans in the fall — just $42!

Button-Down Shirts

10. Lightweight and airy, this striped button-down shirt is a fresh take on timeless menswear — just $27!

11. Every cool girl needs an oversized white button-down in her wardrobe. Featuring a relaxed, boyfriend-fit, this dress shirt is versatile and top-rated — originally $38, now just $28!

12. Add a pop of color to your palette with this pink button-down shirt! It’s giving Business Barbie — originally $30, now just $26!

Maxi Dresses and Skirts

13. Maxi skirts have been trending all over the globe this season! Swing into fall in this boho maxi skirt in ivory — just $36!

14. This A-line tiered maxi skirt comes with pockets! Sign Us up — just $37!

15. Top tier! This tiered tent maxi dress from The Drop is a dream for transitional weather — just $60!

Statement Coats

16. Somewhere in between a sweater and a jacket, this gray open-front cardigan is comfy-chic! Ideal for transitional weather — originally $67, now just $50!

17. This slouchy wool-blend trench coat is a style steal — just $46!

