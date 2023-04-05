You’ll Want to Wear This 2-Piece Set All Spring and Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve been on a quest. A quest to find the absolute best piece for our warm weather wardrobe. The end goal? To discover the ultimate spring and summer equivalent of a chic winter loungewear set. We weren’t sure exactly what that was going to look like though, so it’s been a slightly tough process.

But now we know — without a doubt. We couldn’t be more confident in this set we found on Amazon. It’s been been waiting to make our fashion dreams come true, and we’re here to reap the rewards. Of course, we’re willing to share too! Add this Anrabess set to your shopping cart along with Us!

Get the Anrabess Two-Piece Summer Tank and Wide Leg Pant Set for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Instead of being lined with heavy fleece, this set is made of a lightweight rayon and linen blend that shoppers say is soft and high quality. Instead of a sweatshirt, you also have a sleeveless top with a high, round neckline and a cropped hem. This top has a flowy fit without getting into oversized or baggy territory. Our favorite part is the back, which has a column of buttons making its way down the spine!

The pants in this set match beautifully with the top. They have a high-rise design with a wide leg silhouette, and just like the top, they’re cropped! We love how this leaves room for anything from strappy summer sandals to booties. These pants also have side pockets!

Get the Anrabess Two-Piece Summer Tank and Wide Leg Pant Set for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Like the look of this set but wish it came in a certain color? Well, it probably does! It’s actually available in 16 different solid shades, so you could grab a yellow, a black, a peachy pink, etc. Obviously each set creates a full outfit, but you could also grab a couple of different shades and mix and match.

Remember, you can always mix and match individual pieces with other faves in your wardrobe too. Try the top with high-waisted denim shorts, or the pants with an off-the-shoulder blouse!

Get the Anrabess Two-Piece Summer Tank and Wide Leg Pant Set for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Anrabess here and explore other stylish two-piece sets here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!