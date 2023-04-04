21 Spring Dresses That Don’t Require a Strapless Bra

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We just can’t be bothered with strapless bras. When they’re not slipping up, they’re falling down. Not only are these strapless contraptions uncomfortable, but they also don’t provide the proper coverage and support we need. That’s why we prefer wearing bras with adjustable straps that actually give our boobs a boost.

Now that it’s spring, we’re planning on exclusively living in breezy dresses for the foreseeable future. But so many summery sundresses require a strapless bra! So, we scoured the shelves for the cutest spring dresses that you can rock with a regular bra. Below are 21 of our favorite finds!

1. Adorned with pom-poms, this V-neck baby doll mini dress is too cute. Flowy and feminine — originally $60, now just $39!

2. Top tier! This V-neck collared tiered mini dress comes in multiple colors — just $37!

3. Swing into spring in this short-sleeve floral mini dress with a tie-neck and flowy skirt — originally $60, now just $37!

4. This short-sleeve swing dress is actually appropriate for the office. Just add flats and a jean jacket for an easy spring outfit — originally $60, now just $39!

5. Spring in bloom! This flowy long-sleeve tie-waist button-down mini dress features a gorgeous floral print — just $42!

6. We give this romantic A-line dress an A+! This long-sleeve embroidered frock looks like an expensive designer piece — originally $44, now just $42!

7. Even though this sleeveless tiered maxi dress includes a back cutout, your bra will still remain hidden! As one shopper said, “It’s a nice detail and you don’t have to worry about your bra showing” — just $38!

8. Earn your stripes in this striped midi dress with puff sleeves, a gathered waist and a tied V-neckline — originally $32, now just $27!

9. Mellow yellow! This yellow gingham sleeveless sundress also comes in a variety of other colors — just $40!

10. Boho beauty! This tiered midi printed dress is comfy-chic — originally $49, now just $43!

11. This pink floral long-sleeve mini dress was made for a spring shower — just $59!

12. Keep it comfy in this striped T-shirt dress! Perfect with a pair of sneakers for a casual OOTD — originally $42, now just $34 with code BLOOM20!

13. Dress to impress in this ruched sleeveless mini dress! It’s giving Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City — originally $41, now just $28!

14. Mad for pink plaid! This English Factory tiered midi dress is simply divine (and surprisingly affordable) — just $100!

15. An elevated take on a T-shirt dress, this twist-waist cotton midi dress features a sultry side slit and tummy control — just $49!

16. This pastel green long-sleeve midi shirt dress works at a business meeting or brunch — just $89!

17. Stunning in satin! This cap sleeve satin cocktail dress is a budget-friendly option for wedding season — just $39!

18. We’re feral for this flowy midi dress with lace overlay, a smocked bodice and puff sleeves — just $46!

19. Flower power! This floral print wrap midi dress with flutter sleeves and a ruffled hem is the ultimate day-to-night date look — originally $55, now just $47!

20. Pretty in pom-poms! This tiered midi dress with flutter sleeves and a smocked bodice is so dreamy — just $40!

21. Looking for a comfy beach cover-up that you can run errands in? This loose short-sleeve tiered maxi dress even comes with pockets — just $33!

