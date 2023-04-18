This Luxurious Lounge Set Is Seriously Comfy and Stylish

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Now that there are so many chic styles on the market, it’s easier than ever to live in loungewear all day. Brunch, errands and beyond — no activity is too formal for comfies (well, for the most part, at least) For Us, it’s a fashion dream come true — and this latest set is one of our absolute favorites. Plus, it’s practically made for social media snaps.

This two-piece set from PXIAOPANG is beyond adorable, and can easily be worn in a slew of settings. Since it’s a classy combination of separates, you can make it work for any occasion on the calendar!

Get the PXIAOPANG Women’s 2 Piece Loungewear Set for $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

The set comes complete with a long-sleeve button-down top and matching high-waisted flare pants. Both pieces offer a crinkle fabric which resembles a ribbed aesthetic, and they have a touch of sheen which will sparkle in the right light. At the moment, there’s a total of 18 different color and print options, and we’re truly obsessed with each pick! The black set is ideal for a night out, while some of the bright colors are excellent for casual daytime outings in the spring. You can also use it as a fun beach cover-up if you have a vacation on the horizon!

Get the PXIAOPANG Women’s 2 Piece Loungewear Set for $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

Confession: We frequently see this type of ensemble all over Instagram, and we’re ready to jump on the bandwagon. Who doesn’t adore a comfy-chic look? Although it’s been done many times before, it still packs a punch. In terms of putting your own spin on the vibe, it all comes down to accessories. Jazz things up with different necklaces, switch up your shoes or choose a bag that will make this fabulous ‘fit stand out. As noted above, you can also mix and match the pieces with other items in your closet to amp up its versatility! Wearing something this relaxed has never looked so fabulous.

See it: Get the PXIAOPANG Women’s 2 Piece Loungewear Set for $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from PXIAOPANG and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!