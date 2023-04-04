21 Spring Joggers You Can Wear From Bed to Brunch

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s hard to classify joggers. Are they loungewear? Do they fall into the same category as our sweats — or are they real pants we can dress up and wear to real outings? Opinions may differ from one person to the next, but there’s only one true answer.

They’re all of the above! The best pairs of joggers should be comfy enough that you can wear them to sleep but elevated enough that you can even wear them out to brunch when styled with the right shoes and top. Below, we’ve linked you to 21 pairs of versatile joggers in different shades you’ll love for spring, whether it’s bedtime or brunch time!

21 Versatile Joggers for Spring

Blue Joggers

1. Our Absolute Favorite: These sleek The Gym People joggers are number one bestsellers on Amazon, and the light blue shade suits the season beautifully!

2. We Also Love: Want to stand out and draw in compliments from friends and strangers alike? Make sure to grab these cobalt blue Allegra K satin joggers, complete with a tassel drawstring!

3. We Can’t Forget: Navy lovers, we’ve got your back. Add these Soothfeel joggers to your shopping cart!

Green Joggers

4. Our Absolute Favorite: The pale lime shade of these Sweetmoon joggers quickly caught our attention, though they come in a turquoise green too!

5. We Also Love: Lightweight and stretchy, these Santiny joggers will capture your heart with their comfy feel and deep pockets!

6. We Can’t Forget: There was no way we could resist the seafoam shade of these Silkworld joggers. Just too pretty!

Black Joggers

7. Our Absolute Favorite: We know black joggers are on your list too! This Ajisai pair will keep things light for warmer weather!

8. We Also Love: Crop things just a bit more to leave room for high-top sneakers or strappy sandals with these Amazon Essentials joggers!

9. We Can’t Forget: These satin The Drop joggers by @kerrently are so chic, you could even dress them up for nights out!

Grey Joggers

10. Our Absolute Favorite: These Hanes joggers are made of 100% cotton jersey material to keep things breathable and super soft!

11. We Also Love: These Calvin Klein joggers will be perfect with a crop top so you can show off that iconic waistband!

12. We Can’t Forget: The tech material on these Amazon Essentials joggers is moisture-wicking, so you could totally work out in them as well!

Pink Joggers

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Few things scream spring quite like a blushing pink! If you want to upgrade your street style, you can’t skip over these Sangtree cargo joggers!

14. We Also Love: It doesn’t get much softer than this pair of viscose-blend The Drop Maddie joggers!

15. We Can’t Forget: Prepare to stun in a pair of these dusty pink MakeMeChic faux-leather joggers!

Khaki Joggers

16. Our Absolute Favorite: They’re stretchy, they’re wrinkle-resistant and they even have an extra zip pocket. They’re the ever-popular Haowind joggers!

17. We Also Love: These twill Red Fox joggers look easily dressed up compared to a pair of sweats. No one will question them at the brunch table!

18. We Can’t Forget: Need a petite fit so your joggers don’t bunch up too much? Check out these GAP joggers, now on Amazon!

Patterned Joggers

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Not every pair needs to be solid! Check out these Dokotoo joggers and their dainty leopard print!

20. We Also Love: You could also grab a pair of these windowpane plaid SweatyRocks joggers!

21. We Can’t Forget: We wouldn’t forget about camo. These Amazon Essentials terry joggers come in an awesome grey camo print!

