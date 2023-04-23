Scandinavian Style Is Trending — Shop 17 Picks to Nail the Aesthetic

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Scandi style! No matter where in the world you are, you’ve probably been influenced by Scandinavian fashion. After all, it’s the epitome of effortless elegance, featuring easy, oversized fits mixed with beautifully tailored cuts and the very best of cozy minimalism. Make sure to look for plenty of neutrals and soft colors, androgynous designs and easy-to-layer pieces when you’re channeling this aesthetic!

We won’t leave the work to you though. We’ve picked out 17 fashion finds that wonderfully embody that clean, elevated Scandinavian look. Shop below for our faves from across the internet!

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Sleek, versatile, relaxed yet structured — you just can’t go wrong with something like this Amazon Essentials button-up shirt!

2. We Also Love: The breezy, lightweight fabric of this Connie top from Hermoza goes perfectly with the clean lines and relaxed collar!

3. We Can’t Forget: Make sure you have a high-quality, comfy tee in your collection! We love this Allgood cotton tee from Allbirds!

4. Bonus: With its ever-so-slight mock neckline, this SweatyRocks top will upgrade even an otherwise super casual outfit!

Dresses

5. Our Absolute Favorite: Want something lightweight and minimal for summer that still looks undeniably stylish? Check out this floaty Minibee dress!

6. We Also Love: We’re loving the neutral Stone shade of this The Drop shirt dress. The sleeve length is perfect and the tie at the waist adds some nice structure!

7. We Can’t Forget: Long, drapey and so easy to wear, this Cupshe dress will make getting dressed so easy!

8. Bonus: This Pilcro apron dress from Anthropologie is an impeccable mix of structured and relaxed. Dress it up or down!

Bottoms

9. Our Absolute Favorite: Keep a chill vibe while looking like a total fashionista in a pair of these airy Mordenmiss pants!

10. We Also Love: Skip the denim shorts and opt for a pair of these sophisticated, tailored Famulily shorts!

11. We Can’t Forget: Maxi skirts are very big right now, and this linen/cotton blend L’Academie skirt from Revolve is extremely elegant!

12. Bonus: Need a pair of pants for work or a nicer event? Check out these split-hem SweatyRocks trousers!

Bags

13. Our Absolute Favorite: We thought of this dumpling-shaped The Drop small tote immediately. It comes in 13 colors too!

14. We Also Love: The buttery leather of this unstructured We the Free sling bag from Free People is so soft and nice. A great alternative to the fanny pack-style crossbody!

15. We Can’t Forget: Instead of a classic canvas tote, try grabbing something like this Danling&Unique corduroy tote bag instead!

16. Bonus: Channel A-list celebrities with this ever-popular ruched JW PEI handbag!

17. Last but Not Least: Want to wear a backpack but don’t want to look like a school kid? Definitely check out this structured Nobleman backpack. It has a padded laptop compartment!

